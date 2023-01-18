Read full article on original website
Austin Water making progress but needs more employees
Members of City Council’s Audit and Finance Committee have reviewed the findings of a report detailing problems during four significant events at Austin Water’s Ullrich Water Treatment Plant between 2018 and February 2022, including three boil-water notices and a zebra mussel infestation. The utility has addressed many of those problems and is in the process of addressing others, according to University of Texas professor Lynn Katz, who led the team at UT’s Center for Water and the Environment.
Travis County might create a probate courthouse, but where is the money?
Travis County is one of the few large counties in the state with only a single probate court, but it may be adding a new one. The Travis County Commissioners Court unanimously approved a resolution last week to post a public notice explaining the possibility of creating an additional courthouse, as required by the Texas Constitution.
Amid flooding concerns, Planning Commission OKs rezoning off South Congress
The Planning Commission voted last Tuesday in favor of a rezoning that would allow construction of a 90-unit multifamily development near South Congress and U.S. Highway 290. The rezoning concerns a 2-acre tract at 406 and 428 E. Alpine Road. In order to allow housing on the site, the property owner hopes to add a mixed-use (MU) designation to the site’s current General Office (GO-CO-NP) zoning.
City working to maximize cap-and-stitch opportunities in final I-35 plan
As the Texas Department of Transportation proceeds with its Interstate 35 Capital Express project, the city’s cap-and-stitch program is working to maximize the amount of open space and other community amenities included in the final plan. At its Jan. 10 meeting, the Urban Transportation Commission heard an update on...
Travis Heights residents put up a fight to preserve century-old fourplex
The Historic Landmark Commission kicked off 2023 with a bang last Wednesday, with nearly a dozen Travis Heights residents taking the stand to oppose demolition of a century-old home on the corner of East Monroe Street and Newning Avenue. The house at 409 E. Monroe St., which has been a...
Commission wants to add disabled business owners to minority contracting pool
Advocates for the city’s disabled community are pushing for people with disabilities to be added to the preferred class of vendors considered for contracting opportunities as part of the Minority-Owned Business Enterprise and Woman-Owned Business Enterprise Program. At last week’s meeting of the Mayor’s Committee for People with Disabilities,...
Offering insurance for fertility treatments could cost city $1 million
Including fertility treatments in the city’s employee insurance plan “would have a significant ongoing fiscal impact” on the benefit plan, according to a memo from acting Human Resources Director Rebecca Kennedy (who took on the role of department head at the end of December when HR chief Joya Hayes went on leave).
Austin receives $2 million in federal funding for drug overdose prevention efforts
After a spike in the number of fatal drug overdoses last year, Austin is getting $2 million in federal funding for prevention programs, U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-Austin) announced Tuesday. The money will be used to hire more peer-recovery coaches and for a public awareness campaign. City officials said this...
Animal commission checks in on community cat backlog
The Austin Animal Center is working with the Austin Humane Society to increase its spay/neuter capacity and make progress on its backlog of calls about community cats, according to a report from the Animal Advisory Commission’s spay/neuter work group to the full commission on Jan. 9. Community cats refer to free-roaming cats that may be stray or feral. Many live in colonies that have taken up permanent residence in urban neighborhoods.
New Council begins tenure with challenges
Addressing a standing-room-only crowd at City Hall Friday night, newly installed Mayor Kirk Watson pledged to pursue unity, in contrast to the national picture depicted by the Trump insurrection of Jan. 6. Even as Watson was speaking, members of the U.S. House of Representatives were trying, and failing, to decide...
Public Safety Commission raises questions about proposed tow fee increases
The city’s Public Safety Commission wants more information before recommending an updated non-consent towing fee schedule for the Austin Police Department. Commissioners voted to recommend City Council reject the study and send it back for additional work. The item went before the commission at its Jan. 9 regular meeting....
Commission chair accuses member of ‘pattern of bullying’
The chair of the Community Development Commission is pushing the city to conduct an investigation into the behavior of another commission member that led a presenter at a December meeting to say she felt threatened and intimidated and request a city security escort as she left city property. The dispute,...
Austin 911 is still strained by understaffing. Call takers brace for SXSW.
Austin’s 911 call center had about 200 calls on hold for hours on end New Year’s Eve and into the next morning. People waiting for emergency assistance were unable to get help. Those who hung up were bumped to the back of the line. “Nobody has ever seen...
Multifamily composting is next step in Austin’s goal to be a zero-waste leader
Austin could be the first Texas municipality to establish composting access for residents who live in multifamily properties. Austin Resource Recovery, the city’s waste management utility, is turning its efforts to reach multifamily complexes, in which more than half of Austin’s residents live. Expanding composting access could come...
Zoning change to allow taller towers in the Domain
A proposed zoning change would allow buildings in and around the Domain to rise as high as many downtown towers, solidifying the area’s status as Austin’s unofficial second downtown. The zoning change, initiated in September by the Planning Commission, would increase the allowable height in the North Burnet...
Mayor Watson and others reveal staff appointments
Mayor Kirk Watson told the Austin Monitor Monday that he has hired his chief of staff as well as a number of other new employees. Colleen Pate, who left her position as chief of staff for the Austin Chamber of Commerce to come to the city, will continue to have that title. Before joining the chamber, Pate worked with Laura Huffman at the Texas Nature Conservancy. Huffman and Pate both moved to the Chamber of Commerce and Huffman left the chamber at the end of 2022.
PARD tries again to approve long-awaited cemetery rules update
For nearly a decade, the city has worked to overhaul the nearly half-century-old rules governing grave ornamentation and maintenance of Austin’s five municipal cemeteries, which are under the stewardship of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department. PARD says the new rules are needed because the cemeteries are in...
City preps $1.5M in assistance for creative spaces facing displacement
The city is preparing to open the application for the latest iteration of the Creative Space Assistance Program, which provides up to $50,000 to organizations, artists or for-profit venues facing financial hardships that could lead to their displacement. The $1.5 million allocated for this year’s program is the largest amount...
Who’s working at City Hall these days?
With today’s swearing in, Austin have a new mayor and three new City Council members, and those city leaders will have staff members helping them to steer the often turbulent waters of city policy. And active citizens will have new staff to get to know. Council Member José Velásquez,...
County nixes license plate surveillance cameras on public land
A minor debate flared up at Tuesday’s Travis County Commissioners Court meeting about installing Flock, a license plate surveillance system, on public lands in the county – specifically Rob Roy, a private residential neighborhood in Austin. Members of the homeowners association of Rob Roy on the Creek requested...
