b1047.com
Portion of Poyntz Ave closing for repairs
Street repairs began in downtown Manhattan this week, which is causing some traffic adjustments that will continue through early April. City officials say the 600 block of Poyntz Avenue will be closed through approximately Easter weekend for repairs. Poyntz has been reduced to one lane eastbound from 9th to 8th streets. Eastbound traffic is being detoured onto 8th Street to Houston Street, then east to 5th and back north to Poyntz.
Two notable thefts in Manhattan
RCPD reported two notable thefts occurring Thursday in Manhattan. A man reported to police roughly 12 to 15 thousand dollars worth of ammunition was stolen during a recent move from Georgia to Manhattan, alleging the moving company was responsible. JCPenney also reported a man stole a 10k white gold carat...
Manhattan man arrested after reports of shots fired
A Manhattan was arrested early Friday morning after a report of shots fired in the area of Brook Lane. According to the Riley County Police Department, officers were called out just after 3 a.m. A man and a woman who live in the home reported another man had tried to forcibly enter the home.
Suspect in 2022 Aggieville murder bound over for trial
A Fort Riley soldier accused of murdering a fellow soldier in Aggieville nearly one year ago, was bound over for trial on Friday following a preliminary hearing in Riley County District Court. Tremelle Montgomery, 20, faces seven total counts, including first degree murder, three counts of attempted first degree murder...
