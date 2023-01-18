Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indianapolis, 1 dead in shooting ar Pine Glen apartmentscreteIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Visit One of the Best French Restaurants In the U.S. In IndianapolisRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
"The Lady Tinder Swindler" scams online boyfriend out of $1.2 millionJade Talks CrimeFort Worth, TX
Related
4th suspect in Brownsburg student's death found not guilty
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — A teen was found not guilty on all charges in the 2020 murder of another teen in broad daylight in Brownsburg. Jeremy Perez was found not guilty Tuesday of murder, attempted murder and two counts of criminal recklessness. Perez was the first and only of the...
Indy man arrested for kidnapping, attempted murder in Sunday missing woman incident
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police have arrested a man on kidnapping and attempted murder charges for his role in a series of incidents over the weekend where a woman was missing for hours. Daquan Mathews, 27, of Indianapolis was arrested Sunday after police said he used a gun to kidnap his ex-girlfriend from her brother’s car, […]
IMPD withholding bodycam of officers shooting man parked in grandma's driveway
13News reviewed high-profile cases from several departments and found IMPD consistently takes longer than other departments to release bodycam video. It has been nearly a month since three IMPD officers shot a man who was sleeping in a rental car in his grandmother's driveway. Few details and no body camera footage have been released.
Court docs: Employee behind arson, burglary at Kokomo testing lab
KOKOMO, Ind. — Tips to police led to the arrest of a Kokomo testing lab employee after an arson and burglary at the facility. Investigators arrested Michelle Ellis on Jan. 19 for her suspected role in an intentionally set fire to the Averhealth facility on N. Main Street on Dec. 28 (2022). On Jan. 6, […]
Docs: Muncie man robs store after being denied cigarillos; ‘I wasn’t going to be disrespected like that’
MUNCIE, Ind. — Court documents revealed an 18-year-old Muncie man’s motive for robbing a Village Pantry was due to him being disrespected when a clerk denied him tobacco products. Police said Brayden Robben tried to buy cigarillos at the Village Pantry at 1524 W. University Avenue on Sunday morning. When asked for ID, Robben told […]
Deputies make arrest after man shot in Monroe County
At about 4 a.m., deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office were called to the 7000 block of South Walnut Street in Smithville by a man who said he had been shot.
Thorntown man accused of ramming into 4 businesses, police car
THORNTOWN, Ind. — Community members around Lebanon are cleaning up after a Boone County man drove into four businesses and a police car Saturday morning. Investigators say they believe the crashes were intentional. Lebanon police say when the suspect was taken into custody, he told officers he had reasons...
WTHR
Monroe County deputies arrest 1 of 2 suspects in shooting
SMITHVILLE, Ind. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating an early morning shooting Monday that wounded a Smithville man. One person was arrested, but the sheriff's office said a second person is still at-large in the shooting. Deputies responded to the 7000 block of South Walnut Street in...
wbiw.com
Bloomington man was shot twice after confronting two people tampering with his truck
BLOOMINGTON – Monroe County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to 7000 Block of South Walnut Street in Smithville, at 4:05 a.m. on January 23, after receiving a report that a man was shot. The caller was the victim and told dispatchers that two people were tampering with his pickup...
WISH-TV
Pedestrian dies in what IMPD calls ‘fatal accident’ on State Road 37
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A pedestrian died Monday night in what Indianapolis police called a “fatal accident.”. Medics were called to a report of cardiac arrest shortly before 6:45 p.m. Monday to State Road 37 and South Belmont Avenue. That’s an area with apartments about a mile north of Marion County’s southern border.
DOJ: Indy man arrested after passing out in Waffle House parking lot sentenced to 6 years
On March 7 of 2022, officers with the Lawrence Police Department responded to a report of two men passed out in a Ford Explorer parked in a Waffle House parking lot.
Indianapolis police chief encourages gun safety education amid rise in accidental shootings
INDIANAPOLIS — There's a renewed plea to the public to put the guns down and stop the violence. IMPD says accidental shootings are on the rise since Indiana became an open carry state last summer. Police Chief Randal Taylor voiced his frustration and stressed gun safety to people who...
2 teens arrested for alleged roles in east Indianapolis shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested two teenagers for their alleged involvements in a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis earlier this month. On Jan. 5, police responded to a report of a person shot in the 8000 block of Wysong Drive, near East 21st Street and North Franklin Road, shortly after 8 p.m.
WTHR
Felon convicted for illegal gun posession
A 33-year-old man was found with a gun in Lawrence last March. Police say he also had methamphetamine and marijuana with him.
Former HSE teacher found guilty of molesting student
FISHERS, Ind. — A former math teacher at Hamilton Southeastern junior high school was found guilty of child molesting. Ian Gray, who was previously listed as a mathematics teacher at Riverside Junior High, turned himself in to police in July 2021. The arrest came after a clinical psychologist filed a report with the Department of Child Services in May 2021. The district removed him from the classroom as soon as they were notified.
Rape charges filed against Muncie man in case involving 16-year-old
MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man was formally charged with the rape of a 16-year-old on Friday, Jan. 20. According to court documents, police responded to Ball Memorial Hospital on January 14 to complete a rape report on a 16-year-old girl. The girl had told a trusted adult she had been sleeping in her room […]
Court docs: Muncie brothers took money, provided only excuses in home improvement scam
What started as a Muncie man seeing an article in the local newspaper resulted in two Muncie brothers facing additional charges for what police are calling a home improvement scam.
Convicted felon arrested after being found with gun during I-65 traffic stop
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — Police said a broken headlight led to them arresting a man who illegally had a firearm in his possession. A Bartholomew County deputy was patrolling I-65 (near mile marker 72.5) around 3 a.m. Monday when he spotted a vehicle with an “inoperable” headlight. The deputy pulled the car over and smelled […]
Homicide statistics add context to violent crime in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Statistics released Monday by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are giving new context to our city's deadly crime. Police confirm there were 226 homicides last year, but only 79 of those cases saw an arrest. That means 65% remain unsolved. We aren't alone with this drop in...
Man found shot and killed on east side Indy sidewalk
Police are investigating after a person was killed on the east side of Indianapolis.
WTHR
Indianapolis, IN
39K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Indianapolis local newshttps://www.wthr.com/
Comments / 0