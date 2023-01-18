Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unconventional food chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a PunishmentJudyDOklahoma City, OK
New To The Market Curbside Drive-Thru Grocer Opens First Location In EdmondMadocEdmond, OK
Two men arrested for prostitution in Oklahoma CityEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
The richest woman in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
Related
‘I was in shock. I’m still in shock,’ Oklahoma woman speaks to KFOR about the caregivers of 4-year-old Athena Brownfield
KFOR is hearing from an Oklahoma woman who knows the caregivers of Athena Brownfield, whose story made national headlines after she was reported missing from Cyril earlier this month.
KOCO
Supporters from across Oklahoma plan to attend Athena Brownfield's funeral
CYRIL, Okla. — The investigation into a missing 4-year-old girl crushed the small community of Cyril, but now Oklahomans are coming together to honor her. City Hall has been a gathering place for people to come together in the town as they mourn the loss of Athena Brownfield, who was reported missing 10 days ago.
TMZ.com
Gunshots Go Off At Oklahoma H.S. Basketball Game, Horrifying Video
Multiple gunshots rang out at the end of a high school basketball game in Oklahoma on Tuesday ... sending fans scrambling for their lives -- and the horrifying incident was all captured on video. It happened at Del City H.S. after the school's boy's basketball team beat Millwood High, 62-58.
Arrest made in Del City basketball game shooting
Del City Police department confirms they are working a possible shooting near a Del City school.
KOCO
Man accused of killing Athena Brownfield released from Arizona jail to return to Oklahoma
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — The man accused of killing a missing 4-year-old Cyril girl has been released from an Arizona jail to a different agency to return to Oklahoma. Authorities confirmed to KOCO 5 that Ivon Adams, who is accused of beating and killing Athena Brownfield, was released from the Maricopa County Jail early on Thursday to a different agency. They could not say at what time he was released.
blackchronicle.com
Student Arrested In Del City Shooting
A high school student has been arrested in a shooting that occurred earlier this week, The Black Chronicle has learned. Dr. Cecilia Robinson Woods, superintendent of the Millwood Public School District, said an internal investigation has been conducted and that the district is cooperating with the Del City Police Department regarding the shooting.
Arrest made in Del City HS shooting
Del City Police siad they've got a man behind bars after gunfire rang out during a basketball game between Del City and Millwood High Schools that sent students and parents scrambling for safety.
Police Investigate Deadly Shooting In NE Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City Police were called to the scene of a deadly shooting on the northeast side of the city early Friday morning. According to police, officers arrives on the scene near Northeast 32nd Street and North Lincoln Boulevard at around 2:20 a.m. Police say when officers arrived on scene, they...
Griffin Memorial Hospital May Find New Home In Oklahoma City
Griffin Memorial Hospital in Norman may be on the move. The behavioral health hospital is looking to expand. The Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services said there are several interested partners. Oklahoma County and the City of OKC are now joining the long list of potential partners interested in providing these vital services.
Body discovered in Oklahoma City shed fire
Investigators say a body was discovered as fire crews battled a shed fire early Friday morning.
Home Alone actor’s case headed to trial in Oklahoma County
An actor who was featured in a pair of beloved Christmas movies was in an Oklahoma County courtroom earlier this week.
OCPD: Pursuit Suspect Died Of Self-Inflicted Gunshot
Police released new details about a pursuit suspect who took his own life on Monday near downtown Oklahoma City. Police have not released the man’s name pending family notifications. The Christian County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday the man was wanted out of Missouri for firing a gun and burglarizing...
KTUL
OSBI: Remains of a child found in rural Grady County outside of Rush Springs
GRADY COUNTY (KOKH) — The remains of a child were recovered by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday. The remains were found in rural Grady County outside of Rush Springs. "At this time, the OSBI cannot confirm the remains are those of Athena Brownfield," the organization said...
KOCO
Woman dead after accidental shooting in vehicle in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A woman is dead after an accidental shooting inside a vehicle in Oklahoma City,. Oklahoma City police called it an accidental shooting that led to the woman’s death. On Friday night around 10:30 p.m., 41-year-old Lizmanelle Lumpkin was pronounced dead after she was rushed to St. Anthony’s hospital in the vehicle.
Oklahoma woman having never ending problems after buying tiny home
They say retirement should be the reward for a lifetime of work, but for one Oklahoma woman, she says it isn't all that it is cracked up to be.
okcfox.com
Second arrest made in connection to fatal shooting of former Millwood football standout
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A second arrest has been made in connection to a fatal shooting that killed a former Millwood football star on January 1. Destiny Adams, 21, was arrested on a complaint of accessory after the fact. She was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on Tuesday.
Police think latest OKC homicide was an accidental shooting
The Oklahoma City Police Department is treating the latest shooting death in Oklahoma City as an accident. The post Police think latest OKC homicide was an accidental shooting appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
KOKI FOX 23
Toby Keith makes surprise stop at Stillwater restaurant
STILLWATER, Okla. — Country music singer Toby Keith made an impromptu stop at Eskimo Joes this week. Keith, who last year announced he had been battling stomach cancer, surprised fans at the popular Stillwater eatery with a rendition of “Should’ve Been a Cowboy.”. Customers joined in as...
Pair arrested following massive Del City house fire
Del City Fire officials say two people have been arrested following an investigation into a massive house fire in early December.
40 kilos of cocaine discovered in Canadian County traffic stop
The Canadian County Sheriff's Office says approximately 40 kilos of cocaine was discovered during a routine traffic stop Tuesday evening.
