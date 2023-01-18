Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Madison ends Hillcrest’s 37-game win streak with 81-67 victory
REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - In dominating fashion Thursday night, the Madison Bobcats handed the Hillcrest Knights their first loss since Dec. 2021, winning 81-67 on home court. Right from the get-go, the Bobcats were hungry for the upset. Camryn Allred hit back-to-back threes to jumpstart Madison while Berrett Wilson went to work with multiple baskets in the paint.
Three local squads stay on top in latest boys basketball media polls
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Hillcrest Knights, Teton Timberwolves and Rockland Bulldogs continue to win and continue to lead their respective boys basketball media polls. Hillcrest is one of four unbeaten teams in the polls along with the Pocatello Thunder (second place in 4A) as well as the Melba Mustangs and Lapwai Wildcats.
CAL Ranch expanding its footprint across the west with merger
IDAHO FALLS – A locally-based ranch and home store that's been serving customers since 1959 is getting a lot bigger. As of Tuesday, Jason Miller, CAL Ranch's vice president of marketing, tells EastIdahoNews.com the company has merged with Coastal Farm and Ranch, an outfitter for farm/ranch supplies in Washington and Oregon.
4 Great Burger Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Opinion: All aboard passenger rail for Southern Idaho?
Momentum is building to bring back passenger rail service between Boise and Salt Lake City with potential stops in between, including Pocatello. Last week, local, state and federal leaders, including Idaho Gov. Brad Little, attended the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce annual Legislative Forum to discuss the issue. Also present for a panel discussion was the executive director of the Utah Transit Authority and a government affairs official from Amtrak. Basically, all of the big-wigs. At stake is restoring a portion of the old “Pioneer Line” which connected Seattle with Salt Lake City with stops in Southern Idaho.
Don’t Miss Seeing this Country Music Star Coming to Idaho
Certain music artists come along from time to time which take the industry by storm and seem to have hit after hit, and when these artists begin hitting it big they are can't miss attractions. One such artist that has become a star over the last few years with multiple hits is Chris Janson, and this country star will be making his way to the Gem State soon and you won't want to miss him live in concert.
One dead after SUV and car collide on local highway
Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred at 8:55 A.M. on Saturday, January 21, 2023, on northbound US Highway 91 at milepost 120.6 just north of Shelley in Bonneville County. A 2003 Ford Explorer, driven by a 59-year-old male from Idaho Falls, was traveling southbound on US-91. The driver crossed the center lane and struck a 2009 Honda Accord driven by a 78-year-old female, from Shelley, which was traveling northbound. The Ford continued off the roadway and struck a power pole. The male driver was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries on scene. The female driver was wearing her seatbelt. The southbound lane of travel was blocked for approximately two hours. This crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
3 things to do this weekend – January 20, 2023
Here are some events going on in your local neighborhood this weekend.
East Idaho Eats: Pocatello’s Main Steam Coffee and Desserts serves everything from coffee and pastries to gourmet dog treats
POCATELLO — When Tom Nestor purchased the building directly across the street from the Chief Theater more than 40 years ago, he dreamed of opening a fine dining restaurant to complement the Chief. Then, in 1993, the Chief was destroyed by a fire. “When it burnt down, my dreams,...
Police investigate car vs train collision
Bonneville County sheriff deputies are investigating a car vs train collision near Iona.
Man who lost leg in farming accident has endured multiple surgeries as fundraiser aims to help
NEWDALE — Friends, family and community members are raising money for a man who lost his leg after slipping and falling into a grain auger in Fremont County. Riley Davis, a 25-year-old Arizona native, was cleaning up around the grain bins at a silo on Friday when he “slipped on ice and fell into a large grain auger,” according to a GoFundMe fundraising account. “His left leg was amputated above the knee, and he is currently undergoing a series of operations.”
Coroner identifies Thayne man found deceased in semi
The Bonneville County, Idaho Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a Thayne man who was found deceased in his semi-truck on January 11. Bradley Miller, 60, was traveling eastbound on U.S. 26 at milepost 366, roughly 10 miles north of Swan Valley, when he had a medical issue and drove off the right shoulder of the road into a deep snowbank. Idaho State Police said Miller was found deceased when they arrived on scene. An official cause of death has not been released and no further details regarding the incident have been made available.
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 22 at 2:43AM MST until January 22 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8. inches above 6000 feet MSL with 1 to 3 inches in lower valleys. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE…South Hills and Albion Mountains including but not. limited to Albion, Almo, and City of...
Train crashes into car after vehicle fails to yield, authorities say
IONA — A vehicle with one juvenile and an adult inside was hit by a train Thursday afternoon. It happened on 50th East, north of Lincoln Road, in Bonneville County around 3:40 p.m., according to Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon. Sgt. Bryan Lovell, a spokesman with the...
Life Lessons: John went to fix a plumbing problem at Vivian’s house and they ended up getting married
Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons. We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some...
Senior Activity Center welcomes new board members
POCATELLO — The Senior Activity Center recently elected the following new members in November 2022: Kathleen Stephens, Trent Stephens, Linda Fairchild and Chris Young. They were inducted Jan. 10. They join six other members. The board also includes city of Chubbuck Roger Hernandez, city of Pocatello Scott Marchand and Bannock County Commissioner Jeff Hough.
Judge makes ruling in Daybell trial
A judge denied a request to postpone the murder trial for Chad and Lori Daybell and they will not be permitted to have face-to-face meetings or phone calls for strategy sessions.
Officials identify UPS driver who died following crash on I-15
POCATELLO — The Bannock County Coroner has identified a UPS driver who died Friday following a crash on Interstate 15. Christopher Lippie, 46, from Pocatello, is the man who died, according to Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner. Danner told EastIdahoNews.com the cause of Lippie’s death is under investigation.
Police are no longer searching for person
The Idaho Falls Police Department is attempting to check the welfare of a 40-year-old female resident of Idaho Falls.
