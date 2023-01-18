Read full article on original website
Turner: SIU represents different challenge
MURRAY — For what, hands down, is the biggest game so far this season, Murray State Women’s Basketball Head Coach Rechelle Turner describes tonight’s Missouri Valley Conference meeting with Southern Illinois as “a totally different challenge.”. The middle of the Salukis’ defense is all one needs...
Prohm: Racer men can’t sulk about Belmont loss Indiana State coming Saturday
MURRAY — Steve Prohm has been trying to educate the Murray State men’s basketball fan base all season about the beast that is the Missouri Valley Conference. He knows about a conference like this, called the Big 12. He spent six, for the most part, successful years at Iowa State before things went sour in Ames. And he has been there and done that when it comes to situations such as the one facing his Racers.
Calloway’s McCartney takes harrier talents to Peay
MURRAY —It is not very often that someone from the Murray area can be found willingly proclaiming the following words — “Let’s Go Peay!”. However, that is about to become life for Calloway County cross country standout Landon McCartney. Last week, he signed a National Letter-of-Intent to run for the next several years at Murray State’s former bitter Ohio Valley Conference rival Austin Peay, and being a Laker, he will not have to change his colors too much.
Murray State Athletics launches Dennis Jackson Leadership Program – Powered by Swift & Staley
MURRAY — Murray State Athletics officially launched the Dennis Jackson Leadership program, powered by Swift & Staley. The program provides the needed tools to Murray State student-athletes in the areas of personal growth, life skills and professional development. From recruitment through retirement, the program is a guide for student-athletes to be successful people both with their families and in their careers.
Seiber to fill MISD Board vacancy
MURRAY – The Murray Independent Board of Education, by a consensus vote of the board on Jan. 18, appointed Adam Seiber to fill the board vacancy created due to the resignation of Gayle Rogers in December. Seiber’s service will begin on Feb. 9. Seiber is a 1996 graduate...
Obituaries Jan 20, 2023
William Hugh ‘Billy’ Shipley Jr. William Hugh “Billy” Shipley Jr., 75k, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Jan.17, 2023, at his home. Born Jan. 22, 1948, in Hazel, he was the son of William Hugh Shipley Sr., and Mary Marshall Shipley. He in quality control at Kenlake...
