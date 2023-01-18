Read full article on original website
Thunderbird Entertainment Announces Cooperation Agreement with Voss Capital
Announces Appointment of New Directors and Formation of Advisory Committee. Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (TSXV:TBRD, OTC – THBRF) (“Thunderbird” or the “Company”) announced today that it has entered into a cooperation agreement (the “Cooperation Agreement”) with Voss Capital LLC (“Voss”), which, together with its affiliates, owns approximately 13.3% of the outstanding common shares of Thunderbird and is its largest shareholder.
‘Assassinated in cold blood’: activist killed protesting Georgia’s ‘Cop City’
Killing of Manuel Esteban Paez Terán, who opposed training facility, is ‘unprecedented’ in history of environmental activism, experts say
The Rainmaker Forum Announces the Launch of Rainmakers’ Knowledge Center
The Rainmakers Forum offers new programs for entrepreneurs and businessmen created to help them grow, promote, and ultimately exit their businesses. United States - January 21, 2023 /MarketersMEDIA/ — Bruce Stout, author, and Director of The Rainmakers' Forum, has announced the launch of a series of new business education programs....
Cullinan Metals Enters an Option Agreement With Geomap Exploration Inc.
The option agreement will grant Cullinan Metals exclusive rights to purchase 100% of the Lac de Iles west graphite property. Cullinan Metals has announced that it has signed an option agreement with Geomap Exploration Inc., to which it has been granted the exclusive rights to acquire 100% of the Lac des Iles west graphite property. The agreement covers 43 mineral claims totaling 2,276 hectares.
Ed Napleton Automotive Group Secures Win Over Hyundai
The Ed Napleton Automotive Group issued the following statement:. Hyundai’s two-and-a-half-year campaign filled with baseless accusations against the Ed Napleton Automotive Group has failed. After a two-week trial, a federal jury in West Palm Beach, Florida returned verdicts in favor of Napleton’s West Palm dealership and its managers and employees. The jury’s verdict included a finding that Hyundai committed an unconscionable act or engaged in reprehensible conduct.
Fosun's Famous Chinese Liquor Company Shede Spirits Debuts in New York's Times Square, Sending Chinese New Year Greetings to the World
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2023) - On the occasion of the Spring Festival of the Year of the Rabbit, Shede Spirits, a famous Chinese liquor company under Fosun International, sent Chinese New Year greetings to the Chinese people all over the world on the iconic big screen in New York's Times Square on January 21, sharing the wisdom of Shede with the world and welcoming the arrival of the Chinese Lunar New Year together.
Creative Proteomics Lipidomics Upgrades Its Medium-Chain and Long-Chain Fatty Acids Analysis Service
New York, USA - January 20, 2023 - Lipidomics, a platform developed by Creative Proteomics, is dedicated to providing cutting-edge mass spectrometry (MS)-based lipidomic research services for biomedical institutions as well as biotechnological and pharmaceutical companies. The company has recently upgraded its medium-chain and long-chain fatty acid analysis service. This service can provide reflections on lipid metabolism, glucose metabolism, and endocrine function of the human body by measuring the content of free fatty acids, which are important for exploring disease pathogenesis and prevention.
Mayven Studios Acquired By Saltwater
Saltwater recently announced the acquisition of Mayven Studios, a leading engineering and design agency, started in San Francisco, now with software engineers around the world. United States - January 20, 2023 — Founded in 2015 by Connor Hood and Nate McGuire, Mayven Studios brings extensive website development, application development, UX/UI...
Australian Builder Brian Best Presents His Top-Tier Grill Cabins
Brian Best, Australian Builder, Grill Cabin expert, and IdeasWood owner, takes you through his top picks of the best grill cabins in store for your next barbecue. Atherton,Australia - January 22, 2023 /NewsNetwork/ — Grill Cabin Craze: The best grill spaces you deserve!. Summer is the time for barbeques with...
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing important new medicines to improve the lives of people with cancer, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 6,944,445 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $18.00 per share. The aggregate gross proceeds to Deciphera from this offering are expected to be approximately $125 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses. In addition, Deciphera has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,041,666 shares of common stock at the public offering price of $18.00 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on January 24, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Deciphera.
Experts at The Brains Reveal How to Create an End of Year Digital Marketing Report
London, UK - Creating a well-rounded end-of-year digital marketing report can help you determine which strategies to use and which to avoid in 2023. It is important to outline your objectives and focus areas, which usually include things like understanding performance achievements and which channels work best for campaigns - thus helping you understand which strategies and campaigns performed well, and which didn't.
We Buy Houses 7 Expands Into All United States Markets Enabling Homeowners To Sell Their Homes Fast and Efficiently
We Buy Houses 7 announces an expansion into all United States markets. We Buy Houses 7 has provided access to quick and easy home sales throughout neighboring markets and due to customer demand expanded quickly into all major markets in the region. Furthermore, We Buy Houses 7 has introduced a helpful service that allows homeowners to sell their properties for cash before relocating. Homeowners in the area who want cash for their home can receive a free offer.
IMCAS 2023: Galderma to Share Latest Data Demonstrating High Aesthetic Improvement and Patient Satisfaction Across Its Innovative Portfolio
Galderma will share exciting results from the Sculptra® Cheek Wrinkle study showing the long-lasting effectiveness and safety of Sculptra, as well as high aesthetic improvement and patient satisfaction over two yearsi. The company will also present 10 research posters, including positive outcomes from the Alluzience® STAR study. This study...
Social Ornament Magazine: The Ultimate Free Online Fashion Guide
Over the years, Social Ornament Magazine has set its own standard in UAE, Germany, and India. The fashion magazine in Dubai keeps the readers up to date about the latest fashion trends, best beauty tips, top celebrity ideas, and fashion accessories. India - January 22, 2023 /MarketersMEDIA/ — Social Ornament...
Hyloris Pharmaceuticals expands its Pipeline with a Product Candidate for a Mineral Deficiency in the Blood (hypophosphatemia)
Hyloris targets regulatory approval in Europe, with possible further extensions. About 5% of hospitalized patients is diagnosed with hypophosphatemia, with part of them needing direct treatment during and/or after their hospital stay1. Liège, Belgium – January 20th 2023 – 7AM CET – Hyloris Pharmaceuticals SA (Euronext Brussels: HYL), a specialty...
Arm Holdings Technology To Power Saudi Arabia’s Healthcare Transformation
Nano has advanced projects through work sessions and strategic alignment with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s healthcare transformation team (including the Vision 2030 Healthcare Sector Transformation Program and its stakeholders, the Ministry of Health and its representatives, the Public Investment Fund and affiliates the Ministry of Finance, the Ha’il Health Cluster, the National Health Holding Company, the National Guard, the Army of Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Red Crescent Authority, Ministry of Human Resources, Ministry of Investment, Government Procurement Authority, the Saudi Food, and Drug Authority, Ministry of Industry, and the other members of the Kingdom’s Council of Economic and Development Affairs).
