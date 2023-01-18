Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
I was surprised to learn this hamburger and fries joint was 37 years oldCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
10 Kansas City Employers That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
7 Kansas City Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Ball's Sun Fresh Market, A Beloved Grocery Store For Decades, Shuts Down UnexpectedlyTy D.Kansas City, MO
northeastnews.net
273: How speculation hurts housing in Columbus Park
On this week’s episode of the Northeast Newscast, we’re joined by Kate Barsotti, the president of the Columbus Park Neighborhood Council, and Erin Royals, a tenant and urban planner. We discuss the six-acre Housing Authority of Kansas City property that currently has a Request for Proposals out, the neighborhood’s fight against Type 2 Short-Term Rentals, and how nearby stadium builds could affect their tight-knit community.
kcur.org
Hungry for pizza in Kansas City? Here's a guide to the city's many shops and styles
This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. Pizza could be considered the third pillar of Kansas City’s culinary milieu, ranking just below barbecue and tacos. Being in a food lover’s city, many...
Beer lovers rejoice! Yuengling arrives in KC next month
Yuengling fans will be able to purchase the iconic beer in kegs come February, bottles and cans roll out in March
kcur.org
A treasure trove of Kansas City photographs reveals a century of untold history
In a small office upstairs at the Truman Courthouse in Independence, Missouri, archivists are trying to capture the history in a set of more than 300,000 images. “It's kind of a treasure hunt," says digital archivist Erin Gray. "You never know what you're going to come across." The painstaking process...
New Whataburger location opens in Kansas City’s Northland
A new Whataburger location at N.W Barry Road and Highway 169 in the Northland opened this week, the eighth in the Kansas City area.
kcstudio.org
Kansas City Museum Announces Stage II of Ambitious Restoration
Site plan of the Kansas City Museum property showing future projects (Kansas City Museum) Artists continue to play a prominent role, including a Skyspace commission from James Turrell. The Kansas City Museum has announced plans for Stage II of a multi-year project to restore its 3.5-acre property on Gladstone Boulevard,...
Speakeasies in Kansas City
There's a speakeasy for everyone — bit's just a matter of finding them.
KMBC.com
A closer look at Governor Parson's proposed I-70 expansion
OAK GROVE, Mo. — Missouri drivers who heard Governor Parson’s State of the State yesterday are already asking one question – when? When will his proposal to expand parts of Interstate 70 come to fruition?. There are roughly 260 miles of I-70 between Kansas City and St....
northeastnews.net
RV Show Takes over Kansas City’s Bartle Hall
Whether you’re a weekend warrior or looking to up your game and go full time, get your travelin shoes on because the Greater Kansas City RV Show is happening this weekend at Bartle Hall in downtown Kansas City, MO and it’s choc-full of new RV’s Travel Trailers, Toy Haulers and some super cool, off-grid exploratory vehicles manufactured right here in the state of Missouri.
10 Kansas City Employers That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Kansas City, Mo. - Kansas City is the largest city in Missouri that anchors a two-state metro area with a population approaching 2.4 million people. The metro's economy is large and influential for the region, and is comprised of a wide range of diverse economic sectors like manufacturing, finance, healthcare, government, international trade, and beef processing. In fact, Kansas City is the third-largest beef processing city in the country, behind only Chicago and Cincinnati.
KCTV 5
2 men find ancient bison fossils in Missouri River near downtown KC
1 in custody after pursuit starts in KCMO, ends in Independence. A man has been taken into custody following a police pursuit on Thursday evening that started in KCMO and ended in Independence. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A Gladstone teacher made history Thursday by being the first North Kansas...
northeastnews.net
Two Alarm Fire guts vacant Benton Boulevard building
This morning just after 6:00 a.m., Kansas City, Missouri Fire Fighters responded to an apartment building blaze in the 500 block of Benton Boulevard, just north of Independence Avenue. Upon arrival firefighters almost immediately took a defensive stance due to collapse danger. The building immediately south of the burning building...
mycouriertribune.com
Northlander to lead Home Builders Association in 2023
KANSAS CITY NORTH — Northlander Brian Tebbenkamp, owner and general manager of Patriot Homes, was named Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City president for 2023. “Tebbenkamp will continue lobbying on behalf of KCHBA membership at the local, state and national level regarding issues and policies affecting the home building industry. Additionally, Tebbenkamp wants to increase member involvement in the association as well as strengthen public perception of the KCHBA as the longstanding and trusted voice of new home construction for the metro area,” states a KCHBA press release.
insideradio.com
Veteran KCMO Kansas City Morning Host Kelly Urich To Retire.
Veteran Kansas City radio personality Kelly Urich announces his impending retirement. Urich, who has been hosting mornings at Cumulus Media classic hits KCMO (94.9) since 2017, will hang up his headphones later this year, capping off a 33-year KC radio career. “The people of Kansas City have invited me into...
bluevalleypost.com
Opening date delayed for new Whole Foods in Overland Park
Overland Park’s newest Whole Foods location near 119th Street and Metcalf Avenue has pushed back its opening date due to supply chain issues. The new 45,000-square-foot grocery store, which will anchor the redevelopment at Overland Crossing, is now eyeing an early September/Labor Day opening, said Legacy Development Vice President of Development Dave Claflin.
Kansas City woman blames bank overdrafts on Bank of America
Bank of America customers got unwelcome news Wednesday morning. The bank told some customers that their bank accounts were overdrawn.
FOX4 farewell to Abby Eden
Abby Eden signed off from the FOX4 anchor desk for the last time on Thursday, saying farewell to Kansas City surrounded by family, colleagues
She sends food to the dinner table, instead of the trash can; how one social venture is saving family mealtime with would-be waste
A Kansas City nonprofit’s innovative approach is reducing food waste, fighting food insecurity, and restoring family mealtime. Pete’s Garden, founded in 2019 by Tamara Weber, partners with caterers, restaurants, and food service organizations to save unserved, prepared food that would otherwise be thrown out. Weber and a team of volunteers portion and package that food The post She sends food to the dinner table, instead of the trash can; how one social venture is saving family mealtime with would-be waste appeared first on Startland News.
Kansas City, Missouri, firefighters turn back smoke, fire at apartment building
Firefighters in Kansas City, Missouri, responded to a two-story apartment fire on Benton Boulevard early Friday morning.
This Kansas City Area Ghost Town Was Part of Underground Railroad
Of all the ghost towns in Missouri and surrounding states, few have the history of this one near Kansas City. It was a vital part of the underground railroad and it's actually making something of a comeback. I saw the Quindaro Townsite mentioned on the Missouri sub-Reddit in a conversation...
