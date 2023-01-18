ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hartford, NY

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica University Mens’ hockey team has been consistently ranked at the top of the Division III poll at the end of the season for years. Despite this routine success, including third and fourth place finishes in the last two seasons, the Pioneers had not held the number one spot in the country in the history of the program. That is, until Monday’s USCHO.com Men’s Division III poll, in which Utica received 10 first-place votes and enough points to be named as the number one team in D3.
BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Services offices in Binghamton and Albany have issued a Winter Storm Watch for areas that include Northern Oneida and Herkimer Counties. The Watch is in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening. Heavy snow is possible with total snow accumulations of 5...
BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for a large section of Central New York including Oneida, Herkimer, Otsego, Madison, Chenango and Delaware Counties. Expected snowfall can range from three to six inches, depending on the area. The Advisory will be in effect from 4:00PM, Sunday until 1:00PM, Monday.
