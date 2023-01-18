ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Ash Jurberg

Popular cinema to close its only Omaha location

Sad news for cinema-goers in Omaha, Nebraska, today with the news that popular movie business Regal Cinemas is closing its only location in Omaha. The Regal Cinema at the Omaha Stadium, 7440 Crown Point Ave Omaha, Nebraska, will not have its lease renewed next month.
OMAHA, NE
kios.org

For More Than 3 Decades Flowers Are Not All That Blooms At St. Cecilia Cathedral, James Pierson Explains on KIOS-FM

For the past three and a half decades, Cathedral Arts Project, or CAP, has been bringing residents of the Midwest some of the best in the visual and musical arts all under the roof of one of the most unique and spiritual structures in the Midwest. The annual Cathedral Flower Festival is sponsored by Cathedral Arts Project and takes place January 27th through the 29th in the beauty of St. Cecilia Cathedral.
OMAHA, NE
northeastnews.net

RV Show Takes over Kansas City’s Bartle Hall

Whether you’re a weekend warrior or looking to up your game and go full time, get your travelin shoes on because the Greater Kansas City RV Show is happening this weekend at Bartle Hall in downtown Kansas City, MO and it’s choc-full of new RV’s Travel Trailers, Toy Haulers and some super cool, off-grid exploratory vehicles manufactured right here in the state of Missouri.
KANSAS CITY, MO
News Channel Nebraska

Snow advisory until early Sunday morning

OMAHA - A National Weather Service advisory says one to three inches of snow is expected for Gage, Lancaster, Otoe, Cass and Saline counties in Nebraska and Fremont and Mils counties in Iowa. Some areas may get up to four inches by 3 a.m. Up to 5 inches of snow...
SALINE COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

New Lincoln Snow Data

Nebraska senators adopt rules that will govern the legislature for the next two years. Nebraska senators adopted permanent rules for the 108th legislative session Thursday morning. Updated: 8 hours ago. "Snow Angel" Drew Lannin helps clear neighborhood snow. Fire causes $225,000 in damage to northwest Lincoln home. Updated: 11 hours...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Neighbor recounts shooting: ‘I heard a sudden pop’

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police responded to a call at 10:18 a.m. to a home near 18th and Euclid Ave Saturday. Neighbor Susan Wilkinson was in front of her home when she heard a blast. ” A guy comes over from the back ally, he came pounding on...
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Weekend Snow In S.E. Nebraska Forecast

The Omaha Office of the National Weather Service says another round of light snow will move into South Central and Southeast Nebraska on Saturday. An inch or two is possible generally south of Interstate 80;. They say the Omaha/Council Bluffs Metro area has only about a 20% chance of getting...
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

Lincoln Activists March Sunday At Nebraska State Capitol As Part of Nationwide #BiggerThanRoe Day of Action

(KFOR News January 21, 2023) On Sunday, January 22nd, in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, and the first year since the Supreme Court decision Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization gutted abortion rights for millions of people across America, activists and allies will march at the Nebraska State Capitol building as part of a nationwide #BiggerThanRoe day of action, organized by Women’s March.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Call for more “climate-smart” crops in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A group of doctors is calling on Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen to phase out factory farming and increase support for crops that require little water instead. The group, called Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, is putting up billboards in Lincoln and the governor’s hometown, Columbus, Nebraska....
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Foot of snow buries parts of Nebraska as Lincoln area dodges another big one

David Hauser, an employee at the Trotter's Whoa and Go, struggled to see much from the window of the Broken Bow convenience store on Wednesday afternoon. While predictions of significant snow didn't pan out in the Lincoln area, experts pretty much nailed their call of a winter storm burying parts of central Nebraska with a foot of snow.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

PHOTOS: Winter storm unloads several inches of snow in parts of Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Once again, significant snowfall is missing Lincoln. But several inches were dumped across the western half of the state. Several roads west of Grand Island, including Interstate 80, have been closed due to snow and ice, according to Nebraska511. If you have any photos you’d...
LINCOLN, NE
northeastnews.net

273: How speculation hurts housing in Columbus Park

On this week’s episode of the Northeast Newscast, we’re joined by Kate Barsotti, the president of the Columbus Park Neighborhood Council, and Erin Royals, a tenant and urban planner. We discuss the six-acre Housing Authority of Kansas City property that currently has a Request for Proposals out, the neighborhood’s fight against Type 2 Short-Term Rentals, and how nearby stadium builds could affect their tight-knit community.
KANSAS CITY, MO
News Channel Nebraska

Pickup, semi pulling flatbed...collide southwest of Beatrice

BEATRICE – A southeast Nebraska highway accident Friday morning, fortunately caused no injuries. The collision between a pickup and a semi pulling a flatbed trailer with construction equipment, collided at U.S. Highway 136 and Southwest 61st Road, about three miles southwest of Beatrice. "The truck was westbound on 136...the...
BEATRICE, NE
Ted Rivers

5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Omaha

Omaha, Nebraska is the birthplace of several famous actors, comedians, and filmmakers, each of whom have made significant contributions to the entertainment industry. In this article, we will profile five notable figures from Omaha: Jorge Garcia, Nicholas D'Agosto, Adam Devine, Chris Klein, and Swoosie Kurtz.
OMAHA, NE

