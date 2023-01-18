Read full article on original website
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
I was surprised to learn this hamburger and fries joint was 37 years oldCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
10 Kansas City Employers That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
7 Kansas City Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Ball's Sun Fresh Market, A Beloved Grocery Store For Decades, Shuts Down UnexpectedlyTy D.Kansas City, MO
northeastnews.net
273: How speculation hurts housing in Columbus Park
On this week’s episode of the Northeast Newscast, we’re joined by Kate Barsotti, the president of the Columbus Park Neighborhood Council, and Erin Royals, a tenant and urban planner. We discuss the six-acre Housing Authority of Kansas City property that currently has a Request for Proposals out, the neighborhood’s fight against Type 2 Short-Term Rentals, and how nearby stadium builds could affect their tight-knit community.
kcur.org
Hungry for pizza in Kansas City? Here's a guide to the city's many shops and styles
This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. Pizza could be considered the third pillar of Kansas City’s culinary milieu, ranking just below barbecue and tacos. Being in a food lover’s city, many...
kcur.org
Kansas City creates a committee to study reparations for Black residents
Kansas City is taking a big step towards reparations for the Black community. On Jan. 12, City Council voted 10-1 to approved Ordinance No. 220966, which expresses "apologies on behalf of the City of Kansas City" and establishes an intent to "make amends for its participation in the sanctioning of the enslavement of Black people and any historical enforcement of segregation and accompanying discriminatory practices against Black citizens of Kansas City."
Kansas City adopts ordinance addressing antisemitism
Racist and antisemitic graffiti plastered on a Blue Valley press box came this week as Kansas City's City Council was already planning to take action against it.
kcur.org
A treasure trove of Kansas City photographs reveals a century of untold history
In a small office upstairs at the Truman Courthouse in Independence, Missouri, archivists are trying to capture the history in a set of more than 300,000 images. “It's kind of a treasure hunt," says digital archivist Erin Gray. "You never know what you're going to come across." The painstaking process...
kcstudio.org
Kansas City Museum Announces Stage II of Ambitious Restoration
Site plan of the Kansas City Museum property showing future projects (Kansas City Museum) Artists continue to play a prominent role, including a Skyspace commission from James Turrell. The Kansas City Museum has announced plans for Stage II of a multi-year project to restore its 3.5-acre property on Gladstone Boulevard,...
KCTV 5
2 men find ancient bison fossils in Missouri River near downtown KC
1 in custody after pursuit starts in KCMO, ends in Independence. A man has been taken into custody following a police pursuit on Thursday evening that started in KCMO and ended in Independence. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A Gladstone teacher made history Thursday by being the first North Kansas...
northeastnews.net
RV Show Takes over Kansas City’s Bartle Hall
Whether you’re a weekend warrior or looking to up your game and go full time, get your travelin shoes on because the Greater Kansas City RV Show is happening this weekend at Bartle Hall in downtown Kansas City, MO and it’s choc-full of new RV’s Travel Trailers, Toy Haulers and some super cool, off-grid exploratory vehicles manufactured right here in the state of Missouri.
KMBC.com
Dispute leads to shooting at a Kansas City, Missouri funeral chapel, four injured
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating a shooting with multiple victims at a funeral home in south Kansas City. The incident happened around 11:40 a.m. at Elite Funeral Chapel in the 11500 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard - near Longview Road. Several ambulances...
Speakeasies in Kansas City
There's a speakeasy for everyone — bit's just a matter of finding them.
Beer lovers rejoice! Yuengling arrives in KC next month
Yuengling fans will be able to purchase the iconic beer in kegs come February, bottles and cans roll out in March
northeastnews.net
Two Alarm Fire guts vacant Benton Boulevard building
This morning just after 6:00 a.m., Kansas City, Missouri Fire Fighters responded to an apartment building blaze in the 500 block of Benton Boulevard, just north of Independence Avenue. Upon arrival firefighters almost immediately took a defensive stance due to collapse danger. The building immediately south of the burning building...
New Whataburger location opens in Kansas City’s Northland
A new Whataburger location at N.W Barry Road and Highway 169 in the Northland opened this week, the eighth in the Kansas City area.
This Kansas City Area Ghost Town Was Part of Underground Railroad
Of all the ghost towns in Missouri and surrounding states, few have the history of this one near Kansas City. It was a vital part of the underground railroad and it's actually making something of a comeback. I saw the Quindaro Townsite mentioned on the Missouri sub-Reddit in a conversation...
plattecountylandmark.com
East side Hwy. 92 will become four-lane stretch
IT’S PLATTE CITY’S LARGEST-EVER INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT. Gov. Mike Parson’s recent announcement of $6.678 million in a transportation cost share grant was big news for Platte City, according to Mayor Tony Paolillo. “Gov. Parson’s announcement gave us the last piece needed to partner with five other funding sources...
KCTV 5
1 in custody after pursuit starts in KCMO, ends in Independence
A Gladstone teacher made history Thursday by being the first North Kansas City Schools educator to receive the prestigious Milken Educator Award. Paseo Academy cancels basketball game after racial slur by Richmond student. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. KCPS administration witnessed what took place and decided not to play or...
KC Water works to curb water main breaks
The KC Water says it's working to curb water main breaks that are common this time of year.
Rare ‘MoMo’ twins born at Overland Park Regional Medical Center
Wyleigh and Winnie McLaughlin were born to parents Alijah and Justin McLaughlin at Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
