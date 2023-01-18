UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica University Mens’ hockey team has been consistently ranked at the top of the Division III poll at the end of the season for years. Despite this routine success, including third and fourth place finishes in the last two seasons, the Pioneers had not held the number one spot in the country in the history of the program. That is, until Monday’s USCHO.com Men’s Division III poll, in which Utica received 10 first-place votes and enough points to be named as the number one team in D3.

UTICA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO