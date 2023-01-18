ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sports

Bengals' Nick Bowers: Joining active roster for Sunday

Cincinnati elevated Bowers from its practice squad Saturday ahead of Sunday's divisional-round matchup at Buffalo, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Bowers has yet to play a snap this season after joining the Bengals' practice squad back in September. The 26-year-old tight end would probably see the field only if one of Hayden Hurst, Mitchell Wilcox or Devin Asiasi were to get injured.
CBS Sports

Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Lights lamp in loss

Oshie scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Golden Knights. Oshie put the Capitals on the board late in the second period, deflecting in a goal off an Erik Gustafsson shot. This was Oshie's fifth goal in his last nine games. The 36-year-old is up to 10 tallies, 17 points, 70 shots on net, 73 hits, 27 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 32 contests this season.
CBS Sports

Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Bags apple Thursday

Backstrom tallied an assist and three shots during Thursday's 4-0 win over the Coyotes. Despite coming close to netting his first goal of the season, Backstrom came away from Washington's 4-0 victory with his third helper in six games since returning from major hip surgery in the offseason. The 35-year-old should only get better as he shakes the rust off, so fantasy managers patient enough to stash Backstrom on their rosters should get some healthy dividends for the balance of the 2022-23 season.
CBS Sports

Capitals' Tom Wilson: Multi-point performance in win

Wilson scored a goal and an assist on one shot, helping the Capitals to a 4-0 win over the Coyotes on Thursday. Wilson scored a second-period power-play goal by redirecting Dmitry Orlov's point shot to extend the Capitals' lead to 3-0. He also picked up an assist on Sonny Milano's goal earlier in the period. Wilson notched his first multi-point game since returning from a torn ACL and has three points in six games. The Canadian forward should continue to skate in the Capitals' top-six forward corps and second power-play unit.
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Out again Thursday

Gobert (groin) will not play in Thursday's game against the Raptors, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports. Gobert will miss a second consecutive tilt with soreness in his right groin. The issue held him to just 5 and 13 minutes in the two contests leading up to his absence, so the injury has been an ongoing issue. Naz Reid got the start last time out and should remain the Timberwolves' starting center for the duration of Gobert's leave. His next chance to suit up will come Saturday against Houston.
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
CBS Sports

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Game-time decision

Ovechkin (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision Saturday against Vegas, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Ovechkin skipped the morning skate for maintenance. If he is unable to play, Anthony Mantha is slated to fill in alongside Dylan Strome and Nicolas Aube-Kubel. Ovechkin has amassed 30 goals, 52 points, 205 shots on net and 125 hits in 48 games this season.
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Participates in shootaround

Gobert (groin) participated in morning shootaround and will be a game-time decision for Saturday's game against Houston, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports. Gobert has missed a pair of games with soreness in his right groin but appears to be making progress toward a return. His activity in shootaround is certainly an encouraging sign, but fantasy managers will have to wait until Gobert goes through warmups before a decision is made on his status. Naz Reid has started in both contests without Gobert and would be in line to do so again if Gobert ends up sitting.
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Impressive volume in playoff win

Kelce recorded 14 receptions on 17 targets for 98 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday's 27-20 win over Jacksonville. Kelce was targeted on nearly half of Kansas City's 37 pass attempts Saturday, and he responded with an excellent performance. The highlights came on touchdown grabs of eight and one yards, and he also recorded long gains of 15 and 14 yards. While he may not see this level of volume again, Kelce will remain the centerpiece of the Chiefs' offense as they head into an AFC Championship game matchup against either Buffalo or Cincinnati.
CBS Sports

Warriors' Stephen Curry: Won't play Friday

Curry has been ruled out Friday against Cleveland due to left hip tightness. Curry has played at least 31 minutes in four of the last five matchups, averaging 25.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 33.8 minutes per game during that time. However, he'll be one of several Warriors who will sit out the second half of a back-to-back set following Thursday's overtime loss to Boston. It wouldn't be surprising to see Curry back in action for Sunday's game against the Nets.
CBS Sports

Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Listed as questionable for Saturday

Lawrence (toe) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Kansas City after practicing in a limited fashion this week. The Jaguars' QB has been a steady presence on his team's injury report since hurting his toe back in Week 13, but Lawrence has continued to play through the issue since then, and there's no reason to expect that to change this weekend. However, official confirmation of Lawrence's availability for the divisional round of the playoffs won't arrive until Jacksonville's inactives are posted ahead of Saturday's 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff.
CBS Sports

Reds' Matt Reynolds: Outrighted to Triple-A

Reynolds cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Louisville by the Reds on Thursday. Reynolds has the option to decline the outright assignment and elect free agency if he wants, so it's yet to be determined whether he'll remain in the organization. The 32-year-old has a career .630 OPS over parts of five seasons at the major-league level.
CBS Sports

WWE SmackDown results: Live recap, grades as Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens sign contract for 2023 Royal Rumble

Reigns will defend the undisputed WWE universal championship against Owens at the Royal Rumble. Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens will put pen to paper ahead of their undisputed WWE universal championship match at the 2023 Royal Rumble. A contract signing is scheduled for Friday night SmackDown at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. The action kicks off at 8 p.m. ET.
CBS Sports

Eagles' A.J. Brown: Quiet in divisional-round win

Brown brought in three of six targets for 22 yards in the Eagles' 38-7 divisional-round win over the Giants on Saturday night. Brown turned in a surprisingly middling showing in a game during which the Eagles offense was close to clicking on all cylinders. The Giants appeared to do a good job limiting Brown with star cornerback Adoree' Jackson, but fellow pass catchers DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert were able to take advantage. Brown will aim to atone for the quiet performance in an NFC Championship Game battle against either the Cowboys or 49ers a week from Sunday.
CBS Sports

Minnesota Twins top MLB prospects 2023: Brooks Lee leads list, Royce Lewis fights through more injuries

Major League Baseball's offseason is in full swing, and that means everyone is thinking about the future. In most cities, that means next season; in some, though, it means the bigger picture, the next three to five years. You're either selling wins or you're selling hope, the old saying goes. We here at CBS Sports like to provide as much hope as we can around this time of the winter by evaluating each team's farm system.
CBS Sports

Mariners' Tommy La Stella: Joining Seattle

La Stella signed a one-year contract with the Mariners on Thursday. La Stella spent the past two seasons with the Giants and battled various injuries during his time with the club. He played in just 60 games last year and slashed .239/.282/.350 with two homers, 17 runs and 14 RBI but will attempt to bounce back during his age-34 season. La Stella missed the end of 2022 with neck spasms but should be ready for spring training in February.
