Beech Grove, IN

WTHR

4th suspect in Brownsburg student's death found not guilty

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — A teen was found not guilty on all charges in the 2020 murder of another teen in broad daylight in Brownsburg. Jeremy Perez was found not guilty Tuesday of murder, attempted murder and two counts of criminal recklessness. Perez was the first and only of the...
BROWNSBURG, IN
FOX59

Court docs: Employee behind arson, burglary at Kokomo testing lab

KOKOMO, Ind. — Tips to police led to the arrest of a Kokomo testing lab employee after an arson and burglary at the facility. Investigators arrested Michelle Ellis on Jan. 19 for her suspected role in an intentionally set fire to the Averhealth facility on N. Main Street on Dec. 28 (2022). On Jan. 6, […]
KOKOMO, IN
WTHR

Thorntown man accused of ramming into 4 businesses, police car

THORNTOWN, Ind. — Community members around Lebanon are cleaning up after a Boone County man drove into four businesses and a police car Saturday morning. Investigators say they believe the crashes were intentional. Lebanon police say when the suspect was taken into custody, he told officers he had reasons...
LEBANON, IN
WTHR

Monroe County deputies arrest 1 of 2 suspects in shooting

SMITHVILLE, Ind. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating an early morning shooting Monday that wounded a Smithville man. One person was arrested, but the sheriff's office said a second person is still at-large in the shooting. Deputies responded to the 7000 block of South Walnut Street in...
MONROE COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Pedestrian dies in what IMPD calls ‘fatal accident’ on State Road 37

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A pedestrian died Monday night in what Indianapolis police called a “fatal accident.”. Medics were called to a report of cardiac arrest shortly before 6:45 p.m. Monday to State Road 37 and South Belmont Avenue. That’s an area with apartments about a mile north of Marion County’s southern border.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Former HSE teacher found guilty of molesting student

FISHERS, Ind. — A former math teacher at Hamilton Southeastern junior high school was found guilty of child molesting. Ian Gray, who was previously listed as a mathematics teacher at Riverside Junior High, turned himself in to police in July 2021. The arrest came after a clinical psychologist filed a report with the Department of Child Services in May 2021. The district removed him from the classroom as soon as they were notified.
FISHERS, IN
FOX59

Rape charges filed against Muncie man in case involving 16-year-old

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man was formally charged with the rape of a 16-year-old on Friday, Jan. 20. According to court documents, police responded to Ball Memorial Hospital on January 14 to complete a rape report on a 16-year-old girl. The girl had told a trusted adult she had been sleeping in her room […]
MUNCIE, IN
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
