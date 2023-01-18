Read full article on original website
Raiders topple Bobcats in Saturday doubleheader
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Stevens basketball teams were able to defend home court Saturday with a pair of wins against Brookings. Plus, Rapid City Central did not fare as well against the Watertown Arrows. Ben Burns breaks down the highlights from those games.
Friday Night Frenzy, January 20, Part 1
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After beating up on Sturgis earlier in the week, the Rapid City Stevens basketball teams hoped to carry that momentum to Friday night against Watertown. Plus, the Central girls had the chance to get above .500 with a win against Brookings. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have those highlights in this edition of the Friday Night Frenzy.
Don’t miss the annual Beetle Burn as it hits the city of Custer
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Every year in January on the third Saturday the city of Custer welcomes the annual Beetle Burn where they construct and burn an oversized beetle to commemorate a very special historical story about the infestation of mountain pine beetles. “It’s quite a festival and brings the community of Custer together”, says organizers Hank Fridell and Carrie Moore as they stopped by Good Morning Black Hills this morning.
Time to dust the boots off. The Rapid City Rush Rodeo and Ag Night comes to town
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Sponsored by Gold Buckle Beer, the 3rd annual Rapid City Rush “Rodeo and Ag Night” kicks off this Saturday, January 21st, beginning at 7:05 p.m. at the Monument. Brian Gardner, manager of Media Relations and Broadcasting for the The Rush, stopped by “Good...
Gun found in Rapid Creek possibly same one as used in murders
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A forensic-specialist with the Rapid City Police Department testified Friday in the murder trial of Arnson Absolu. She stated that while searching the vehicle Charles Red Willow and Ashley Nagy died in she was able to get two fingerprints. One of the prints belonged to one of the victims and police later later determined the second print belonged to someone who may have no-connection to the case.
Deadwood pro-snowmobile racers return
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KOTA) - The 11th annual Snocross Showdown hits the track and sky at the Days of ‘76 Event Complex in Historic Deadwood on January 27 and 28. Tickets are on sale for this annual event. A detailed race schedule for both days is also available. These pro...
Snowfall is expected over the weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We could see some snow over the weekend. It will start tomorrow with snow showers expected for the Northern Black Hills and Wyoming. More snow will move into Wyoming on Sunday and impact the area throughout the day. We will continue to see scattered snow showers on Monday as well. Total accumulation will be up to 3-4 inches for the Northern Black Hills. 1-2 inches is expected for Northeast Wyoming and Southwestern South Dakota. Rapid City and places to the east will likely not see any accumulation. Temperatures for Saturday and Sunday will be similar to this week with highs around 40° for Rapid City and 30s elsewhere. We’ll see some windy weather over the weekend as well. Wind gusts could be as high as 25-30 mph on Saturday, but the windiest time will be Sunday night with wind gusts up to 40 mph possible in Wyoming. The windy weather will continue on Monday as well. Throughout next week, temperatures aren’t going to change dramatically with 30s expected for much of the week.
Visit Rapid City anticipates a successful 2023 following good tourism figures
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - More than 14 million people visited attractions all over South Dakota last year, pumping more than $7 billion into the state economy. It’s certainly been a bounce back for businesses in South Dakota, after the COVID-19 pandemic. So says Brook Kaufman, president of Visit...
Great Year for Rapid City Tourism
South Middle School construction moves forward
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The old gym at South Middle School has been demolished as construction for the new school continues. As of Thursday, the project is 27% complete. The foundation has been poured and crews are working on geothermal drilling. Grade beams have been installed, along with structural steel.
Public input needed for Spearfish Colorado Boulevard Corridor Study
SPEARFISH, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation, is collaborating with the City of Spearfish and HDR, Inc., and will hold an open house public meeting at High Plains Western Heritage Center, 825 Heritage Drive, Spearfish, on Thursday, Feb. 2, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The purpose of...
Sturgis man convicted of drug trafficking
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - Todd Deutsch of Sturgis was convicted of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance in a federal trial. The evidence at trial showed that for at least two and a half years, Deutsch conspired with multiple other persons in western South Dakota, to obtain large volumes of methamphetamine from places like California, Nevada, and Colorado, and then worked with his co-conspirators to distribute the methamphetamine within South Dakota, primarily in the Black Hills area.
Cell phone records do not put Absolu at Thomson Park day of murder
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The trial of Arnson Absolu, accused of killing three people (Charles Red Willow, Ashley Nagy, and Dakota Zaiser), continued Thursday with expert witnesses. An expert witness testified that Zaiser’s phone pinged in the area of Thomson Park around the time of the murders. Arnson Absolus’...
Some light snow over the weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We’ll see partly cloudy skies for the most part tonight and tomorrow. Highs tomorrow will be a bit colder than today with temperatures peaking in the 30s. Saturday and Sunday we could see some very light snow. Temperatures won’t change dramatically over the weekend with highs once again in the upper 30s and lower 40s. It will be a bit windier though, with gusts up to 30-40 mph for some. For the rest of next week, we’ll see partly cloudy skies and highs in the 30s.
SD police chiefs say drug offenders causing spike in crime
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Three South Dakota chiefs of police told a Senate committee this morning (Thursday) that repeat drug offenders are causing a spike in crime in the state--and often violent crimes. They also said the current ways of dealing with drug offenders are not working, with too...
Movie theaters butter up to national celebration
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Movie theaters across the country participated in National Popcorn Day and the Elks Theater in Rapid City was no different. Known for its various popcorn flavors, the theater welcomed people who wanted to catch a movie or just popped in for a treat. With flavors...
HealthWatch: hand hygiene
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Did you know that some germs can survive for up to three hours on your hands? That number of germs on your fingertips even doubles after you use the bathroom. Rapid City’s Monument Health Ty White, director of infection and prevention control, speaks on the...
