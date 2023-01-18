Read full article on original website
Omaha theatre community remembers dear and talented friend
On Jan. 19, Omaha Community Playhouse (OCP) and the Omaha theatre community lost their dear friend, Megan Kuehler, who lost her battle to stage four colon cancer.
North Platte Telegraph
Sisters hold firm that first Reuben was made by their father — at Lincoln's Cornhusker Hotel
Revenge, it's been said, is best served cold. The same is true with the Reuben sandwich, says Sandy Cox. "That's the way it was meant to be served — cold," said Cox, who arrives at that opinion on pretty good authority. Her father, she insists, is also the father...
Likely Taste of Omaha return to Elmwood Park surprises, frustrates neighbors
All signs point to the Taste of Omaha likely returning to Elmwood Park for one more year, Event Director Mike Mancuso told 3 News Now on Friday.
Popular cinema to close its only Omaha location
Sad news for cinema-goers in Omaha, Nebraska, today with the news that popular movie business Regal Cinemas is closing its only location in Omaha. The Regal Cinema at the Omaha Stadium, 7440 Crown Point Ave Omaha, Nebraska, will not have its lease renewed next month.
kios.org
For More Than 3 Decades Flowers Are Not All That Blooms At St. Cecilia Cathedral, James Pierson Explains on KIOS-FM
For the past three and a half decades, Cathedral Arts Project, or CAP, has been bringing residents of the Midwest some of the best in the visual and musical arts all under the roof of one of the most unique and spiritual structures in the Midwest. The annual Cathedral Flower Festival is sponsored by Cathedral Arts Project and takes place January 27th through the 29th in the beauty of St. Cecilia Cathedral.
northeastnews.net
RV Show Takes over Kansas City’s Bartle Hall
Whether you’re a weekend warrior or looking to up your game and go full time, get your travelin shoes on because the Greater Kansas City RV Show is happening this weekend at Bartle Hall in downtown Kansas City, MO and it’s choc-full of new RV’s Travel Trailers, Toy Haulers and some super cool, off-grid exploratory vehicles manufactured right here in the state of Missouri.
News Channel Nebraska
Snow advisory until early Sunday morning
OMAHA - A National Weather Service advisory says one to three inches of snow is expected for Gage, Lancaster, Otoe, Cass and Saline counties in Nebraska and Fremont and Mils counties in Iowa. Some areas may get up to four inches by 3 a.m. Up to 5 inches of snow...
1011now.com
New Lincoln Snow Data
Nebraska senators adopt rules that will govern the legislature for the next two years. Nebraska senators adopted permanent rules for the 108th legislative session Thursday morning. Updated: 8 hours ago. "Snow Angel" Drew Lannin helps clear neighborhood snow. Fire causes $225,000 in damage to northwest Lincoln home. Updated: 11 hours...
klkntv.com
Neighbor recounts shooting: ‘I heard a sudden pop’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police responded to a call at 10:18 a.m. to a home near 18th and Euclid Ave Saturday. Neighbor Susan Wilkinson was in front of her home when she heard a blast. ” A guy comes over from the back ally, he came pounding on...
iheart.com
Weekend Snow In S.E. Nebraska Forecast
The Omaha Office of the National Weather Service says another round of light snow will move into South Central and Southeast Nebraska on Saturday. An inch or two is possible generally south of Interstate 80;. They say the Omaha/Council Bluffs Metro area has only about a 20% chance of getting...
kfornow.com
Lincoln Activists March Sunday At Nebraska State Capitol As Part of Nationwide #BiggerThanRoe Day of Action
(KFOR News January 21, 2023) On Sunday, January 22nd, in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, and the first year since the Supreme Court decision Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization gutted abortion rights for millions of people across America, activists and allies will march at the Nebraska State Capitol building as part of a nationwide #BiggerThanRoe day of action, organized by Women’s March.
WOWT
Call for more “climate-smart” crops in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A group of doctors is calling on Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen to phase out factory farming and increase support for crops that require little water instead. The group, called Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, is putting up billboards in Lincoln and the governor’s hometown, Columbus, Nebraska....
WOWT
Neighbors, council members ‘blindsided’ by Taste of Omaha’s return to Elmwood Park
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Community members and Omaha city council members are frustrated after learning Omaha’s annual ‘Taste of Omaha’ festival will be returning to a busy and historic Omaha park. The annual Taste of Omaha festival has been away from its traditional home on the Riverfront...
doniphanherald.com
Foot of snow buries parts of Nebraska as Lincoln area dodges another big one
David Hauser, an employee at the Trotter's Whoa and Go, struggled to see much from the window of the Broken Bow convenience store on Wednesday afternoon. While predictions of significant snow didn't pan out in the Lincoln area, experts pretty much nailed their call of a winter storm burying parts of central Nebraska with a foot of snow.
Small Nebraska Town Hiding One Of The Best Restaurants In The US
Here's where to find it.
klkntv.com
PHOTOS: Winter storm unloads several inches of snow in parts of Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Once again, significant snowfall is missing Lincoln. But several inches were dumped across the western half of the state. Several roads west of Grand Island, including Interstate 80, have been closed due to snow and ice, according to Nebraska511. If you have any photos you’d...
northeastnews.net
273: How speculation hurts housing in Columbus Park
On this week’s episode of the Northeast Newscast, we’re joined by Kate Barsotti, the president of the Columbus Park Neighborhood Council, and Erin Royals, a tenant and urban planner. We discuss the six-acre Housing Authority of Kansas City property that currently has a Request for Proposals out, the neighborhood’s fight against Type 2 Short-Term Rentals, and how nearby stadium builds could affect their tight-knit community.
News Channel Nebraska
Pickup, semi pulling flatbed...collide southwest of Beatrice
BEATRICE – A southeast Nebraska highway accident Friday morning, fortunately caused no injuries. The collision between a pickup and a semi pulling a flatbed trailer with construction equipment, collided at U.S. Highway 136 and Southwest 61st Road, about three miles southwest of Beatrice. "The truck was westbound on 136...the...
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Omaha
Omaha, Nebraska is the birthplace of several famous actors, comedians, and filmmakers, each of whom have made significant contributions to the entertainment industry. In this article, we will profile five notable figures from Omaha: Jorge Garcia, Nicholas D'Agosto, Adam Devine, Chris Klein, and Swoosie Kurtz.
