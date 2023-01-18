Did you know that more than 24 million people in the U.S. lack high-speed internet access, and many more don’t have the skills needed to take full advantage of online resources? To give you context, the amount of people in the U.S. that lack high-speed internet access is just a little bit larger than the population of Florida. In Indiana, roughly 1 in 10 residents are not able to purchase an internet plan of at least 25Mbps download and 3Mbps upload.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO