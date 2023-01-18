Three Dog Night to perform at River Spirit Casino

TULSA, Okla. — Three Dog Night will be performing at the River Spirit Casino in March, according to the River Spirit Casino Resort.

The band will be performing on March 23, at The Cove theater inside Margaritaville. Tickets will go on sale on Jan. 20.

In the band’s decades of playing, they’ve had 21 consecutive Top 41 hits. They’ve also performed more than 2,200 shows, including two Super Bowls.

Also coming to the River Spirit Casino in March is comedian Jay Leno.

