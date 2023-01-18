ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Windsor, NJ

Shore News Network

Synagogue approved by zoning board inside East Veterans Highway 205 unit development

JACKSON, NJ – A 205-unit development project being built by Bil-Jim Construction and Cardinale Enterprises on East Veterans Highway will now have an 8,200-square-foot synagogue within it. The Synagogue, referred to by the Orthodox Jewish community as a shul will feature a mikvah and kiddush in the basement. The project by Maple Lake, Inc. will feature six low-income housing buildings totaling 48 units and 157 single family homes. The synagogue is the second approved house of worship on East Veterans Highway. A third is being planned at the intersection of East Veterans and Whitesville Road. The property is the former The post Synagogue approved by zoning board inside East Veterans Highway 205 unit development appeared first on Shore News Network.
JACKSON, NJ
Register News

Hopson, Pullion lead Burlington County Board of Commissioners

The Burlington County Board of Commissioners reorganized selecting Felicia Hopson to lead as board director and Commissioner Tom Pullion to serve as deputy director. “During my four years serving on this Board, I’ve seen how our County government has made a difference,” Hopson said. “We are a leader in protecting public safety and public health. We helped our veterans obtain more than $15 million in benefits. We supported and promoted our small businesses. We enhanced our county parks and created additional trails. And we did all that and still kept our county affordable with the lowest average county tax in New Jersey.”
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
centraljersey.com

News Transcript Datebook, Jan. 25

• Samaritan Center operates a food pantry to provide supplementary food for those in need in Manalapan, Marlboro, Morganville, Englishtown and Millstone Township. For information, call 732-446-1142 and make an appointment. Donations of funds and food are gratefully accepted to support the operation of the center. • New Jersey Blood...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Lawrence Ledger

Melker, Lewis sworn in as Mercer County Commissioners

Two Mercer County Commissioners-elect, including incumbent Commissioner Nina Melker and newcomer Cathleen Lewis, were sworn into office at the Mercer County Board of County Commissioners’ annual reorganization meeting. Melker was sworn into office by Assemblyman Wayne P. DeAngelo (D-14) at the meeting on Jan. 4. She was appointed in...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
centraljersey.com

LaRusso, Drake to lead East Windsor Regional School District Board of Education

Two veteran school board members and a newcomer were sworn into office at the East Windsor Regional School District’s annual school board reorganization meeting. Returning school board members Nicole LaRusso and Bertrand Fougnies were sworn into office for three-year terms, along with newcomer Jagruti Patel. School Board Secretary Paul Todd administered the oath of office to the board members at the meeting on Jan. 9.
EAST WINDSOR, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Stomping Grounds: Monmouth election machines, George Santos, Sadaf Jaffer and N.J. political exports

New Jerseyans aren’t always civil, but it’s still possible for a liberal Democrat and a conservative Republican to have a rational and pleasant conversation about politics in the state. Dan Bryan is a former senior advisor to Gov. Phil Murphy and now the owner of his own public affairs firm, and Alex Wilkes is an attorney and former executive director of America Rising PAC who advises Republican candidates in New Jersey and across the nation. Dan and Alex are both experienced strategists who are currently in the room where high level decisions are made. They will get together every week with New Jersey Globe editor David Wildstein to discuss politics and issues.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Santander Bank to Close Hamilton, Robbinsville Branches

HAMILTON -- ROBBINSVILLE, NJ -- Santander Bank recently announced four branch closures in central New Jersey including two in Hamilton and Robbinsville townships that will shutter their doors in March. A company statement attributed the bank closures to changes in the industry and customer habits.  “Like many industries, our customers’ preferences have changed, with more customers choosing to bank with us online. Therefore, we are reimagining the customer and employee experience by simplifying our processes, refining our branch footprint, and increasing our investment in digital capabilities to align with the evolving needs of our customers," said the statement from Santander Bank to...
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Parts of Route 29 to Close for Improvements to Prevent Roadway Flooding

TRENTON, NJ -- The New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) announced on Friday that portions of Route 29 will be closed in the evening for roadway improvements as part of a project to prevent flooding.  NJDOT said that Route 29 between Memorial Drive and Calhoun Street in Trenton will be closed beginning on Friday, January 20 at 9:00 p.m until 6:00 a.m. Saturday, January 21 to install a concrete barrier to set up a work zone in the median and implement a traffic shift.  At least one lane of traffic will be maintained during the work.  By 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, the left lane of Route 29 in this area will...
TRENTON, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Asked For Parking Help

BERKELEY – Officials asked the county for help with parking issues on a road in South Seaside Park. Some roads are county roads so the county government are the only ones who can make changes to it. Berkeley Business Administrator John Camera said that the parking on 14th Avenue...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

Gov. Murphy proposing change to N.J. liquor license law

MORRISTOWN, N.J. -- New Jersey's liquor license statute is decades old and because of a cap, many say it prevents the majority of restaurants from getting them.However, Gov. Phil Murphy is proposing changes.Jerry Rotunno is the co-owner of Committed Pig in Morristown. He doesn't have a license to serve alcohol, but spent nearly $1 million right before the pandemic to buy one for his other restaurant in Manasquan. He says the governor's proposal threatens his livelihood."If I paid for something that has a certain value, and my value is $900,000 or more than that, so now there's more places to have alcoholic...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
