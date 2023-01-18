Prep Basketball Roundup: Oak Hill upsets No. 4 Greenbrier East; Midland Trail, James Monroe and Nicholas County win Tuesday

File Photo by Heather Belcher

Oak Hill 53, Greenbrier East 51

Oak Hill – Oak Hill held off a furious rally to upset No. 4 Greenbrier East 53-51 Tuesday in Oak Hill.

Trevor Kelly led the Red Devils with 16 points while Jeremiah Jackson added 14.

Goose Gabbert was the only Spartan in double figures, scoring 19 for East in the loss.

GE: 7 14 9 21 – 51

OH: 14 12 14 13 – 53

Greenbrier East

Adam Seams 6, Monquelle Davis 7, Goose Gabbert 19, Gabe Patton 8, Chris Sinclair 1, Kaiden Huffman 2, Bryson Brammer 8

Oak Hill

Omar Lewis 6, Cole Nelson 3, Malachi Lewis 9, Cole Legg 3, Chance Minor 2, Jeremiah Jackson 14, Trevor Kelly 16

3-point goals – GE: 3 (Gabbert 1, Brammer 2); OH:

Midland Trail 63, Greenbrier West 57

Hico – The Patriots outscored the Cavaliers 21-12 in the second quarter to provide the margin needed in a 63-57 win Tuesday night.

Matt Light poured in 21 points for Trail to lead all scorers. Eli Campbell and Justin Cooper added 14 for the Patriots who won their sixth game in a row.

Michael Kanode paced West with 16 points, while Braydon McClung scored 14 and Dale Boone had 12.

Midland Trail travels to Herbert Hoover Thursday, while Greenbrier West (2-7) hosts Washington Friday.

GW: 16 12 14 15 – 57

MT: 14 21 15 13 – 63

Greenbrier West

Brayden McClung 14, Tanner Hagy 6, Kadin Parker 5, Dale Boone 12, Asher Barclay 4, Michael Kanode 16. Totals: 19 14-23 57.

Midland Trail

Eli Campbell 14, Matt Light 21, Cody Harrell 7, Jaden Gladwell 7, Justin Cooper 14. Totals: 22 12-22 63.

3-pointers – GW: 5 (Hagy, Parker, Boone 3); MT: 5 (Campbell 3, Harrell, Gladwell).

James Monroe 76, Summers County 46

Hinton – Collin Fox buried six 3-pointers and tallied 29 points to lead Class A No. 1 James Monroe past Summers County 76-46 Tuesday.

Eli Allen added 14 for the Mavs, while Cooper Ridgeway, Ryan Mann and Juan Hopkins all scored six points apiece.

Brandon Isaac had 10 for the Bobcats and Duke Dotson scored eight.

James Monroe (12-2) travels to play AA No. 1 Bluefield Friday night inside the Brushfork Armory.

Summers County (4-7) travels to Midland Trail Friday.

JM: 15 28 20 13 – 76

SC: 13 10 9 14 – 46

James Monroe

Josh Burks 2, Cooper Ridgeway 6, Eli Allen 14, Ryan Mann 6, Braxton Charlton 2, Evan Hunter 5, Collin Fox 29, Juan Hopkins 6, Owen Jackson 4, Brady Baker 2. Totals: 29 10-11 76.

Summers County

Brandon Isaac 10, Ryan Oliveras 2, Cruz Testerman 6, Duke Dodson 8, Ethan Erenberg 4, Peyton Miller 1, Ferrell Mann 3, Michael Judy 7, Ayden Plumley 5. Totals: 16 13-19 46.

3-pointers – JM: 8 (Fox 6, Mann, Hunter); SC: 3 (Plumley, Judy, Testerman).

Nicholas County 67, PikeView 63

Summersville – Nicholas County hit eight 3-pointers and made 29 free-throws Tuesday night to slip past PikeView 67-63.

Ethan Collins led four Grizzlies in double figures with 17 and Bryar Bailes added 14. Jaxson Morriston scored 13 and Cole Brown chipped in 12.

David Thomas had 18 points for the Panthers and Braedon Harvey added 12. Drew Damewood and Nathan Riffe scored nine points apiece.

Nicholas County (5-4) hosts Lewis County Friday. PikeView (4-7) hosts Liberty Friday.

PV: 12 20 16 15 – 63

NC: 16 19 19 13 – 67

PikeView

Drew Damewood 9, Nathan Riffe 9, Braedon Harvey 12, Brett Samosky 6, David Thomas 18, Zayden Neely 7, Kaylum Kiser 2. Totals: 24 10-14 63.

Nicholas County

Cole Brown 12, Bryar Bailes 14, Trey Stump 9, Ethan Collins 17, Jaxson Morriston 13, Austin Altizer 2. 15 29-43 67.

3-pointers – PV: 5 (Damewood, Riffe 2, Harvey Neely); NC: 8 (Brown, Bailes, Stump 2, Collins 3, Morriston).