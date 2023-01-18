FISHERS, Ind. — A former math teacher at Hamilton Southeastern junior high school was found guilty of child molesting. Ian Gray, who was previously listed as a mathematics teacher at Riverside Junior High, turned himself in to police in July 2021. The arrest came after a clinical psychologist filed a report with the Department of Child Services in May 2021. The district removed him from the classroom as soon as they were notified.

FISHERS, IN ・ 1 HOUR AGO