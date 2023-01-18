Mayor Kirk Watson told the Austin Monitor Monday that he has hired his chief of staff as well as a number of other new employees. Colleen Pate, who left her position as chief of staff for the Austin Chamber of Commerce to come to the city, will continue to have that title. Before joining the chamber, Pate worked with Laura Huffman at the Texas Nature Conservancy. Huffman and Pate both moved to the Chamber of Commerce and Huffman left the chamber at the end of 2022.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO