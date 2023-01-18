KANSAS CITY NORTH — Northlander Brian Tebbenkamp, owner and general manager of Patriot Homes, was named Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City president for 2023. “Tebbenkamp will continue lobbying on behalf of KCHBA membership at the local, state and national level regarding issues and policies affecting the home building industry. Additionally, Tebbenkamp wants to increase member involvement in the association as well as strengthen public perception of the KCHBA as the longstanding and trusted voice of new home construction for the metro area,” states a KCHBA press release.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO