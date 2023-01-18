Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
I was surprised to learn this hamburger and fries joint was 37 years oldCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
10 Kansas City Employers That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
7 Kansas City Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Ball's Sun Fresh Market, A Beloved Grocery Store For Decades, Shuts Down UnexpectedlyTy D.Kansas City, MO
Related
kcur.org
Independence Schools Superintendent links spike in job applicants to 4-day school week
Students in Missouri's Independence School District will have a shorter school week starting in the 2023-2024 school year. The decision comes after a 6 to 1 school board vote in December. One quarter of Missouri school districts use the four-day school week model — citing labor shortages and challenges recruiting...
KCTV 5
Olathe elementary school named National ESEA Distinguished School
Olathe, Kan. (KCTV) - The National Association of Elementary and Secondary Education Act State Program Administrators (NAESPA) announced Friday that Westview Elementary School has been named a National ESEA Distinguished School. The award goes to one of 100 Title I schools throughout the country to be nationally recognized for exceptional...
Richmond Middle School student speaks out on racial bullying in district
Another family in the Richmond School District has come forward with complaints of racial bullying after an incident prompted a basketball game to be canceled.
northeastnews.net
273: How speculation hurts housing in Columbus Park
On this week’s episode of the Northeast Newscast, we’re joined by Kate Barsotti, the president of the Columbus Park Neighborhood Council, and Erin Royals, a tenant and urban planner. We discuss the six-acre Housing Authority of Kansas City property that currently has a Request for Proposals out, the neighborhood’s fight against Type 2 Short-Term Rentals, and how nearby stadium builds could affect their tight-knit community.
plattecountylandmark.com
East side Hwy. 92 will become four-lane stretch
IT’S PLATTE CITY’S LARGEST-EVER INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT. Gov. Mike Parson’s recent announcement of $6.678 million in a transportation cost share grant was big news for Platte City, according to Mayor Tony Paolillo. “Gov. Parson’s announcement gave us the last piece needed to partner with five other funding sources...
Metropolitan Community College coach no longer employed after alleged altercation
A Metropolitan Community College coach is no longer employed with the school after a player filed a police report alleging physical abuse.
New Whataburger location opens in Kansas City’s Northland
A new Whataburger location at N.W Barry Road and Highway 169 in the Northland opened this week, the eighth in the Kansas City area.
Platte County family asking for return of sentimental item after home break-in
The Crum family said they're late son gave them a bottle of Louis XIII Cognac Y2K as a gift in 2005 before he died in a car crash.
Rare ‘MoMo’ twins born at Overland Park Regional Medical Center
Wyleigh and Winnie McLaughlin were born to parents Alijah and Justin McLaughlin at Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
10 Kansas City Employers That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Kansas City, Mo. - Kansas City is the largest city in Missouri that anchors a two-state metro area with a population approaching 2.4 million people. The metro's economy is large and influential for the region, and is comprised of a wide range of diverse economic sectors like manufacturing, finance, healthcare, government, international trade, and beef processing. In fact, Kansas City is the third-largest beef processing city in the country, behind only Chicago and Cincinnati.
Spring opening planned for apartments at former Olathe library site
The Olathe apartment project, called the Clearing at Anderson Pointe, is being developed by Block Real Estate Services LLC.
Cass County man released from prison Friday after judge grants expungement
Adam Mace is officially a free man Friday, 24 hours after a judge ruled in his favor to grant him expungement.
Kansas City, Missouri, firefighters turn back smoke, fire at apartment building
Firefighters in Kansas City, Missouri, responded to a two-story apartment fire on Benton Boulevard early Friday morning.
WIBW
Overland Park woman sentenced for embezzlement
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Overland Park woman will serve about 3 years in prison for bank fraud. The US Dept. of Justice Stephenie Stites, 52, worked as an accounts payable clerk for Norbrook Inc. when she made unauthorized charges on the company’s credit card. The agency says Stites...
Three injured in shooting at south Kansas City funeral home
Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating reports of a shooting at a funeral home with multiple victims.
kcur.org
A treasure trove of Kansas City photographs reveals a century of untold history
In a small office upstairs at the Truman Courthouse in Independence, Missouri, archivists are trying to capture the history in a set of more than 300,000 images. “It's kind of a treasure hunt," says digital archivist Erin Gray. "You never know what you're going to come across." The painstaking process...
7 Kansas City Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a Month
Kansas City, Mo. - The Kansas City area generally enjoys a cost of living that's a little lower than much of the rest of the country. However, if you ask a lot of renters in the metro, they might tell you otherwise.
kttn.com
Winter Weather Advisory issued for counties in northern Missouri
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for several counties in northern Missouri. The advisory went into effect at noon on Saturday and will expire at 6 am on Sunday morning, January 22. Light accumulating snow is expected to overspread the area this afternoon and continue overnight. Snowfall amounts of...
KCTV 5
Multiple injuries reported in shooting near Longview Shopping Center
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting in the area of Longview Road and Blue Ridge Boulevard left multiple people with injuries. According to Kansas City Missouri Police, at least three people were shot and one person had suffered critical injuries. Police said a call came in regarding a shooting...
kcur.org
Hungry for pizza in Kansas City? Here's a guide to the city's many shops and styles
This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. Pizza could be considered the third pillar of Kansas City’s culinary milieu, ranking just below barbecue and tacos. Being in a food lover’s city, many...
Comments / 0