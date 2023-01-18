ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Veteran NBA Player Reportedly Wants To Be Traded

The Milwaukee Bucks have reportedly agreed to find veteran center Serge Ibaka a new NBA home before this year's trade deadline, Shams Charania reports. Ibaka has been away from the team due to "personal reasons." The 14th-year big man recently expressed his discontent with the Bucks due to his ...
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

Karl-Anthony Towns blasts ESPN report for giving fans ‘false hope’

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been without Karl-Anthony Towns since Nov. 28. He’s missed the last 26 games with a calf strain. The day after he suffered the injury against the Washington Wizards, ESPN’s NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski published a story claiming that Towns would miss approximately four to six weeks and placed a timetable for […] The post Karl-Anthony Towns blasts ESPN report for giving fans ‘false hope’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Clippers star Paul George seeking help to track kid for alleged hit and run on his new car

To say that Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers have not had the best 2022-23 campaign is a huge understatement. Touted by many pundits as one of the league’s most legitimate title contenders, the Clippers have sputtered to a 23-24 record, hardly befitting of a championship team. The Clippers’ troubles on the court may […] The post Clippers star Paul George seeking help to track kid for alleged hit and run on his new car appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Ja Morant takes jab at Shannon Sharpe after shouting match with Grizzlies

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies saw their 11-game win streak get snapped by the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night with a 122-121 loss. But that’s not what everyone walked away from the game talking about. Of course, everyone was left shocked by the shouting match that took place between Shannon Sharpe and pretty […] The post Ja Morant takes jab at Shannon Sharpe after shouting match with Grizzlies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry makes history with buzzer beater in Celtics NBA Finals rematch

There is no limit to the range of Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry. As if he has not done enough in his stellar NBA career to prove that, he reminded every basketball fan again why he’s the greatest shooter ever by launching and making a desperation attempt from half-court near the end of […] The post Stephen Curry makes history with buzzer beater in Celtics NBA Finals rematch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Milwaukee Bucks Will Reportedly Try To Trade NBA Champion Forward

The Milwaukee Bucks have been one of the best teams in the NBA to start the 2022-23 season. They are the second seed in the Eastern Conference (4.5 games behind the Boston Celtics) with a 29-16 record in 45 games. However, NBA Champion forward Serge Ibaka has only played in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

Erik Spoelstra blown away by Bam Adebayo as he passes Giannis Antetokounmpo for most points in paint

The Miami Heat are not one of the most prolific scoring teams in the NBA in the 2022-23 NBA season. In fact, the Heat are just 29th in the league so far with just 109.2 points per game. Even when adjusted per 100 possessions, they still lag behind with just a 111.5 offensive rating. Nevertheless, […] The post Erik Spoelstra blown away by Bam Adebayo as he passes Giannis Antetokounmpo for most points in paint appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MIAMI, FL
ClutchPoints

Doc Rivers, Tyrese Maxey vocal on Sixers’ massive Kings upset without Joel Embiid, James Harden

The Philadelphia 76ers are heading back home from the west coast with five new victories. The Sixers pulled off the most impressive win of their five-game road trip (and one of their best of the season) with a win over the Sacramento Kings despite Joel Embiid and James Harden sitting out. The Sixers came back […] The post Doc Rivers, Tyrese Maxey vocal on Sixers’ massive Kings upset without Joel Embiid, James Harden appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

