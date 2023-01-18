Read full article on original website
Related
news8000.com
G-E-T boys pick up conference win over Viroqua
The G-E-T boys basketball team picked up a conference win over Viroqua on Friday night, 70-44. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
news8000.com
Blair-Taylor boys pick up Dairyland Conference win over Gilmanton 88-54
Blair-Taylor boys basketball took on Gilmanton in a Dairyland Conference matchup. Blair-Taylor got the win 88-54. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
news8000.com
Onalaska girls rally for win over rival Riverhawks, 45-40
The Onalaska girls basketball team picked up a big conference win over the rival Riverhawks on Thursday night, 45-40. Trailing by two late in the second half, Onalaska’s Ava Breidenbach’s corner three put the Hilltoppers on top for good. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS...
news8000.com
Royall girls rally late for nail-biting win over rival Cashton
The Royall girls basketball team separated itself from the rest of the pack in the Scenic Bluffs Conference on Friday night as the Panthers rallied late and hung on for the 47-46 win over rival Cashton. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT...
news8000.com
Jackson Flottmeyer announces commitment to Winona State
2-time Wisconsin state champion and QB for the Aquinas Blugolds, Jackson Flottmeyer is officially committed to Winona State. Flottmeyer announced his commitment on his Twitter on the morning of January 21st. He finished with just under 7,000 total yards and 88 total touchdowns in his career with Aquinas. COPYRIGHT 2022...
Two Black River Falls companies win WisDOT ‘Excellence in Construction’ awards
WisDOT announced the 2022 Excellence in Construction awards in a release Friday. Six Wisconsin companies won top honors for their work on transportation projects around the state.
news8000.com
Bette Jean Hastings
Bette Jean Hastings, 76 of Stoddard, passed away of dementia at the home of her daughter in West Salem with her family by her side. She was born June 22, 1946, in Red Wing, Minnesota to Gordon and Elaine (Helgeson) Hayden and graduated from De Soto High School. In 1965...
news8000.com
Plenty of Clouds Tonight & This Weekend -Bill Graul
WHAT I’M TRACKING: Actually… not much, except lots of clouds for tonight and right through the weekend. With some luck, there may be some breaks in the clouds for some later Sunday. A storm system will track by well to our south over the weekend, perhaps clipping southern parts of the viewing area with a slight chance of light snow showers or flurries.
news8000.com
Steven Lee Schliesmann
Steven L. Schliesmann, 21 of Holmen passed away Monday, January 16, 2023 at Gundersen Medical Center, La Crosse. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 515 McHugh Road, Holmen. A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until time of service.
Man charged with imprisoning woman in La Crosse house
According to the criminal complaint, the woman told police that Clark showed up uninvited at her home on Jan. 11 and wouldn't leave. He messaged the woman's family and told them that she'd been in a car accident and was hospitalized in Madison and that doctors wouldn't allow any visitors.
x1071.com
One Vehicle Rollover Crash in Gratiot
A deputy with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to a one vehicle rollover crash on Highway 23 in Gratiot Thursday. 24 year old Javier Zopiyactle-Tlehuactle of Darlington, was southbound when he lost control of his vehicle, crossed the centerline, entered a ditch, and rolled down an embankment. Minor injuries were reported and Zopiyactle-Tlehuactle’s vehicle had moderate damage and was towed from the scene. As a result, Zopiyactle-Tlehuactle was cited for Operating without a Valid License and No Insurance. The Darlington Police Department, Gratiot Fire Department, Gratiot First Response, Lafayette County EMS, and Green County EMS assisted at the scene.
x1071.com
Winter Storm Watch Called Off
A winter storm watch for tonight for four area counties has been called off, though a winter weather advisory is in place for all the counties in the area. The National Weather Service on Tuesday was calling for a winter storm watch starting tonight for a large area that included Clayton County, Iowa, and Crawford, Grant and Iowa counties in Wisconsin. Those counties now no longer will be under a watch, as the predicted worst part of the coming storm has shifted northward. The National Weather Service is now predicting mixed precipitation.
x1071.com
Missing Man From Darlington Found Deceased in Alaska
The Darlington Police Department has received permission from the family to update the community on the search for Eugene Taylor of Darlington. Taylor was found deceased by Alaska Troopers Thursday. He had apparently died of natural causes. No further details have been released. The last known contact with Taylor was on November 15th in Alaska. Taylor had dual residency in Darlington and Seward, Alaska.
WEAU-TV 13
Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office investigating death of La Crosse County Jail inmate
LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities are investigating the death of a La Crosse County Jail inmate. According to a media release from the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 19, 2023 around 2:35 a.m. Jail Staff found a 28-year-old man unresponsive in his cell in the La Crosse County Jail. Staff attempted life-saving efforts and were assisted by the La Crosse Fire Department and Tri-State Ambulance personnel, however, efforts were not successful.
radioplusinfo.com
1-21-23 contractor faces theft charges in several counties
A contractor faces theft charges in several counties. Tyler Hansen recently posted $10,000 cash bond in Columbia County. Hansen is charged with theft by contractor. If convicted, Hansen faces up to $25,000 in fines and 10 years in prison. He is also facing theft by contractor charges in Dane, Green and Monroe counties. Hansen has also been charged with theft by false representation in Winnebago County. His initial appearance in this case is scheduled for mid-February.
Body found in Monroe Co. believed to be that of missing woman
MONROE CO., Wis. (WKBT) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is opening a death investigation after a body was found Wednesday morning in the Township of La Grange. According to authorities, deputies found the body of a woman shortly after 10 a.m. in a rural area of the county. They found the body while searching for Felicia J. Wanna, who...
news8000.com
George Gaylord Alsteen
George G. Alsteen, 54, of La Crosse, died on Thursday, January 12, 2023, in his home. He was born in Rhinelander, WI, on June 21, 1968 to Eugene and Donna-Mae (Biesik) Alsteen. George liked to go fishing with his granddaughter, playing badminton, camping, bike rides, watching the Packers and cookouts....
28-year-old man dies after being discovered unresponsive in La Crosse County Jail cell
According to the La Crosse County Sheriff's office, jail staff discovered him unresponsive shortly after 2:30 a.m. Both La Crosse Fire department and TriState Ambulance personnel attempted life-saving efforts, but they were unsuccessful.
Industrial Distribution
Union: Energizer to Close Two Wis Plants, 'Deport' Jobs
Its product line is known to keep going and going and going, but Energizer factory workers in Wisconsin just learned that their employment with the company will be doing the opposite. Reports have emerged that Energizer has informed workers in the communities of Fennimore and Portage that the plants that...
winonaradio.com
Man Arrested on Domestic Assault Charges
(KWNO)- On January 19 around 6:00 a.m., the Winona County Sheriff’s office was called on to respond to a domestic dispute in the 27000 block of Sinclair Rd, just outside of St. Charles. Deputies arrived and eventually found a Robert Highet, born in 1986, to be the culprit of...
Comments / 0