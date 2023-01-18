Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
'DWTS' Couple Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy Mourn Death in the Family
Dancing With the Stars pros Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy are mourning the loss of a beloved family member: Murgatroyd's father, Derek. She took to Instagram to announce her father's death on Thursday, writing a heartfelt tribute to her "teddy bear." "To the Greatest Dad, my teddy bear," she began....
Popculture
Khloé Kardashian Shares First Photo of Baby Boy's Face
Khloé Kardashian is celebrating her baby boy's first Christmas by sharing the first photo of his face with the world. The Kardashians star, 38, took to Instagram Monday to share a photo of her family's annual Christmas Eve party, featuring 4-year-old daughter True and her 5-month-old son, both of whom she shares with Tristan Thompson.
Anderson Cooper Shares Adorable Photos of Sons Wyatt and Sebastian Celebrating Christmas
Anderson Cooper spent time with sons Wyatt and Sebastian over the holiday weekend Anderson Cooper is celebrating his first Christmas as a dad of two! On Monday, the CNN anchor, 55, shared a series of adorable pictures on Instagram of his sons Wyatt, 2, and Sebastian Luke, 7 months, celebrating the holiday together. In one cute snap, Wyatt shows Sebastian the gifts under the Christmas tree as the infant intently focuses on what his big brother has to say. A second photo shows the brothers sweetly looking up at the...
'GMA' host Amy Robach reunites with estranged husband Andrew Shue amid reported T.J. Holmes affair
Amy Robach was spotted exchanging custody of her dog Brody with estranged husband Andrew Shue. All of this comes during the aftermath of her alleged affair with "GMA3" costar T.J. Holmes.
‘DWTS’ Pros Jenna Johnson & Val Chmerkovskiy Welcome 1st Child: Photo
Jenna Johnson, 28, and Val Chmerskovskiy, 36, are officially parents! The Dancing with the Stars couple announced the birth of their first child, a son, on January 10, 2023. The pair shared a joint Instagram post with a black-and-white photo of their baby’s hand, writing, “Our world is forever changed,” along with a white heart and his date of birth.
’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Tim and Melyza Announce Surprise Birth of Baby No. 1 Amid Secret Pregnancy
Surprise! 90 Day Fiancé stars Tim Clarkson and Melyza Zeta announced her pregnancy and revealed she has already given birth to baby No. 1 — and it’s a girl!. “Navidad con Elo 💚,” Melyza, 30, wrote in Spanish in the caption of a set of photos of her with Tim, 35, and their baby girl on Sunday, December 25. The caption of her since-deleted post translated to “Christmas with Elo” in English.
Kristin Chenoweth Gives Wedding Update After Postponing with Fiancé Josh Bryant: 'Working on It'
"We're going to do a small thing and just have our closest [loved ones]," Kristin Chenoweth explained of her wedding plans with fiancé Josh Bryant after postponing their nuptials in July Kristin Chenoweth is deep into her delayed journey to the altar. The Emmy Award winner, 54, joked that she's "still" engaged to fiancé Josh Bryant on Wednesday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan as she shared an update on their nuptials, which were postponed in July. "We're working on it, yeah," she told hosts Kelly Ripa and...
Savannah Guthrie Shares Adorable Photo with Her Family in Matching Christmas Pajamas: 'Very Merry'
The Today anchor is mom to son Charley, 6, and daughter Vale, 8 Savannah Guthrie is enjoying the holiday season with her family. The Today anchor shared a sweet photo on Instagram Monday from her Christmas with husband Michael Feldman and their two kids — son Charles "Charley" Max, 6, and daughter Vale, 8. In the cute shot, the family of four poses in matching Christmas pajamas that feature different color mugs of hot cocoa. Vale and Charley both wear the full pajama set while their parents sport the printed joggers and...
Kylie Jenner Shares 1st Full Photos Of Son Nearly 1 Year After His Birth
Kylie Jenner, 25, shared the highly anticipated first photo of her son on Aire — also confirming his new name. The makeup mogul, who welcomed her second child in Feb. 2022, took to Instagram to share the tot and her snuggled up for a sweet mirror selfie. He looked absolutely adorable in the photo dump shared on Jan. 21, which also included a sweet solo shot of him in a sleeper and black beanie. Another showed Kylie snuggling and tickling him, followed by a picture of him in a sauce covered bib as he sat in his high chair. How sweet!
Kelly Osbourne Shades Mom Sharon For Revealing Details About Newborn Son: 'It’s No One’s Place But Mine'
It looks like Sharon Osbourne was a little too eager about welcoming her newest grandchild! On the Tuesday, January 3, episode of the U.K.'s The Talk, the TV icon shared some details about daughter Kelly Osbourne secretly giving birth to a baby boy — but it turns out the Fashion Police alum didn't want her under-the-radar milestone to go public just yet."I am not ready to share him with the world," the new mom, 38, wrote in a Wednesday, January 4, Instagram Story. "It’s no one’s place but mine to share any information on my baby."Sharon, 70, declared she was...
Real-Life Hallmark Couple Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace Are Engaged
Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace of 'When Calls the Heart' recently got engaged in New York City, the couple revealed on Instagram.
Dancing With The Stars Alum Cheryl Burke Says She Was Shut Down After Seeking Co-Hosting Or Judge Position
2022 was a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad year for former Dancing with the Stars pro Cheryl Burke. She’s going through some big changes and like any transition, it isn’t the easiest thing in the world to deal with. Cheryl divorced her ex Matthew Lawrence last year and right now he is being taught […] The post Dancing With The Stars Alum Cheryl Burke Says She Was Shut Down After Seeking Co-Hosting Or Judge Position appeared first on Reality Tea.
talentrecap.com
‘DWTS’ Pro Jenna Johnson Releases First Video of Her Newborn Baby
There have never been happier days for Dancing With The Stars professional dancers Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy after welcoming their first child into the world. Johnson shared a video on Instagram of Chmerkovskiy holding rocking their child, providing an intimate look into the couple’s life. Jenna Johnson Provides...
Matthew Lawrence ‘Exclusively’ Dating TLC’s Chilli After Cheryl Burke Divorce & Spending Christmas Together
Matthew Lawrence, 42, has moved on from his divorce from Cheryl Burke, 38. The Boy Meets World star is in an “exclusive relationship” with TLC member Chilli, 51, according to Chilli’s rep, who confirmed the news to TMZ on January 3. The rep revealed that Chilli (née Rozonda Thomas) and Matthew moved their relationship out of the friend-zone right before Thanksgiving.
Meghan McCain and Husband Ben Domenech Welcome Second Baby Girl, Daughter Clover Jade
Meghan McCain and Ben Domenech has welcomed a baby girl, making daughter Liberty Sage, 2, a big sister Meghan McCain is officially a mom of two! The former View co-host and husband Ben Domenech have welcomed a baby girl, the couple announced via The Daily Mail on Friday. Daughter Clover Jade McCain Domenech was born on Thursday, Jan. 19. "Yesterday morning, we welcomed our newest addition, Clover Jade McCain Domenech, to our family!" they shared in a statement. "Ben and I are overjoyed to introduce Liberty to her baby sister and start this new adventure as a...
Meghan McCain shows ‘fully cooked’ baby bump nine months into pregnancy
Meghan McCain’s second baby is “fully cooked.” The pregnant former “The View” co-host posted a bump update via Instagram Wednesday while wearing a gray sweater and a matching skirt. McCain, 38, shared another mirror selfie on her Story, writing, “I still hate maternity clothes. Thank God for @hm & @mango.” The expectant star’s social media uploads came four months after she revealed she is expecting baby No. 2 with her husband, Ben Domenech. “Ben and I feel so blessed that we will be adding a new member to our family this winter, a baby sister for our daughter Liberty!” McCain told her followers in...
talentrecap.com
‘DWTS’ Pro Witney Carson Reveals She’s Expecting a Baby Boy
Dancing with the Stars pro dancer Witney Carson recently took to Instagram to share a gender reveal about the baby she’s currently expecting. She and her husband Carson McAllister are having another boy. DWTS Pro Witney Carson Expecting a Baby Boy. On Wednesday, Carson posted a video on Instagram...
Joanna Gaines Shares Her Selfie Fail with Daughter Emmie on Windy Day — See the Hilarious Photo!
Joanna Gaines and daughter Emmie were caught in a big mess of hair in the silly selfie fail Joanna Gaines' sweet mother-daughter moment got blown away. The Magnolia mom, 44, shared her attempts at taking selfies with daughter Emmie, 12, on Instagram Sunday, showing how a windy day made the simple task significantly harder. Set to "Wind Beneath My Wings," the humorous Reel shows the mom of five posing with Emmie as it cycles through their selfie attempts, which show both of their faces completely covered by each other's...
talentrecap.com
Hayley Erbert’s Wedding Dance Post Causes Confusion Among Fans
Dancing With The Stars troupe member Hayley Erbert’s latest Instagram post showing her and Derek Hough’s “First Dance,” causes mass confusion among their fans. The video was intended to be a funny clip with the couple having fun dancing together while wearing their best clothes. The...
Centre Daily
‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Is a Married Woman! Meet Her Husband Caleb Willingham
Off the market! 1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton announced that she married Caleb Willingham in November 2022. Keep scrolling to find out everything we know about Caleb. Who Is Tammy Slaton’s Husband, Caleb Willingham?. Despite being married to the TLC star, not much is known about Caleb. Tammy described...
People
387K+
Followers
66K+
Post
264M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 1