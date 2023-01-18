Read full article on original website
Most everyone agrees, Gardiner’s current Zoning Code lacks clarity
The January 3 Gardiner Town Board meeting featured an update from planning consultant Dave Church on the results of his research toward revising Gardiner’s Zoning Code, a top-priority task for Majestic and the Board in 2023. Church said that he had completed interviews with most of the major players in the processes affected by zoning law and planned to attend the Planning Board’s January meeting to discuss that body’s perceptions of changes or clarifications needed in the code.
New York State’s Luckiest Lotto Store Found In Hudson Valley
Lady luck continues to strike at one Hudson Valley store. Recently one store has sold many million-dollar winning tickets. The New York State Lottery's slogan was "Hey, you never know." That's true, but we do know where you should be buying your lotto tickets in the Hudson Valley. Orange County,...
Hinchey-sponsored bill would create a statewide short-term rental registry
New York state senator Michelle Hinchey last week introduced legislation (S885) to compile a statewide short-term rental (STR) registry to answer the million-dollar question of how many properties have been taken out of the long-term rental market for short-term renting. The most recent data released from the 2021 American Community...
What to know about New York state property tax break for first responders
ALBANY N.Y. (WETM) – On January 18th, a school district near Albany held a public hearing as it considers providing a tax exemption to qualified first responders who live and serve within the district. The exemption comes after Governor Kathy Hochul recently approved a property tax exemption of up to 10% on the primary home […]
County Executive demands that Central Hudson be held accountable
Newly installed Ulster County executive Jen Metzger has put her dissatisfaction with Central Hudson Gas & Electric on the record in a letter to the New York State Public Service Commission, calling for Central Hudson’s shareholders instead of its customers to pay for the company’s failures, Metzger puts herself in the company of recent interim county executive Johanna Contreras, state senator Michelle Hinchey and congressmember Pat Ryan, all of whom have called for the same.
Converted Church For Sale In Rosendale, New York
Once the Reformed Church of Rosendale this neo-gothic style building that has been converted to an entertainment/wedding venue is up for sale according to its Zillow listing. Built in 1896 on the site of the original church which burned in a devastating fire that burn 25 other builds in town, this one-of-a-kind real estate offering is up for grabs and the price is now $1.5 Million.
Hudson Valley Woman Killed By New York Man She Tagged In Father’s Day Post
A Hudson Valley woman was murdered by a man she tagged on a Father's Day Facebook post. A jury in Dutchess County found a Dutchess County man Guilty Of Murder. Rhinebeck, New York Man Found Guilty Of Killing Dutchess County Woman. This week, a jury found William H. Dicke of...
Only 1 New York State Town Makes List Of Most Mispronounced Towns In US
New York State is home to a treasure-trove of mispronounced cities and towns. However, only one town made the list of the most mispronounced in America. The website Best Life found out which small towns in the United States are total tongue twisters. Some how, and some way, it seems that only one New York town made the list. Honestly, it's probably one you wouldn't pick as your first choice either.
Inside the Smallest House in Albany For Rent! What Would You Pay?
I drive past the little house at 303C State Street in Albany all the time, but I've never seen it available for rent so I looked into whether or not I could afford to live in this home, formerly a carriage house that was built over 170 years ago!. What...
Schenectady woman wins grand prize in NYS photo contest
The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation (State Parks) and Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) congratulates the winners of the 2022 Outdoor Photo Contest. The contest asked New Yorkers to capture the beauty of outdoor New York and its natural beauty.
Hudson Valley Clean Energy Transmission Project Highlighted in New Documentary from Project Developer
Highlighted in New Documentary from Project Developer. The New York Energy Solution (NYES), an electric transmission modernization project through. portions of Rensselaer, Columbia and Dutchess counties, is highlighted in a new documentary. produced by project developer New York Transco (Transco) as a prime example of how vital. transmission improvements can...
11 Hudson Valley Restaurants With Critical Health Code Violations
Over the past few months, 11 Hudson Valley restaurants received three or more critical health violations. Unsanitary kitchens, improper cooking practices and faulty equipment can all lead to a dangerous situation for restaurant patrons. The New York State Department of Health takes food contamination and the possibility of foodborne illness seriously. Because the public has a right to know how safe the food is that they're feeding their families, inspectors are sent on routine visits to restaurants, ensuring they're not putting customers in danger.
3 Upstate New York Towns Named Best for First-Time Homebuyers
Upstate New York has a lot of offer people looking to purchase their first house. The cost of living here is quite low compared to other locations in the U.S., and you can usually find a decent home in a decent area that fits your budget. This is not news...
See What’s Taking Over Tony Boffa’s Restaurant In Middletown, NY
Hudson Valley residents' hearts broke when they heard the news about their favorite Italian restaurant. This beloved business was more than just a restaurant. It served as a place where families could enjoy meals together, familiar faces could catch up and somewhere that felt like a second home. Tony Boffa's...
New York State BBQ From Hudson Valley Wins National Championship
For the second straight year, an award-winning Hudson Valley eatery won a national championship. This weekend, members of the Handsome Devil team went down to Flordia to compete in the Greater Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival. Newburgh, New York Eatery Wins National Championship, Again. For the second straight year,...
Hinchey, Shrestha support statewide measure making all school meals free
New assemblymember Sarahana Shrestha joined re-elected state senator Michelle Hinchey in the Albany capitol building last week near the bottom of the red Scottish sandstone stairway overflowing with colleagues to bang the drum for a universal school-meals program. During the pandemic, federal funding paid for student lunches in New York...
The 10 Best Pizzerias Around Putnam County, New York
Who else is excited for the Super Bowl? The Super Bowl is like that one glimmer of hope - something to look forward to and celebrate - after a long, cold, bleak, and uneventful January. After the rush of the holidays, everything slows down, it feels dull, and the life can be sucked out of a lot of people.
Guatemalan citizen sentenced for distributing drugs in Ulster County
A Guatemalan citizen who most recently resided in Lynn, Massachusetts, was sentenced today to over four years in prison for distributing fentanyl.
Car found in Dutchess County sparks investigation
A car found by Forest Rangers in the Village of Red Hook has sparked an investigation. Forest Rangers Russo and Sweeney found the car stuck in Tivoli Bays Wildlife Management Area.
Ulster County Man Allegedly Followed & Harassed State Worker
The man allegedly engaged in road rage-type behavior according to police. A New York State Department of Motor Vehicle investigator has filed a complaint that alleges he was being harassed by another man who the investigator was investigating. According to Crime Watch, the alleged harassment was not an isolated incident as the investigator claims that the harassment took place on two separate occasions.
