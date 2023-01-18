ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

The Comeback

Kevin Warren has clear message on new Bears stadium

New Chicago Bears president Kevin Warren addressed the media for the first time on Tuesday since accepting the job. And the new president made it clear what the team’s top priority was – a new stadium. The prospect of a new stadium for the Bears has been floated around. The city of Chicago is expected Read more... The post Kevin Warren has clear message on new Bears stadium appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Chicago

Bears Intend to Close on Arlington Park, Possible New Stadium Site

Bears intend to close on Arlington Park this quarter originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears still intend to close on their deal to purchase Arlington Park this quarter, and they reiterated that they have no plans to explore other stadium deals. That includes renovations at Soldier Field, no matter how many flashy renderings the city publishes.
Titans, Cardinals Hire GMs; Ian Cunningham Back to the Bears

Titans, Cardinals hire GMs; Cunningham back to Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals have completed their findings for their next general managers. And neither of their selections included Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham. Despite receiving interviews with each organization, including a second...
CBS Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium ranked ugliest stadium in the world, survey says

MINNEAPOLIS -- The U.S. Bank Stadium was, for many Minnesota football fans, a major step up compared to the Vikings' previous "home base," the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome.Now, a new survey finds that much of the rest of the world doesn't particularly agree with that sentiment.Buildworld, a British-based building supplies outlet, conducted a survey to find what most people would regard as the ugliest buildings worldwide, and the Minneapolis stadium ranked just outside the top 10 ... in the entire world."Buildworld curated a long list of buildings from around the world, the UK and the U.S. that are often said...
Report: Ian Cunningham Turns Down Arizona Cardinals GM Position

Report: Cunningham turns down Cardinals GM spot originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ryan Poles' right-hand man, Ian Cunningham, turned down an opportunity to become the Arizona Cardinals general manager, according to Jay Glazer. Grammatically, the report stirred a bit of confusion. Glazer, quoting a different report from Albert Breer,...
Eight Remaining Fourth Outfielder Options for the White Sox

Eight remaining fourth outfielder options for White Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. ​​​​​Editor's Note: "Eight remaining fourth outfielder options for the White Sox" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
Current, Former Cubs to Appear in World Baseball Classic

Cubs well-represented on World Baseball Classic rosters originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After a six-year hiatus, the World Baseball Classic will return to the diamond for the spring of 2023, and several current and former members of the Chicago Cubs will appear on rosters for the tournament. Of the...
