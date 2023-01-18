Read full article on original website
Murray Ledger & Times
Murray State Athletics launches Dennis Jackson Leadership Program – Powered by Swift & Staley
MURRAY — Murray State Athletics officially launched the Dennis Jackson Leadership program, powered by Swift & Staley. The program provides the needed tools to Murray State student-athletes in the areas of personal growth, life skills and professional development. From recruitment through retirement, the program is a guide for student-athletes to be successful people both with their families and in their careers.
wpsdlocal6.com
Beshear appoints business owner to Murray State Board of Regents
Gov. Andy Beshear appointed a Murray, Kentucky man to the Murray State University Board of Regents. Brandon Edmiston is the owner of Edmiston Holdings LLC. He will replace Sam Aguiar, who was sworn in at a Board of Regents meeting on Sept. 3, 2021, but was not confirmed by the Kentucky Senate.
wpsdlocal6.com
American Trash Service can't resume pickup in McCracken County until they receive proper licensing
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — If you live in McCracken County and American Trash Service handles your solid waste pickup, you'll have to continue waiting for service to resume. McCracken County Attorney Cade Foster says the business was given 10 months' notice to acquire its solid waste transportation license, which is required by the state of Kentucky to operate a trash pickup business.
wpsdlocal6.com
McCracken County Schools Superintendent Steve Carter shares what's next after announcing retirement
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County Schools Superintendent Steve Carter has announced he plans to retire on June 30. He made that announcement at this week's school board meeting. Carter spent the day Friday visiting some of the district's schools, where students and staff expressed how sad they will...
Murray Ledger & Times
Seiber to fill MISD Board vacancy
MURRAY – The Murray Independent Board of Education, by a consensus vote of the board on Jan. 18, appointed Adam Seiber to fill the board vacancy created due to the resignation of Gayle Rogers in December. Seiber’s service will begin on Feb. 9. Seiber is a 1996 graduate...
wpsdlocal6.com
Customers complain about local trash service after garbage not picked up for more than two weeks in McCracken County
PADUCAH — Customers are complaining that American Trash Service has not picked up trash for more than two weeks in McCracken County. The company serves customers in McCracken and Graves counties. American Trash Service says it is experiencing issues that will be resolved once the company receives a permit...
wpsdlocal6.com
Police seek information in unsolved murder of Paducah business owner
PADUCAH — In the 1990s, a Paducah business owner was shot and killed. More than 20 years later, his murder remains unsolved, but police are again asking anyone with information about the shooting to come forward. On Oct. 27, 1998, 74-year-old Eugene "Happy" Thomas Sr. was found shot in...
Murray Ledger & Times
Hagans named Valley Field Athlete of the Week
MURRAY — Murray State track and field athlete Rachel Hagans was named Missouri Valley Conference Women’s Field Athlete of the Week on Thursday. She earned her honors after her record-breaking performance last weekend at the Commodore Challenge, hosted by Vanderbilt in Nashville.
Murray Ledger & Times
Calloway’s McCartney takes harrier talents to Peay
MURRAY —It is not very often that someone from the Murray area can be found willingly proclaiming the following words — “Let’s Go Peay!”. However, that is about to become life for Calloway County cross country standout Landon McCartney. Last week, he signed a National Letter-of-Intent to run for the next several years at Murray State’s former bitter Ohio Valley Conference rival Austin Peay, and being a Laker, he will not have to change his colors too much.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Jan 20, 2023
William Hugh ‘Billy’ Shipley Jr. William Hugh “Billy” Shipley Jr., 75k, of Hazel, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Jan.17, 2023, at his home. Born Jan. 22, 1948, in Hazel, he was the son of William Hugh Shipley Sr., and Mary Marshall Shipley. He in quality control at Kenlake...
wpsdlocal6.com
Graves County Sheriff's Office hires new deputy sheriff
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Sheriff's Office hired Garret Clark, who started his duties on Jan. 1, as its newest deputy sheriff. Clark began his career with the Kentucky State Police in 2019, serving at both the Campbellsburg Post and the Mayfield Post. Clark is a 2016...
westkentuckystar.com
Graves County launches new emergency notification system for residents
Graves County residents can now sign up to be called automatically during the next weather or community emergency. The Graves County Fiscal Court along with the Office of Emergency Management have invested in an emergency notification system known as Hyper-Reach. The system will warn residents by sending a text, voice...
WBBJ
HPAI found in Weakley County chicken flock
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Lab tests have confirmed reports of highly pathogenic avian influenza in Weakley County. According to a news release, a commercial broiler chicken flock on Sullivan Road in Greenfield was reported to have detected HPAI. A control zone of more than six miles has been set up...
920wmok.com
Incident Between Two Massac High School Teachers Results in Investigation
WMOK has received questions from listeners this week about an incident that allegedly took place at Massac County High School on Friday January 13th. While the details varied a bit with each telling – it was apparent to us here at WMOK that an incident did seem to have taken place between two teachers on property at Massac High.
yoursportsedge.com
Lyon County Drops the Hammer on Trigg 80-38
Playing without its leading scorer and rebounder, Trigg County was playing toe to toe with Lyon County midway through the opening quarter of their district game in Eddyville Friday. Then the Lyons did what the Lyons do – their pressure defense took over and put 22 straight points on the...
whopam.com
Former Trigg County teacher gets pre-trial diversion for inappropriate relationship
The former Trigg County High School teacher who had an inappropriate relationship with a minor student will avoid jail time and could have her charges completely expunged. Forty-year old Ashley Wells of Hopkinsville entered an Alford plea in November to one count of unlawful transaction with a minor in the second-degree, amended down from sexual abuse in the first-degree.
KFVS12
Shots fired in Paducah, police investigating
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police in Paducah, Ky., are investigating after shots fired were reported that shot out three windows of someone’s van. On January 19, the owner of the van shot told police he had been sitting in front of a home on North 12th Street where he had been waiting on someone. As he pulled from the curb, heading northbound, he heard gunshots.
Murray Ledger & Times
Prohm: Racer men can’t sulk about Belmont loss Indiana State coming Saturday
MURRAY — Steve Prohm has been trying to educate the Murray State men’s basketball fan base all season about the beast that is the Missouri Valley Conference. He knows about a conference like this, called the Big 12. He spent six, for the most part, successful years at Iowa State before things went sour in Ames. And he has been there and done that when it comes to situations such as the one facing his Racers.
KFVS12
4 arrested in connection with shooting, drug investigation in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Four people were arrested on Wednesday afternoon, January 18 following a shooting and drug investigation. Roger D. Burpo, 47, of Bowling Green, Ky., was arrested on charges of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, no registration plates, no registration receipt, failure to appear bench warrant and a federal probation violation warrant.
whopam.com
Victim in Guthrie explosion identified, more information released
The man killed in an explosion Wednesday afternoon in Guthrie has been identified and additional information has been released on the incident. Todd County Coroner Timothy Wells identifies the victim as 34-year old Bryan Bonilla of Clarksville, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Todd County Emergency Management Director Daniel...
