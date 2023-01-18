Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Homeless veteran scammer" Kate McClure sentenced to prisonJade Talks Crime
NJ Family Pulls Out of Goddard Pre-School in Wall Township After School Neglects Serious HazardsBridget MulroyWall Township, NJ
‘I Am Heartbroken,’ Her Husband Says Whose Wife Dies Trying to Save Daughter, 6, From Burning N.J. HomeWestland DailyHazlet, NJ
Big Mike's Little Red Store Serves NJ's Best Breakfast SandwichBridget MulroyAtlantic Highlands, NJ
Eat Clean Bro: America's #1 Meal Prep Service Celebrates 10 Years StrongBridget MulroyEatontown, NJ
Related
AG files for recount of election results for 4 Monmouth County towns after issues with voting machines
The towns include Belmar, Fair Haven, Ocean Township and Tinton Falls.
Synagogue approved by zoning board inside East Veterans Highway 205 unit development
JACKSON, NJ – A 205-unit development project being built by Bil-Jim Construction and Cardinale Enterprises on East Veterans Highway will now have an 8,200-square-foot synagogue within it. The Synagogue, referred to by the Orthodox Jewish community as a shul will feature a mikvah and kiddush in the basement. The project by Maple Lake, Inc. will feature six low-income housing buildings totaling 48 units and 157 single family homes. The synagogue is the second approved house of worship on East Veterans Highway. A third is being planned at the intersection of East Veterans and Whitesville Road. The property is the former The post Synagogue approved by zoning board inside East Veterans Highway 205 unit development appeared first on Shore News Network.
Future look of this former Lord & Taylor site changed after public input
The plan to redevelop a shuttered Lord & Taylor and nearby properties in Westfield’s downtown has under gone changes following input from the public. The major changes include a reduction in the number of residential units, parking and traffic modifications, reducing the height of an office building and improvements to public spaces.
Jackson zoners approve house of worship in Swanborne application
JACKSON — The members of the Jackson Zoning Board of Adjustment have approved the final component of the Swanborne, LLC, application – a house of worship on South Hope Chapel Road. The board’s 7-0 vote to grant preliminary and final site plan approval for the house of worship...
After community pushback, Joshi administration will not pursue plans to relocate Clara Barton Branch Library
EDISON – The Clara Barton Branch Public Library will remain open at 141 Hoover Ave. In a letter addressed to “Clara Barton Neighbors” on Jan. 19, Mayor Sam Joshi said after “careful consideration, I am announcing that my administration will not pursue relocating the Clara Barton Branch Library.”
Monroe school referendum to renovate and add to district buildings set for March 14
Monroe voters will head to the polls in March to decide on a referendum that will allow – if approved – the Monroe Township School District to renovate and add to school district buildings. The $103.6 million referendum on March 14, would address the issue of unhoused students...
Hopson, Pullion lead Burlington County Board of Commissioners
The Burlington County Board of Commissioners reorganized selecting Felicia Hopson to lead as board director and Commissioner Tom Pullion to serve as deputy director. “During my four years serving on this Board, I’ve seen how our County government has made a difference,” Hopson said. “We are a leader in protecting public safety and public health. We helped our veterans obtain more than $15 million in benefits. We supported and promoted our small businesses. We enhanced our county parks and created additional trails. And we did all that and still kept our county affordable with the lowest average county tax in New Jersey.”
New Jersey AG files emergent application for recount and recheck of four towns in county impacted by voting system error
The New Jersey attorney general's office on Friday filed an emergent application in superior court to ask for a full recount and recheck of vote tallies in a handful of towns in Monmouth County, which was impacted by a voting system error during the November election.
News Transcript Datebook, Jan. 25
• Samaritan Center operates a food pantry to provide supplementary food for those in need in Manalapan, Marlboro, Morganville, Englishtown and Millstone Township. For information, call 732-446-1142 and make an appointment. Donations of funds and food are gratefully accepted to support the operation of the center. • New Jersey Blood...
Some votes were counted twice in 4 NJ towns — and one race's result may change
A voting tabulation error caused votes to be counted in four Monmouth County, New Jersey towns, according to the company responsible for the tabulation software. Election Systems and Software provides voting systems to about a third of the state, but says only six districts in Monmouth County towns were affected. [ more › ]
Melker, Lewis sworn in as Mercer County Commissioners
Two Mercer County Commissioners-elect, including incumbent Commissioner Nina Melker and newcomer Cathleen Lewis, were sworn into office at the Mercer County Board of County Commissioners’ annual reorganization meeting. Melker was sworn into office by Assemblyman Wayne P. DeAngelo (D-14) at the meeting on Jan. 4. She was appointed in...
LaRusso, Drake to lead East Windsor Regional School District Board of Education
Two veteran school board members and a newcomer were sworn into office at the East Windsor Regional School District’s annual school board reorganization meeting. Returning school board members Nicole LaRusso and Bertrand Fougnies were sworn into office for three-year terms, along with newcomer Jagruti Patel. School Board Secretary Paul Todd administered the oath of office to the board members at the meeting on Jan. 9.
New Jersey Globe
Stomping Grounds: Monmouth election machines, George Santos, Sadaf Jaffer and N.J. political exports
New Jerseyans aren’t always civil, but it’s still possible for a liberal Democrat and a conservative Republican to have a rational and pleasant conversation about politics in the state. Dan Bryan is a former senior advisor to Gov. Phil Murphy and now the owner of his own public affairs firm, and Alex Wilkes is an attorney and former executive director of America Rising PAC who advises Republican candidates in New Jersey and across the nation. Dan and Alex are both experienced strategists who are currently in the room where high level decisions are made. They will get together every week with New Jersey Globe editor David Wildstein to discuss politics and issues.
Santander Bank to Close Hamilton, Robbinsville Branches
HAMILTON -- ROBBINSVILLE, NJ -- Santander Bank recently announced four branch closures in central New Jersey including two in Hamilton and Robbinsville townships that will shutter their doors in March. A company statement attributed the bank closures to changes in the industry and customer habits. “Like many industries, our customers’ preferences have changed, with more customers choosing to bank with us online. Therefore, we are reimagining the customer and employee experience by simplifying our processes, refining our branch footprint, and increasing our investment in digital capabilities to align with the evolving needs of our customers," said the statement from Santander Bank to...
Parts of Route 29 to Close for Improvements to Prevent Roadway Flooding
TRENTON, NJ -- The New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) announced on Friday that portions of Route 29 will be closed in the evening for roadway improvements as part of a project to prevent flooding. NJDOT said that Route 29 between Memorial Drive and Calhoun Street in Trenton will be closed beginning on Friday, January 20 at 9:00 p.m until 6:00 a.m. Saturday, January 21 to install a concrete barrier to set up a work zone in the median and implement a traffic shift. At least one lane of traffic will be maintained during the work. By 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, the left lane of Route 29 in this area will...
Ocean County Asked For Parking Help
BERKELEY – Officials asked the county for help with parking issues on a road in South Seaside Park. Some roads are county roads so the county government are the only ones who can make changes to it. Berkeley Business Administrator John Camera said that the parking on 14th Avenue...
Philadelphia Housing Authority moves closer to starting construction at Westpark complex
After a three-year delay, the Philadelphia Housing Authority is moving forward with its plan to overhaul the Westpark Apartments, the agency’s only remaining high-rise complex in West Philadelphia. PHA’s Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the agency’s revamped proposal Thursday for the 12-acre complex near 46th and Market Streets, as...
Gov. Murphy proposing change to N.J. liquor license law
MORRISTOWN, N.J. -- New Jersey's liquor license statute is decades old and because of a cap, many say it prevents the majority of restaurants from getting them.However, Gov. Phil Murphy is proposing changes.Jerry Rotunno is the co-owner of Committed Pig in Morristown. He doesn't have a license to serve alcohol, but spent nearly $1 million right before the pandemic to buy one for his other restaurant in Manasquan. He says the governor's proposal threatens his livelihood."If I paid for something that has a certain value, and my value is $900,000 or more than that, so now there's more places to have alcoholic...
Long Valley removes LGBTQ ‘Safe Zone’ stickers from middle school
School officials in one Morris County town are telling teachers to take down the rainbow stickers meant to comfort students who are part of the LBGTQ+ community.
School District of Philadelphia files lawsuit against city
The lawsuit comes months after city council passed a law that is designed to strengthen conditions in schools.
centraljersey.com
Princeton, NJ
13K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local News and Events in Central New Jerseyhttp://centraljersey.com
Comments / 2