BELLEVILLE, Wis. — Beth Campbell lived her life to the fullest until her battle with cancer ended on January 17, 2023. She was born on January 5, 1949, to Rufus and Patricia (Gerber) Legler of Belleville, WI. She graduated from Belleville High School and Madison Area Technical College. She was a member of the Paoli Zwingli United Church of Christ, the Dane and Green County Home and Community Education and was very active in many many community events. She spent her career working for the University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics and for the Wisconsin Division of Corrections. She was proceeded in death by her brothers Bruce and Greg, both who she missed terribly; her grandson Matthew, who she met briefly when he was stillborn; and her parents.

