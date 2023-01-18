Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Three women died at Priory psychiatric unit in two months
Two other young women died in the same psychiatric hospital as a mental health blogger in the two months before her death, a BBC investigation has found. Beth Matthews, 26, from Cornwall, ordered a poisonous substance from Russia, which was posted to her secure ward at Priory Hospital Cheadle Royal near Stockport, where she ingested it.
BBC
Junior doctor blamed Birmingham hospital for her suicide, family say
A junior doctor left a suicide note blaming her death entirely on the hospital where she worked. Vaish Kumar, 35, who was based at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QE), said in the letter shared by her parents the working environment "just broke me". She died in June and an inquest...
BBC
Rent rises to be capped and eviction ban to remain
Rent rises are to be capped at 3% and evictions will remain banned under Scottish government plans. Tenants' rights minister Patrick Harvie announced the move - which will be subject to parliamentary approval - pledging to amend an emergency bill. The bill was passed last year to tackle the cost-of-living...
BBC
Lucy Letby trial: Baby given three doses of adrenaline, court told
Doctors used three adrenaline doses in a 20-minute battle to resuscitate a premature baby allegedly attacked by nurse Lucy Letby, a court has heard. Manchester Crown Court heard the girl, referred to as Child H, suffered two "profound" collapses at the Countess of Chester Hospital in September 2015. The jury...
BBC
Oliver Lewin: Engineer jailed over TV and radio mast terror plot
A telecoms engineer who plotted terror attacks on phone, TV and radio masts as part of a plan to "topple the government" has been jailed. Oliver Lewin, 38, who had claimed he was a "fantasist" during a trial at Birmingham Crown Court, had been found guilty of preparing terrorist acts.
BBC
Rare finds offer insight into Stone Age life
Bones, tools and weapons were found at the site near Scarborough. It is thought the settlement originally lay on the shore of an island in an ancient lake and dates to the Mesolithic period. The dig uncovered evidence of a wide range of animals being hunted, including elk and red...
BBC
Micropigs rescued after being tied to lamp-post by roadside
Two micropigs have been rescued after a motorist found them tied by their necks to a lamp-post by the side of the road. The animals had been tied up using baling twine and one of them had almost choked to death. A passing motorist who spotted them took them to...
BBC
Rapist jailed for Aberdeen and Fife attacks on sleeping women
A rapist who carried out sex attacks on sleeping women during a catalogue of offending has been jailed for eight years. Daniel Malone, 32, targeted victims in Aberdeen and Dysart in Fife. He had denied a series of charges but was convicted of rapes and sexual assaults on three women.
BBC
Police must check all officers and staff by end of March
Police forces in England and Wales have been told to check all their officers against national databases by 31 March. This week the Home Office demanded checks after the case of David Carrick, who admitted dozens of rapes and sexual offences as a Met Police officer. The National Police Chief's...
BBC
Stagecoach co-founder Dame Ann Gloag charged with human trafficking offences
Scottish transport tycoon Dame Ann Gloag has been charged with human trafficking offences. Her husband David McCleary and two other members of their family have also been charged. All four strongly deny the charges against them. BBC Scotland has been told that the 80-year-old co-founder of Stagecoach was charged after...
BBC
Hope Starsmore: Woman faces trial over crash death after review
A driver accused of causing the death of a university student will face trial in April after her parents challenged a decision to drop the case. Hope Starsmore, 20, from Skegness, was travelling to Nottingham in 2020 when her car was involved in a collision. Rebecca Porter, 33, was charged...
BBC
American couples choosing NI as elopement destination
"It was a literal fairytale" - that is what one American woman said of her wedding in Northern Ireland. Many US couples are taking transatlantic flights to exchange their vows on the north coast. Usually described as an "elopement", in the wedding industry this is now viewed as shorthand for...
BBC
Steel industry needs money soon, union boss warns
Talks involving the UK government and the biggest steelworks about financial support could conclude shortly, according to the Welsh secretary. David TC Davies said the talks to provide subsidies to cut emissions had reached "an interesting stage". It has been reported the UK's biggest steelworks, employing 4,000 in Port Talbot,...
BBC
Miss Wales Darcey Corria seriously injured in M4 crash
Miss Wales Darcey Corria has suffered a broken pelvis and two broken bones in her neck after an M4 crash. She is being treated at the University Hospital of Wales (UHW), Cardiff, following the crash near Bridgend on Thursday evening. In a social media video, she said she was "feeling...
BBC
Archbishop will not give new prayer blessing for gay couples
The Archbishop of Canterbury will not personally use proposed new prayers to bless same-sex couples. The Church of England this week said it wants to offer blessings to gay couples but would not allow priests to marry them. Justin Welby said he celebrates the change, but has a "responsibility for...
BBC
Oldham roundabout crash: Man injured and another arrested
One man has been arrested and another injured after a car crashed into a roundabout in Oldham. The vehicle was being driven in a northerly direction along Oldham Road when it collided with the Big Lamp Roundabout at about 03:00 GMT. The driver and passenger fled the scene, Greater Manchester...
BBC
Hackney: Children evacuated as school bus catches fire
Children had to be evacuated from their school bus when it caught fire. Firefighters managed to put out the blaze, which left the 30-seater bus as a charred shell. It caught alight during Friday morning's school run. Another six vehicles and small sections of several surrounding properties on Wilton Way...
Comments / 0