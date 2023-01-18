Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago teen shoots woman, 37, after finding out she was transgender, smiles during court appearanceWestland DailyChicago, IL
New Italian Restaurant in Oak Brook, IL is a must tryChicago Food KingOak Brook, IL
Democratic Governor Said Governor Abbott Lacks Integrity and His Actions are UnlawfulTom HandyTexas State
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
Another Pharmacy is Closing a Location in Chicago This MonthBryan DijkhuizenChicago, IL
Related
Bears Give Timing Update on Potential Move to Arlington Heights
While news of the Bears' potential move to a new stadium in Arlington Heights has remained a bit of a question mark for fans, team execs gave a timing update on their plans this week. Speaking during a press conference to introduce their new team president and CEO, leadership noted...
Kevin Warren has clear message on new Bears stadium
New Chicago Bears president Kevin Warren addressed the media for the first time on Tuesday since accepting the job. And the new president made it clear what the team’s top priority was – a new stadium. The prospect of a new stadium for the Bears has been floated around. The city of Chicago is expected Read more... The post Kevin Warren has clear message on new Bears stadium appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bears Intend to Close on Arlington Park, Possible New Stadium Site
Bears intend to close on Arlington Park this quarter originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears still intend to close on their deal to purchase Arlington Park this quarter, and they reiterated that they have no plans to explore other stadium deals. That includes renovations at Soldier Field, no matter how many flashy renderings the city publishes.
Are the Bears leaving Chicago? McCaskey spurs confusion
While it may have seemed pretty clear that the Chicago Bears intend on leaving the city for a new stadium in Arlington Heights, Bears Chairman George McCaskey made a comment that left some fans questioning. During the team's press conference Tuesday to introduce new President and CEO Kevin Warren, McCaskey...
3 former Chicago Bears superstars eliminated from NFL Playoffs
The Chicago Bears were one of the worst teams in the NFL in 2022. As a result of having the very worst record, they are set to make the number one overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. A lot of discourse has already started about what to do with the pick.
Titans, Cardinals Hire GMs; Ian Cunningham Back to the Bears
Titans, Cardinals hire GMs; Cunningham back to Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals have completed their findings for their next general managers. And neither of their selections included Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham. Despite receiving interviews with each organization, including a second...
U.S. Bank Stadium ranked ugliest stadium in the world, survey says
MINNEAPOLIS -- The U.S. Bank Stadium was, for many Minnesota football fans, a major step up compared to the Vikings' previous "home base," the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome.Now, a new survey finds that much of the rest of the world doesn't particularly agree with that sentiment.Buildworld, a British-based building supplies outlet, conducted a survey to find what most people would regard as the ugliest buildings worldwide, and the Minneapolis stadium ranked just outside the top 10 ... in the entire world."Buildworld curated a long list of buildings from around the world, the UK and the U.S. that are often said...
Bears' New President Kevin Warren Reveals His Thoughts on Arlington Park Stadium
Bears' new president Kevin Warren reveals his thoughts on Arlington Park stadium originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. NBC Sports Chicago's "Football Night in Chicago" will stream live beginning at 6 p.m. on NBC Chicago News, our 24-hour live channel, on Peacock, Samsung TV Plus and Roku. Details on how to watch below.
Report: Ian Cunningham Turns Down Arizona Cardinals GM Position
Report: Cunningham turns down Cardinals GM spot originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ryan Poles' right-hand man, Ian Cunningham, turned down an opportunity to become the Arizona Cardinals general manager, according to Jay Glazer. Grammatically, the report stirred a bit of confusion. Glazer, quoting a different report from Albert Breer,...
Rocky statue sporting Jalen Hurts Eagles jersey ahead of NFC divisional playoff game
The excitement can be felt just about anywhere in the city -- even at the base of the Art Museum steps.
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants
Dec 29, 2019; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterbacks Eli Manning (10) and Daniel Jones (8) warm up prior to their game against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Eight Remaining Fourth Outfielder Options for the White Sox
Eight remaining fourth outfielder options for White Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Editor's Note: "Eight remaining fourth outfielder options for the White Sox" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
Patriots, Chiefs Among Five Teams With International NFL Games in 2023
NFL designates five teams for London, Germany games in 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans will be breaking out their passports in 2023. The NFL announced on Thursday that the five teams were designated for...
Jason Kelce discusses his future, as Eagles embark on another Super Bowl run
Kelce has spent his entire illustrious 12-year career with the Philadelphia Eagles, racking up five first-team All-Pro honors and six Pro Bowls. He will go down as one of the all-time greatest pro athletes in Philadelphia sports history.
Current, Former Cubs to Appear in World Baseball Classic
Cubs well-represented on World Baseball Classic rosters originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After a six-year hiatus, the World Baseball Classic will return to the diamond for the spring of 2023, and several current and former members of the Chicago Cubs will appear on rosters for the tournament. Of the...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
105K+
Followers
87K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0