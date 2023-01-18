EXCLUSIVE: Kim Jones Collaborates With Hennessy X.O Cognac on Exclusive Collection

PARIS — Marking his first collaboration with a spirits brand, Kim Jones has joined forces with Hennessy X.O cognac to launch an exclusive collection.

The British designer, who is artistic director of men’s collections at Dior and head of womenswear at Fendi , has designed a masterpiece decanter, a limited-edition bottle and a fashion item as part of the project, set to be unveiled in London in March to coincide with the commercial launch of the line.

Hennessy declined to provide any additional details on the fashion element of the partnership, beyond saying the piece will mark the first time that Hennessy X.O releases a consumer-facing luxury fashion item.

Bringing together two powerhouses within luxury group LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton , the collaboration is sure to resonate among the cognac’s celebrity fans, which include athletes and hip-hop stars. Snoop Dogg and Drake are among those who have name-checked Hennessy in their lyrics.

However, it was the house’s historic roots that drew in the designer.

“For this collaboration, I drew inspiration from Hennessy X.O’s archives to design for the past, the present and the future. I was especially drawn to the brand’s history of rigorous craftsmanship — an approach that also holds true with fashion,” Jones said in a statement.

He’s the latest creative to partner with the Hennessy X.O brand, following Canadian-born architect Frank Gehry, Chinese artist Cai Guo-Qiang and British director Ridley Scott, who directed a campaign for the drink in 2019 .

“We are thrilled to embark on a new odyssey blending cognac-making and couture with Kim Jones , a creative master of our time,” said Laurent Boillot, chief executive officer of Hennessy. “Inspired by the emblematic personality of Hennessy X.O, Kim has developed a resolutely contemporary collection that is destined to make an impact on culture today and in the future.”

Hennessy X.O is the maison’s original offering, an “extra old” brandy created by Maurice Hennessy in 1870 for his circle of friends that has become the global leader in its market. Known for its distinctive bottle, the cognac is assembled from various eaux-de-vie and aged in barrels for at least 10 years.

The Hennessy house has worked in the past with luxury brands and designers through some of its other franchises, such as its high-end Richard Hennessy cognac, which debuted a collaboration with Berluti in October featuring a calf leather attaché case holding a crystal carafe.

Meanwhile, jeweler Lorenz Bäumer created a new magnum for the Paradis blend in Maison Hennessy’s Editions Rares collection last summer to mark the 75th anniversary of the NBA. The crystal basketball, available in a limited edition of 75 units, retailed for $162,000.