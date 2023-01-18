ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
northeastnews.net

273: How speculation hurts housing in Columbus Park

On this week’s episode of the Northeast Newscast, we’re joined by Kate Barsotti, the president of the Columbus Park Neighborhood Council, and Erin Royals, a tenant and urban planner. We discuss the six-acre Housing Authority of Kansas City property that currently has a Request for Proposals out, the neighborhood’s fight against Type 2 Short-Term Rentals, and how nearby stadium builds could affect their tight-knit community.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcstudio.org

Kansas City Museum Announces Stage II of Ambitious Restoration

Site plan of the Kansas City Museum property showing future projects (Kansas City Museum) Artists continue to play a prominent role, including a Skyspace commission from James Turrell. The Kansas City Museum has announced plans for Stage II of a multi-year project to restore its 3.5-acre property on Gladstone Boulevard,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

A closer look at Governor Parson's proposed I-70 expansion

OAK GROVE, Mo. — Missouri drivers who heard Governor Parson’s State of the State yesterday are already asking one question – when? When will his proposal to expand parts of Interstate 70 come to fruition?. There are roughly 260 miles of I-70 between Kansas City and St....
MISSOURI STATE
northeastnews.net

RV Show Takes over Kansas City’s Bartle Hall

Whether you’re a weekend warrior or looking to up your game and go full time, get your travelin shoes on because the Greater Kansas City RV Show is happening this weekend at Bartle Hall in downtown Kansas City, MO and it’s choc-full of new RV’s Travel Trailers, Toy Haulers and some super cool, off-grid exploratory vehicles manufactured right here in the state of Missouri.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Evan Crosby

10 Kansas City Employers That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Kansas City, Mo. - Kansas City is the largest city in Missouri that anchors a two-state metro area with a population approaching 2.4 million people. The metro's economy is large and influential for the region, and is comprised of a wide range of diverse economic sectors like manufacturing, finance, healthcare, government, international trade, and beef processing. In fact, Kansas City is the third-largest beef processing city in the country, behind only Chicago and Cincinnati.
KANSAS CITY, MO
northeastnews.net

Two Alarm Fire guts vacant Benton Boulevard building

This morning just after 6:00 a.m., Kansas City, Missouri Fire Fighters responded to an apartment building blaze in the 500 block of Benton Boulevard, just north of Independence Avenue. Upon arrival firefighters almost immediately took a defensive stance due to collapse danger. The building immediately south of the burning building...
KANSAS CITY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Northlander to lead Home Builders Association in 2023

KANSAS CITY NORTH — Northlander Brian Tebbenkamp, owner and general manager of Patriot Homes, was named Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City president for 2023. “Tebbenkamp will continue lobbying on behalf of KCHBA membership at the local, state and national level regarding issues and policies affecting the home building industry. Additionally, Tebbenkamp wants to increase member involvement in the association as well as strengthen public perception of the KCHBA as the longstanding and trusted voice of new home construction for the metro area,” states a KCHBA press release.
KANSAS CITY, MO
insideradio.com

Veteran KCMO Kansas City Morning Host Kelly Urich To Retire.

Veteran Kansas City radio personality Kelly Urich announces his impending retirement. Urich, who has been hosting mornings at Cumulus Media classic hits KCMO (94.9) since 2017, will hang up his headphones later this year, capping off a 33-year KC radio career. “The people of Kansas City have invited me into...
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

Opening date delayed for new Whole Foods in Overland Park

Overland Park’s newest Whole Foods location near 119th Street and Metcalf Avenue has pushed back its opening date due to supply chain issues. The new 45,000-square-foot grocery store, which will anchor the redevelopment at Overland Crossing, is now eyeing an early September/Labor Day opening, said Legacy Development Vice President of Development Dave Claflin.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
Startland News

She sends food to the dinner table, instead of the trash can; how one social venture is saving family mealtime with would-be waste

A Kansas City nonprofit’s innovative approach is reducing food waste, fighting food insecurity, and restoring family mealtime. Pete’s Garden, founded in 2019 by Tamara Weber, partners with caterers, restaurants, and food service organizations to save unserved, prepared food that would otherwise be thrown out. Weber and a team of volunteers portion and package that food The post She sends food to the dinner table, instead of the trash can; how one social venture is saving family mealtime with would-be waste appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy