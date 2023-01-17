Read full article on original website
via.news
Natural Gas Futures Down Momentum With A 33% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Natural Gas (NG) has been up by 33.81% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:50 EST on Monday, 16 January, Natural Gas (NG) is $3.66. Natural gas futures allow traders and investors to speculate on the price of natural gas at a predetermined date in the future. While trading natural gas futures is a convenient way to participate in an essential energy market, they can also be risky.
Agriculture Online
Corn and soy close with double-digit gains | Thursday, January 12, 2023
At the close, March corn is up 16¢ to $6.72 a bushel. March soybeans are up 26¢ to $15.19 a bushel. CBOT wheat closed up 4¢. KC wheat closed up 12¢. Minneapolis wheat is up 13¢. Live cattle are down 18¢. Lean hogs are down...
kalkinemedia.com
Gold prices fall from multi-month highs
(Reuters) - Gold prices on Tuesday fell from a more than eight-month peak hit in the previous session on hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve would adopt a less aggressive approach to rate hikes going forward. Spot gold fell 0.6% to $1,907.54 per ounce by 12:39 p.m. ET (1739 GMT),...
ConsumerAffairs
Consumers appear to be rebelling against high prices
Last fall, when inflation was rising at a rate of 8.5%, consumers were feeling the pain. Moody’s Analytics issued a report that found U.S. consumers were spending $445 a month more than 12 months ago to buy the same items. What happened next may provide a glimpse into what...
US News and World Report
Gold Prices Seen Rising Towards Record Highs as Rate Rises Near End
LONDON (Reuters) - Gold prices are expected to rise towards record highs above $2,000 an ounce this year, albeit with a little turbulence, as the United States slows the pace of rate hikes and eventually stops increasing them, according to industry analysts. Spot prices of the precious metal have shot...
investing.com
Fed Reaches End Game as U.S. Data Disappoints Yet Again
In what is yet another disappointing set of US activity data, retail sales fell 1.1% month-on-month in December, worse than the -0.9% figure the market was expecting. Meanwhile, November's contraction of -0.6% was revised to an even weaker -1% MoM print. The damage was widespread with 11 of the 14...
msn.com
Oil prices extend gains on optimism over China's recovery
(Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Wednesday, extending the previous session's gains, driven by optimism that the lifting of China's strict COVID-19 curbs will lead to a recovery in fuel demand in the world's top oil importer. Brent crude futures firmed 63 cents, or 0.73%, to $86.55 a barrel by 0401...
pgjonline.com
US Natural Gas Price Volatility Hit Record Highs in 2022
(Reuters) — U.S. natural gas futures price volatility, both implied and historic, hit record highs in 2022 as global prices spiked due to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to Russia's war in Ukraine, feeding demand for U.S. exports. That extreme volatility has continued on the first trading day of...
investing.com
Stock market today: Dow losses accelerate, closes down more than 600 points
Investing.com -- U.S. stocks accelerated losses heading into the close of trading on Wednesday as investors studied data that showed the economy was cooling. At 16:01 ET (21:01 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 614 points or 1.8%, while the S&P 500 was down 1.6% and the NASDAQ Composite was down 1.2%. All three indexes rose to start the day.
UK inflation edges down to 10.5% in December, food prices surge
LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - British inflation eased last month after hitting a 41-year high in October, offering some comfort to the Bank of England, but the pressure on households remained intense as food and drink prices rose at the fastest pace since 1977.
rigzone.com
Too Early to Sustain $100 Per Barrel Oil
It’s just too early to sustain $100 per barrel oil, according to Standard Chartered. “It is highly likely that we see $100 at some point this year, however, we don’t expect it to stick,” a Standard Chartered analyst told Rigzone. “We are forecasting a Brent average of...
CNBC
Gold rises above $1,900 per ounce after U.S. inflation data cements Fed slowdown bets
Gold prices rose over 1%, hovering near the $1,900 per ounce pivot on Thursday after data showing signs of cooling inflation in the United States boosted bets for slower rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. U.S. consumer prices grew 6.5% on an annual basis in December, in line with expectations,...
NASDAQ
Energy Sector Update for 01/17/2023: VTNR, E, BOOM, XLE, USO, UNG
Energy stocks were advancing premarket Tuesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was recently climbing by 0.33%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.90% higher, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up more than 7%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.74% at...
msn.com
Gold ends lower as investors weigh Fed rate-hike talk, even as U.S. wholesale inflation and retail sales fall
Gold prices ended with a loss on Wednesday, after tapping their highest levels since April, pressured by the latest interest-rate talk from Federal Reserve officials, even as the latest U.S. economic data revealed wholesale inflation and retail sales both slowed in December. Price action. Gold futures for February delivery edged...
CNBC
Oil prices settle higher on hopes of China demand rebound
Oil prices settled higher on Tuesday in choppy trading after China posted weak but expectation-beating annual economic growth data and on hopes that a recent shift in its COVID-19 policy will boost fuel demand. Brent crude futures settled up $1.46, or 1.7%, to $85.92 while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI)...
investing.com
Crude oil higher; IEA forecasts Chinese demand surge
Investing.com -- Oil prices rose Wednesday, climbing to their highest levels in over a month after the International Energy Agency forecast rebounding Chinese demand would result in a sharp swing in the global supply-demand balance this year. By 09:00 ET (14:00 GMT), U.S. crude futures traded 1.5% higher at $81.61...
Cramer Says Tesla, Amazon Beatdowns Obscuring Bull Market In Other Places: Tech Track 'Can't Seem To Find Its Footing'
Prominent market commentator Jim Cramer believes that a sell-off in tech stocks is over-shadowing a bull market in other names. “We had a very traditional bull market based on the dollar and interest rates peaking, both of which tend to be terrific for stocks for a whole host of reasons,” Cramer said according to a CNBC report.
NASDAQ
VEGOILS-Palm oil gains on rival oils, crude strength
KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rebounded on Wednesday, tracking strength in crude and rival edible oils, although talks of key buyer India weighing higher import duties limited the advance. The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained...
investing.com
Gold muted amid recession uncertainty, China optimism buoys copper
Investing.com -- Gold prices recovered slightly from a two-day losing streak on Thursday amid growing uncertainty over a potential recession and the path of U.S. monetary policy, while copper prices were steady on growing optimism over a Chinese economic recovery. U.S. retail sales and industrial production data for December read...
Agriculture Online
Corn and soy close at new highs | Tuesday, January 17, 2022
March corn and soybeans both closed at new highs for 2023. Corn closed up 11¢ to $6.86. Soybeans closed up 12¢ to $15.40. CBOT wheat closed up 5¢. KC wheat is up 10¢. Minneapolis wheat closed just above flat. Live cattle are down 73¢. Lean hogs...
