Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
Cullinan Metals Enters an Option Agreement With Geomap Exploration Inc.
The option agreement will grant Cullinan Metals exclusive rights to purchase 100% of the Lac de Iles west graphite property. Cullinan Metals has announced that it has signed an option agreement with Geomap Exploration Inc., to which it has been granted the exclusive rights to acquire 100% of the Lac des Iles west graphite property. The agreement covers 43 mineral claims totaling 2,276 hectares.
Woonsocket Call
Hyloris Pharmaceuticals expands its Pipeline with a Product Candidate for a Mineral Deficiency in the Blood (hypophosphatemia)
Hyloris targets regulatory approval in Europe, with possible further extensions. About 5% of hospitalized patients is diagnosed with hypophosphatemia, with part of them needing direct treatment during and/or after their hospital stay1. Liège, Belgium – January 20th 2023 – 7AM CET – Hyloris Pharmaceuticals SA (Euronext Brussels: HYL), a specialty...
Woonsocket Call
Arm Holdings Technology To Power Saudi Arabia’s Healthcare Transformation
Nano has advanced projects through work sessions and strategic alignment with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s healthcare transformation team (including the Vision 2030 Healthcare Sector Transformation Program and its stakeholders, the Ministry of Health and its representatives, the Public Investment Fund and affiliates the Ministry of Finance, the Ha’il Health Cluster, the National Health Holding Company, the National Guard, the Army of Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Red Crescent Authority, Ministry of Human Resources, Ministry of Investment, Government Procurement Authority, the Saudi Food, and Drug Authority, Ministry of Industry, and the other members of the Kingdom’s Council of Economic and Development Affairs).
Woonsocket Call
Sleeve Cartoner by ÉLITER Packaging Machinery Goes to ENSURE in the United States
ÉLITER Packaging Machinery, manufacturer of packaging equipment, has completed a project with the nutrition drinks brand ENSURE in the United States to install a cartoner machine to wrap nutritional shakes bottles with cardboard sleeve in 6 packs. WHENZHOU, CHINA, January 22, 2023 /24-7PressRelease/ -- ÉLITER Packaging Machinery, manufacturer of...
Woonsocket Call
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing important new medicines to improve the lives of people with cancer, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 6,944,445 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $18.00 per share. The aggregate gross proceeds to Deciphera from this offering are expected to be approximately $125 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses. In addition, Deciphera has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,041,666 shares of common stock at the public offering price of $18.00 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on January 24, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Deciphera.
Woonsocket Call
MDxHealth Provides Updated and Supplemental Financial Information Related to Acquisition of GPS Test
NEWS RELEASE –REGULATED INFORMATION. MDxHealth Provides Updated and Supplemental Financial Information Related to Acquisition of GPS Test. IRVINE, CA, and HERSTAL, BELGIUM – January 20, 2023 – MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ/Euronext: MDXH), a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, today provided supplemental information related to its acquisition of the Oncotype DX® GPS (Genomic Prostate Score®) test on August 2, 2022 (the “GPS Test Acquisition”), from Genomic Health, Inc., a subsidiary of Exact Sciences Corporation (“Exact Sciences”).
Woonsocket Call
We Buy Houses 7 Expands Into All United States Markets Enabling Homeowners To Sell Their Homes Fast and Efficiently
We Buy Houses 7 announces an expansion into all United States markets. We Buy Houses 7 has provided access to quick and easy home sales throughout neighboring markets and due to customer demand expanded quickly into all major markets in the region. Furthermore, We Buy Houses 7 has introduced a helpful service that allows homeowners to sell their properties for cash before relocating. Homeowners in the area who want cash for their home can receive a free offer.
Woonsocket Call
World Buy Now Pay Later Competitor Leaderboard 2022-2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Buy Now Pay Later: Competitor Leaderboard 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Competitor Leaderboard for Buy Now Pay Later provides a comprehensive vendor capability assessment and market positioning for 17 leading BNPL players; positioning them as either an established leader, leading challenger, or disruptor and challenger.
Woonsocket Call
World Technology Leader Award 2022 with record participation – Top3: ASML, BMW/NVIDIA & Altendorf
The award World Technology Leader and the inquiry and voting process is organized by Diana Research Pte. Ltd./Singapore. Singapore - January 19, 2023 - This year's public voting for the World Technology Leader Award 2022 has ended with a new participation record. In the online voting, which ran until the beginning of December, participants from more than 80 countries cast more than 43,000 votes for their favourites this year.
Woonsocket Call
Shareholder Alert: Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces the Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Silvergate Capital Corporation
Today, prominent investor rights law firm Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP (“BLB&G”) filed a class action lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California alleging violations of the federal securities laws by Silvergate Capital Corporation (“Silvergate” or the “Company”), certain of the Company’s senior executives, members of the Company’s Board of Directors, and the underwriters of Silvergate’s secondary public offerings (“SPOs”) of Class A common stock, conducted on or around January 20, 2021, and December 6, 2021. This complaint expands the claims that were asserted in a previously filed related securities class action pending against Silvergate captioned Rosa v. Silvergate Capital Corp., No. 3:22-cv-01936-CAB-MSB (S.D. Cal.) and is brought on behalf all persons or entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Silvergate Class A common stock: (i) between November 11, 2020 and January 5, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”); and/or (ii) pursuant and/or traceable to either of the SPOs.
Woonsocket Call
TechMagic Launches 5 New FinTech Services To Scale Financial Organizations
TechMagic is a FinTech software development company that imposes clients’ success in the digital world. They specialize in web and mobile app development, cyber security, Salesforce, AWS and test automation services. At the beginning of a new year, TechMagic announces new additional FinTech services. Blockchain apps. TechMagic can create...
Woonsocket Call
NEO INVESTOR ALERT: First and Only NeoGenomics Class Action Filed by Gibbs Law Group
Gibbs Law Group reminds investors it has filed the first and only class action lawsuit against NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) and certain of its officers and directors on behalf of investors who purchased NeoGenomics securities from February 27, 2020, through April 26, 2022, inclusive. If any investor wishes to apply to be lead plaintiff, the deadline is February 6, 2023.
Woonsocket Call
Microplate Reader Global Market Report 2022 Growth in Drug Discovery and Research & Development Activities Undertaken by Biopharmaceutical Companies Bolsters Sector - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Microplate Reader Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Single-mode Readers, Multi-mode Readers), By Application, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global microplate reader market size is expected to reach USD 809.2 million by...
Woonsocket Call
Wayfair Announces Update to Cost Efficiency Plan and Business Performance
Restructuring and recent business trends provide accelerated path to profitability goals. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W), one of the world’s largest destinations for the home, today announced additional details related to right-sizing its cost structure as well as continued strong business performance since the Cyber Five period. Totaling more than $1.4 billion in annualized cost actions, the plan – initiated in August 2022 – is well underway and is expected to accelerate the company’s timeline for adjusted EBITDA breakeven to earlier in 2023 as the first step towards positive free cash flow.
Woonsocket Call
UK Tax Assistance App Unveils New Reliable and Efficient Way of Paying Tax Returns
London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2023) - UK tax assistance app, Free Tax Returns, is set to launch a new app in 2023 that will provide taxpayers efficient and convenient tax return assistance for free. "Doing tax returns is overwhelming, time-consuming, and sometimes confusing. We want to provide...
Woonsocket Call
India-Visa-Online offers a simple online application process for Indian visas.
India-visa-online is pleased to announce that it is now offering online visa services for travelers to India.With india-visa-online, travelers can apply for their visas quickly and easily online, without having to go through the hassle of visiting a consulate or embassy. india-visa-online offers a convenient, fast, and easy way for travelers to get their visas, so they can focus on more important things, like planning their trip.
Woonsocket Call
Indian Government has launched a new online visa application system called Indiavisa-online.
The Government of India has recently launched a new online visa application system called indiavisa-online. This system will make it easier for foreign nationals to apply for a visa to India.indiavisa-online is an easy-to-use website that allows users to fill out their visa application form online. Applicants can also upload supporting documents and pay the visa fee using a credit or debit card. Once the application is submitted, applicants will receive a confirmation email with their application number.The Government of India is committed to making the visa application process more convenient for foreign nationals. The launch of indiavisa-online is just one of the many steps we are taking to make this happen.
Woonsocket Call
IDACORP, Inc. Declares Dividend
Directors of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) today declared a common stock dividend of $0.79 per share, payable February 28, 2023 to holders of record at the close of business on February 6, 2023. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005917/en/
Woonsocket Call
CrescoNet Announces Full Product Portfolio Shift to SET
SET to Provide Industry Leading Electric, Gas, and Water LTE Solutions. CrescoNet announced today they will consolidate electric and gas solutions and operations under the Smart Earth Technologies (SET) brand. CrescoNet acquired SET in July of 2021 and has determined the integration of electric, gas, and water solutions into a common offering will provide the best outcome to its utility customers.
Woonsocket Call
IMCAS 2023: Galderma to Share Latest Data Demonstrating High Aesthetic Improvement and Patient Satisfaction Across Its Innovative Portfolio
Galderma will share exciting results from the Sculptra® Cheek Wrinkle study showing the long-lasting effectiveness and safety of Sculptra, as well as high aesthetic improvement and patient satisfaction over two yearsi. The company will also present 10 research posters, including positive outcomes from the Alluzience® STAR study. This study...
Comments / 0