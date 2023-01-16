Street repairs began in downtown Manhattan this week, which is causing some traffic adjustments that will continue through early April. City officials say the 600 block of Poyntz Avenue will be closed through approximately Easter weekend for repairs. Poyntz has been reduced to one lane eastbound from 9th to 8th streets. Eastbound traffic is being detoured onto 8th Street to Houston Street, then east to 5th and back north to Poyntz.

