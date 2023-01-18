ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Jaden Rashada makes big move after $13 million deal from Florida falls through

By Larry Brown
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EuXmY_0kILiPoB00

Jaden Rashada has finally taken action regarding his future with the University of Florida.

Rashada has officially filed for his release from a National Letter of Intent he signed with the Gators last month. The 5-star quarterback recruit initially committed to Miami over the summer, but he decommitted from them and later pledged his commitment to the Gators.

Rashada signed with the Gators under the promise of a $13 million Name, Image and Likeness deal that he had signed with a Florida fan-driven NIL fund. After that deal fell apart , there were reports last week that Rashada was seeking his release. Rashada’s father denied those rumors , but the quarterback ultimately has sought his release.

Rashada needs the NCAA’s approval to be released from his scholarship.

This development is bad for both parties.

Rashada now needs a new program and faces the prospect of lost time in his playing career over an NIL deal falling through. Florida also now faces issues at the quarterback position.

Anthony Richardson is going to the draft, Jalen Kitna was kicked off the team, Rashada’s deal fell through, and all the Gators have are Jack Miller and transfer Graham Mertz.

The Gators could be a good landing spot for LSU transfer Walker Howard.

The post Jaden Rashada makes big move after $13 million deal from Florida falls through appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

Comments / 90

Benji Hilliard
4d ago

can't believe any team would pay that to any high-school player, haven't proved anything at the next level and haven't brought any worth to the university!!!

Reply(4)
30
perry durham
4d ago

College sports will never be the same! If the ncaa doesn’t step in and make changes there will only be a few teams that can compete!

Reply(14)
35
Whybotherme
4d ago

If you’re paying them millions in college why can’t they spend a lifetime there. No need to go to the NFL. You have made a mess of this and it will get worse.

Reply(2)
18
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Father Of Georgia Player Who Died Sets Record Straight

It's been four days since tragedy struck the University of Georgia.  That Sunday morning, Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in a car crash. It came just one day after the school held a parade to celebrate Georgia's second-straight ...
ATHENS, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Jaden Rashada reportedly sets first visit since release from Florida

Highly-touted quarterback recruit Jaden Rashada has reportedly set up his first official visit since his NIL deal with Florida fell through. Rashada will visit Arizona State over the weekend, according to Chad Simmons of On3. This marks the first visit the four-star recruit from Pittsburg, California since Florida released him from his National Letter of... The post Jaden Rashada reportedly sets first visit since release from Florida appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton to decide between 2 teams?

Sean Payton is viewed as a strong candidate for just about every NFL head coaching vacancy, but his decision may ultimately come down to two teams. Jordan Schultz of The Score told “The Pat McAfee Show” on Friday that he thinks the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers are the most likely suitors for Payton. The... The post Sean Payton to decide between 2 teams? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
FanSided

Georgia could lose OC Todd Monken for unexpected reason

The Georgia Bulldogs could potentially lose one of their top coaches on Kirby Smart’s staff this offseason, and it’s not for another college job. The Georgia Bulldogs are once again College Football Playoff national champions after the team blew out the TCU Horned Frogs 65-7 in the title game. Much like the year prior, there will be roster turnover, with many of their top players declaring for the NFL Draft. But could there also be a change on the coaching staff?
ATHENS, GA
ClutchPoints

Jalen Hurts’ Girlfriend Bry Burrows

Jalen Hurts is proving to be the next solid quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles after getting selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Although he’s not a superstar just yet, he’s in the right path in becoming a major contributor for the Eagles franchise, leading them to the NFC’s best record in […] The post Jalen Hurts’ Girlfriend Bry Burrows appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, PA
The Spun

Former Georgia Linebacker Announces Transfer To Rival Program

After four years at Georgia and two national title rings, linebacker Trezmen Marshall entered the transfer portal. But his destination might shock and even anger some Bulldogs fans. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Marshall announced that he is transferring to the University of Alabama. He joins ...
ATHENS, GA
ClutchPoints

Tigers land former top-25 recruit Miami QB

The Missouri Tigers are getting the services of quarterback Jake Garcia, who is reportedly transferring to Missouri football after a stint with the Miami Hurricanes, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. “Former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Jake Garcia has committed to Missouri, sources told ESPN. Garcia is a former top-25 recruit...
COLUMBIA, MO
DawgsDaily

BREAKING: Georgia WR Announces Return in 2023

Georgia wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has announced that he is returning to the University of Georgia for a fourth season.  A former four-star recruit, Rosemy-Jacksaint, at one point during his freshman year, flashed signs of becoming a true No. 1 wide receiver in the SEC at the ...
ATHENS, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Ed Reed has surprising update about head coaching job

Ed Reed’s time as head coach at Bethune Cookman has proven to be unexpectedly short-lived. Reed announced Saturday that after extensive negotiations, Bethune Cookman will not ratify his contract, and he will not be taking the head coaching position. The former NFL safety suggested that negotiations fell apart when the university would not grant Reed... The post Ed Reed has surprising update about head coaching job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
247Sports

LSU football now No. 1 in the 247Sports Transfer Portal Team Rankings after landing 4-star LB Omar Speights

Entering his second season in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, LSU coach Brian Kelly has reshaped the Tigers' roster this offseason with a recruiting class that now sits atop the 247Sports Transfer Portal Team Rankings as of Friday morning. The Tigers took the No. 1 spot over Florida State with the commitment of four-star linebacker Omar Speights, formerly of Oregon State.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Bucs Reportedly Expected To Target Prominent College Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on the hunt for their next offensive coordinator following the firing of veteran OC Byron Leftwich. According to reports from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, head coach Todd Bowles and the Buccaneers franchise could be targeting a college coach who's enjoyed a wealth ...
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
196K+
Followers
24K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy