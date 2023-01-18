ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del City, OK

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOCO

Supporters from across Oklahoma plan to attend Athena Brownfield's funeral

CYRIL, Okla. — The investigation into a missing 4-year-old girl crushed the small community of Cyril, but now Oklahomans are coming together to honor her. City Hall has been a gathering place for people to come together in the town as they mourn the loss of Athena Brownfield, who was reported missing 10 days ago.
CYRIL, OK
TMZ.com

Gunshots Go Off At Oklahoma H.S. Basketball Game, Horrifying Video

Multiple gunshots rang out at the end of a high school basketball game in Oklahoma on Tuesday ... sending fans scrambling for their lives -- and the horrifying incident was all captured on video. It happened at Del City H.S. after the school's boy's basketball team beat Millwood High, 62-58.
DEL CITY, OK
KOCO

Man accused of killing Athena Brownfield released from Arizona jail to return to Oklahoma

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — The man accused of killing a missing 4-year-old Cyril girl has been released from an Arizona jail to a different agency to return to Oklahoma. Authorities confirmed to KOCO 5 that Ivon Adams, who is accused of beating and killing Athena Brownfield, was released from the Maricopa County Jail early on Thursday to a different agency. They could not say at what time he was released.
CYRIL, OK
blackchronicle.com

Student Arrested In Del City Shooting

A high school student has been arrested in a shooting that occurred earlier this week, The Black Chronicle has learned. Dr. Cecilia Robinson Woods, superintendent of the Millwood Public School District, said an internal investigation has been conducted and that the district is cooperating with the Del City Police Department regarding the shooting.
DEL CITY, OK
KFOR

Arrest made in Del City HS shooting

Del City Police siad they've got a man behind bars after gunfire rang out during a basketball game between Del City and Millwood High Schools that sent students and parents scrambling for safety.
DEL CITY, OK
KOCO

Woman dead after accidental shooting in vehicle in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A woman is dead after an accidental shooting inside a vehicle in Oklahoma City,. Oklahoma City police called it an accidental shooting that led to the woman’s death. On Friday night around 10:30 p.m., 41-year-old Lizmanelle Lumpkin was pronounced dead after she was rushed to St. Anthony’s hospital in the vehicle.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Toby Keith makes surprise stop at Stillwater restaurant

STILLWATER, Okla. — Country music singer Toby Keith made an impromptu stop at Eskimo Joes this week. Keith, who last year announced he had been battling stomach cancer, surprised fans at the popular Stillwater eatery with a rendition of “Should’ve Been a Cowboy.”. Customers joined in as...
STILLWATER, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy