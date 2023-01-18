Rockford area basketball scores from Tuesday, January 17

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Scott Leber
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores for Rockford area teams from Tuesday, January 17 compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate.

NIC-10 GIRLS
Harlem 57 Auburn 41
Jefferson 43 Belvidere 41
Hononegah 51 Belvidere North 28
Boylan 53 Guilford 40
Freeport 75 East 23

OTHER GIRLS SCORES
Winnebago 50 Oregon 19
Rockford Lutheran 65 Sterling 39
Big Rock 49 Hiawatha 27
Dixon 50 St. Bede 19
Christian Life 54 Schaumburg Christian 13

NUIC BOYS
Dakota 55 Aquin 16
Pecatonica 70 Durand 44
Eastland 57 AFC 44
Milledgeville 65 Amboy 25
Scales Mound 50 Stockton 38
Lena-Winslow 51 Pearl City 29
Galena 80 West Carroll 18

OTHER BOYS SCORES
Princeton 60 Dixon 52
Byron 67 Orangeville 28
Sandwich 52 Sycamore 42

