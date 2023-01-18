ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saugerties, NY

hudsonvalleyone.com

Most everyone agrees, Gardiner’s current Zoning Code lacks clarity

The January 3 Gardiner Town Board meeting featured an update from planning consultant Dave Church on the results of his research toward revising Gardiner’s Zoning Code, a top-priority task for Majestic and the Board in 2023. Church said that he had completed interviews with most of the major players in the processes affected by zoning law and planned to attend the Planning Board’s January meeting to discuss that body’s perceptions of changes or clarifications needed in the code.
GARDINER, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Hinchey-sponsored bill would create a statewide short-term rental registry

New York state senator Michelle Hinchey last week introduced legislation (S885) to compile a statewide short-term rental (STR) registry to answer the million-dollar question of how many properties have been taken out of the long-term rental market for short-term renting. The most recent data released from the 2021 American Community...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

County Executive demands that Central Hudson be held accountable

Newly installed Ulster County executive Jen Metzger has put her dissatisfaction with Central Hudson Gas & Electric on the record in a letter to the New York State Public Service Commission, calling for Central Hudson’s shareholders instead of its customers to pay for the company’s failures, Metzger puts herself in the company of recent interim county executive Johanna Contreras, state senator Michelle Hinchey and congressmember Pat Ryan, all of whom have called for the same.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Converted Church For Sale In Rosendale, New York

Once the Reformed Church of Rosendale this neo-gothic style building that has been converted to an entertainment/wedding venue is up for sale according to its Zillow listing. Built in 1896 on the site of the original church which burned in a devastating fire that burn 25 other builds in town, this one-of-a-kind real estate offering is up for grabs and the price is now $1.5 Million.
ROSENDALE, NY
WIBX 950

Only 1 New York State Town Makes List Of Most Mispronounced Towns In US

New York State is home to a treasure-trove of mispronounced cities and towns. However, only one town made the list of the most mispronounced in America. The website Best Life found out which small towns in the United States are total tongue twisters. Some how, and some way, it seems that only one New York town made the list. Honestly, it's probably one you wouldn't pick as your first choice either.
SCHENECTADY, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Hudson Valley Clean Energy Transmission Project Highlighted in New Documentary from Project Developer

Highlighted in New Documentary from Project Developer. The New York Energy Solution (NYES), an electric transmission modernization project through. portions of Rensselaer, Columbia and Dutchess counties, is highlighted in a new documentary. produced by project developer New York Transco (Transco) as a prime example of how vital. transmission improvements can...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

11 Hudson Valley Restaurants With Critical Health Code Violations

Over the past few months, 11 Hudson Valley restaurants received three or more critical health violations. Unsanitary kitchens, improper cooking practices and faulty equipment can all lead to a dangerous situation for restaurant patrons. The New York State Department of Health takes food contamination and the possibility of foodborne illness seriously. Because the public has a right to know how safe the food is that they're feeding their families, inspectors are sent on routine visits to restaurants, ensuring they're not putting customers in danger.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Hot 99.1

New York State BBQ From Hudson Valley Wins National Championship

For the second straight year, an award-winning Hudson Valley eatery won a national championship. This weekend, members of the Handsome Devil team went down to Flordia to compete in the Greater Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival. Newburgh, New York Eatery Wins National Championship, Again. For the second straight year,...
NEWBURGH, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Hinchey, Shrestha support statewide measure making all school meals free

New assemblymember Sarahana Shrestha joined re-elected state senator Michelle Hinchey in the Albany capitol building last week near the bottom of the red Scottish sandstone stairway overflowing with colleagues to bang the drum for a universal school-meals program. During the pandemic, federal funding paid for student lunches in New York...
ALBANY, NY
105.5 The Wolf

Ulster County Man Allegedly Followed & Harassed State Worker

The man allegedly engaged in road rage-type behavior according to police. A New York State Department of Motor Vehicle investigator has filed a complaint that alleges he was being harassed by another man who the investigator was investigating. According to Crime Watch, the alleged harassment was not an isolated incident as the investigator claims that the harassment took place on two separate occasions.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY

