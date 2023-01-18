Read full article on original website
Journal Review
County Extension Educator recognized in national competition
Abby Morgan, 4-H Extension educator for Purdue Extension in Montgomery County, along with her husband, Carter, were recognized in the Excellence in Agriculture competition at the 2023 American Farm Bureau convention in San Juan, Puerto Rico, earlier this month. The Excellence in Agriculture Award recognizes young farmers and ranchers who...
Journal Review
Local Record: Jan. 21, 2023
• Property damage in the 1500 block of South Washington Street — 3:26 p.m. • Wires/tree limbs down in the 1900 block of Smith Avenue — 4:05 p.m. • Public disturbance in the 200 block of West Main Street — 4:11 p.m. • Property damage crash at...
Journal Review
Register for upcoming small farm conference
WEST LAFAYETTE — Registration is now open for the 2023 Indiana Small Farm Conference, the premier annual event for the state’s farming community. The 11th annual conference and trade show will take place March 2 and 3 at the Hendricks County Fairgrounds in Danville, Indiana. One of the...
Journal Review
Debra Diane (Reese) Gee
Debra Diane (Reese) Gee passed away on Jan. 10, 2023, in Majestic Care of Deming Park in Terre Haute. She was born Oct. 11, 1958, at Williamsport, to Thomas Reese and Lois Diane Fletcher Reese. Debbie was a graduate of Fountain Central High School and was mostly a homemaker in...
Journal Review
4-H Tech Changemakers expanding opportunities
Did you know that more than 24 million people in the U.S. lack high-speed internet access, and many more don’t have the skills needed to take full advantage of online resources? To give you context, the amount of people in the U.S. that lack high-speed internet access is just a little bit larger than the population of Florida. In Indiana, roughly 1 in 10 residents are not able to purchase an internet plan of at least 25Mbps download and 3Mbps upload.
Journal Review
Forum to address reproductive health issues
In the early summer of 2022, the Supreme Court of the United Sates in the Dobbs v. Jackson decision overturned the 1972 Roe v. Wade decision. This ruling brings major changes to Indiana’s health delivery system and to our public health system (as it has for every state and county in our nation). The ruling will also affect our state’s economy.
Journal Review
Beef House Dinner Theatre to perform Teen Angels
COVINGTON — The Beef House Dinner Theatre is pleased to announce the first show of its 2023 season, Teen Angels. Teen Angels is a tribute to teen queens and the teen idols of the 1950s and 1960s. Before Elvis started shaking his hips, the clean-cut look and traditional pop sound ruled popular music.
Journal Review
Indiana Sheriffs' Association offers scholarships
Montgomery County Sheriff Ryan Needham announced that the Indiana Sheriffs’ Association will again be awarding college scholarships to qualified high school seniors or college students who are pursuing a degree in criminal justice studies. There will be approximately 40 scholarships worth $750 awarded to qualifying students throughout the state.
Journal Review
What to know about our Quick Response Team
Let’s play “what happens when?” What happens when a senior falls and no one there is strong enough to help her up? What happens after an adult overdoses in their driveway? What happens when a friend shows signs of a manic episode, talks about religious conspiracies, and spends hundreds of dollars carelessly? Or, a man rings your doorbell asking for help? Suddenly we, the neighbors, friends, pastors, and relatives wonder where to find resources to help.
Journal Review
Rayna Ann Stevenson
Rayna Ann Stevenson, 63, formerly of Veedersburg, recently a resident of Heritage Healthcare West Lafayette, passed away at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at IU Arnett Hospital in Lafayette. Rayna was born Aug. 17, 1959, at Danville, Illinois, the daughter of Raymond L. and Shirley Ann (Larsen) Thompson. She...
Journal Review
Huckstep appointed director of planning and building services
Crawfordsville Mayor Todd Barton annoucned the appointment of Megan Huckstep as director of planning and building services for the city of Crawfordsville, effective immediately. The director of planning and building services is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the department. The position reports to the Mayor’s office and works closely...
Journal Review
Mounties cruise against Frankfort for SAC win
Frankfort (2-19, 0-6 SAC) FG-FGA FT-FTA Pts: Ashley Vasquez-Rivera 1-4 0-0 3, Madyson Cook 3-7 0-1 6, Jalyn Vessels 0-3 1-2 1, Ella McAtee 1-6 0-0 2, Ellen Vasquez-Rivera 0-0 0-1 0, Saira Flores 1-3 4-4 6, Vannessa Guardado 1-5 2-4 4, Jada Vessels 0-1 1-1 1; Totals 7-29 8-13 23.
Journal Review
Mustangs spoil Athenian homecoming with gutty win
CHS 105 6 13 — 34 Fountain Central (11-3) FG-FGA FT-FTA Pts: Mason Larkin 1-2 2-4 5, Will Harmon 2-4 4-6 10, Brayden Prickett 0-2 0-0 0, Koby Wolf 4-4 3-3 15, Isaac Gayler 2-10 0-2 4, Owen Acton 2-2 1-1 5, Luke Foxworthy 0-1 3-3 3; Totals 11-25 14-19 42.
Journal Review
Tigers sweep Chargers in SAC double-header
LINDEN - Coming off a tough loss to Lafayette Central Catholic on Tuesday night, the Lebanon girls basketball team wanted to make sure they got off to a quick start when they traveled to face North Montgomery on Friday night. And in the first half, the Lady Tigers followed the...
