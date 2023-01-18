Read full article on original website
Related
KWQC
Crash blocks traffic on westbound I-80 bridge near LeClaire Thursday
(KWQC) - Westbound traffic on Interstate 80 between the bridge and Exit 306 near LeClaire was at a standstill due to a crash Thursday afternoon. Details are limited, but officials with the Iowa Department of Transportation are anticipating a 15-minute delay for motorists. Around 1 p.m., DOT officials said the...
ourquadcities.com
1 killed in single-vehicle crash
Today, Jan. 21 at approximately 3:45 a.m., the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash on State Highway Route 2 near High Street in Hillsdale, Ill. The Hillsdale Fire Protection District, the Port Byron Fire Protection District and Genesis Ambulance Service responded as well. The driver...
KWQC
One dead after single-vehicle crash in Hillsdale
HILLSDALE, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office reported one person is dead Saturday morning after a single-vehicle crash near Hillsdale. County officials say deputies responded at 3:45 a.m. to the crash on State Highway Route 2 near High Street. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and was found dead on scene, according to a press release.
‘Iowa’s Most Beautiful Furniture Store’ is Going Out of Business
A longtime eastern Iowa furniture store has announced they're going out of business, after decades of furnishing the homes of their community and surrounding counties. According to its website, Keller's Home Furnishings in Tipton was established in 1978 and has served customers from not only Cedar County, but Johnson, Jones, Linn, Muscatine, and Scott County through the years. However, a furniture store in Tipton has been a constant for much longer than that.
Davenport, IA Named One Of 2023’s Top Cities That Has… Bed Bugs
Bed bugs are disgusting and really hard to get rid of without throwing your mattress away. Many people get bed bugs from hotels and places that stay at that aren't typically their homes, but sometimes those pesky little night chompers get into our homes and wreak havoc. Davenport, IA is one of the most infested cities when it comes to bed bugs and it is as disgusting as it sounds.
Are You Legally Required To Shovel Snow Off Your Sidewalks In Iowa?
Recent snow this week in Iowa has built up to as much as 6 inches in some areas. But what do we have to do when it comes to shoveling it?. Snow is in the forecast for the QC this weekend, mainly on Saturday night, and it could accumulate to 1-3 inches of snow, after it's already been snowy this week. Even into next Tuesday and Wednesday, there's yet another chance we could get 1-3 inches of snow. 'Tis the season.
KIMT
One person pronounced dead and another injured after falling from a scaffold in eastern Iowa
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Emergency services responded to an incident where two people fell 20 feet from a portable scaffold in Dyersville on Thursday, with one person left injured and another dying of his injuries. According to a press release, Bi-County Ambulance, Dyersville Police, and Dubuque Dispatch responded to a...
voiceofmuscatine.com
Three arrested following drive-by shooting Tuesday; Investigation still on-going
Three individuals have been arrested following an investigation by the Muscatine Police Officers of a drive-by shooting in Muscatine Tuesday. The Muscatine Police Department responded at approximately 1:02 a.m. Tuesday, January 17 to a report of gunshots fired in the 1300 block of Oak Street. There were no injuries reported but a residence was struck multiple times by gun fire.
ourquadcities.com
Bison Bridge, Iron Lion host indoor disc golf tournament
The Bison Bridge Foundation and Iron Lion Disc Golf Supply are teaming up to host the first 18-hole Indoor Disc Golf Putting Tournament at The Rust Belt in East Moline on Saturday, Jan. 21. Both Iron Lion and the Bison Bridge Foundation are using the partnership as a chance to...
Which store has the cheapest groceries in Moline? Here's what we found
MOLINE, Ill. — Thursday night, News 8 aired a grocery store prices comparison story that had some errors in it. We were looking to find the cheapest price for each item on our list, however, we did not search the stores well enough and our prices that night were inaccurate.
ourquadcities.com
Suspect had stolen wallet & credit cards, meth, police allege
A 58-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after Bettendorf Police allege he was found with stolen credit cards and methamphetamine after he took a wallet from a victim’s car. Richard Feldhacker faces felony charges of possession of controlled substance – third or subsequent, and second-degree criminal mischief, along with...
KWQC
Crews respond to Moline apartment fire Wednesday night
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Multiple fire crews responded to a structure fire Wednesday night at an apartment complex that injured one, and evacuated multiple others. At approximately 5:53 p.m. Wednesday, the Moline Police and Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire at Homewood Apartments, stated a media release from Moline Fire Department.
superhits106.com
Two People Arrested For Theft
Two people were arrested on theft charges in Dubuque Monday, 29 year old Taylor Skeel of DeWitt, and 56 year old Shelly Haley of Clinton were both arrested Monday night on charges of third-degree theft. Skeel also faces a charge of providing false identification information, and Haley faces a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island Co. on parole violations
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Austin Wilson, 28, is wanted in Rock Island County for three counts of probation violation on charges of theft and residential burglary. According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Wilson is 5-foot-11, 165 pounds, with brown hair and blue...
ourquadcities.com
QC driver faces wrongful death lawsuit
A 46-year-old East Moline woman who appeared Thursday in court in connection with criminal charges in Rock Island County has been named in a wrongful death lawsuit. Chhabria Harris is set to appear again March 16 in Rock Island County Court. The Rock Island County State’s Attorney has filed multiple charges against her after a deadly crash last year on the I-74 pedestrian walkway between Bettendorf and Moline.
bellevueheraldleader.com
Velma A. (Spielbauer) Hoppman, 92
Velma A. (Spielbauer) Hoppman, 92, of Dubuque, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Visitation will be 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm, Friday, January 20, 2023 at Church of the Nativity, 1225 Alta Vista Street, Dubuque followed by a prayer service at 7:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 am, Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Church of the Nativity, with additional visitation 9:30 am until Mass. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque.
KWQC
Former Rock Island County correctional officer enters Alford plea in battery case
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A former Rock Island County correctional officer accused of assaulting an inmate in January 2022 has entered an Alford plea. Court records show Cameron Gerischer, 22, entered the plea to one count of battery, a Class A misdemeanor, and was sentenced to 24 months of conditional discharge and 180 days in jail. The jail sentence is stayed pending compliance of the terms of his conditional discharge, court records show.
Davenport educators react to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds's third 'school choice' plan
DAVENPORT, Iowa — For the second time, people in Iowa got the chance to weigh in on a proposed school choice bill to lawmakers in Des Moines. The House Education Reform Committee held a hearing on the proposal, House Study Bill 1, Tuesday night, alternating between public comment in support and against the plan.
Comments / 0