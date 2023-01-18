ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin Monitor

Austin Water making progress but needs more employees

Members of City Council’s Audit and Finance Committee have reviewed the findings of a report detailing problems during four significant events at Austin Water’s Ullrich Water Treatment Plant between 2018 and February 2022, including three boil-water notices and a zebra mussel infestation. The utility has addressed many of those problems and is in the process of addressing others, according to University of Texas professor Lynn Katz, who led the team at UT’s Center for Water and the Environment.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Amid flooding concerns, Planning Commission OKs rezoning off South Congress

The Planning Commission voted last Tuesday in favor of a rezoning that would allow construction of a 90-unit multifamily development near South Congress and U.S. Highway 290. The rezoning concerns a 2-acre tract at 406 and 428 E. Alpine Road. In order to allow housing on the site, the property owner hopes to add a mixed-use (MU) designation to the site’s current General Office (GO-CO-NP) zoning.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Animal commission checks in on community cat backlog

The Austin Animal Center is working with the Austin Humane Society to increase its spay/neuter capacity and make progress on its backlog of calls about community cats, according to a report from the Animal Advisory Commission’s spay/neuter work group to the full commission on Jan. 9. Community cats refer to free-roaming cats that may be stray or feral. Many live in colonies that have taken up permanent residence in urban neighborhoods.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

New Council begins tenure with challenges

Addressing a standing-room-only crowd at City Hall Friday night, newly installed Mayor Kirk Watson pledged to pursue unity, in contrast to the national picture depicted by the Trump insurrection of Jan. 6. Even as Watson was speaking, members of the U.S. House of Representatives were trying, and failing, to decide...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Commission chair accuses member of ‘pattern of bullying’

The chair of the Community Development Commission is pushing the city to conduct an investigation into the behavior of another commission member that led a presenter at a December meeting to say she felt threatened and intimidated and request a city security escort as she left city property. The dispute,...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Zoning change to allow taller towers in the Domain

A proposed zoning change would allow buildings in and around the Domain to rise as high as many downtown towers, solidifying the area’s status as Austin’s unofficial second downtown. The zoning change, initiated in September by the Planning Commission, would increase the allowable height in the North Burnet...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Mayor Watson and others reveal staff appointments

Mayor Kirk Watson told the Austin Monitor Monday that he has hired his chief of staff as well as a number of other new employees. Colleen Pate, who left her position as chief of staff for the Austin Chamber of Commerce to come to the city, will continue to have that title. Before joining the chamber, Pate worked with Laura Huffman at the Texas Nature Conservancy. Huffman and Pate both moved to the Chamber of Commerce and Huffman left the chamber at the end of 2022.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

PARD tries again to approve long-awaited cemetery rules update

For nearly a decade, the city has worked to overhaul the nearly half-century-old rules governing grave ornamentation and maintenance of Austin’s five municipal cemeteries, which are under the stewardship of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department. PARD says the new rules are needed because the cemeteries are in...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Who’s working at City Hall these days?

With today’s swearing in, Austin have a new mayor and three new City Council members, and those city leaders will have staff members helping them to steer the often turbulent waters of city policy. And active citizens will have new staff to get to know. Council Member José Velásquez,...
AUSTIN, TX
