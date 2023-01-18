Read full article on original website
Related
'I'm Not Doing That': VP Kamala Harris REFUSES To Take Knee With President Biden & Golden State Warriors During Awkward Photo-Op At White House
Vice President Kamala Harris made an awkward scene this week as she and President Joe Biden met with the Golden State Warriors to celebrate the team’s NBA championship win, RadarOnline.com has learned.The uncomfortable incident took place on Tuesday as the Warriors visited the White House to meet with the president and vice president and take pictures.But shortly before the meet-and-greet concluded, and as the parties gathered to take a few last photos together, the visit took a turn for the worse when President Biden insisted on getting down on one knee in front of the team.“I'll tell you what,” Biden...
Andrew Wiggins Was Caught In 4K Staring At Vice President Kamala Harris During Warriors Visit To The White House
Andrew Wiggins was a little too interested in vice president Kamala Harris during the Golden State Warriors visit to the White House.
Kamala Harris Styles Navy Suit With Pussy-bow Blouse to Welcome Golden State Warriors to White House
Kamala Harris is putting her game face on. The vice president spoke at the Tuesday ceremony honoring the Golden State Warriors basketball team, making it their first visit to the White House in almost five years. The team paid a visit to the White House a day after its win against the Washington Wizards. For the occasion, Harris donned a navy blue suit.
NBC Sports
WATCH: Steph Curry drains halfcourt buzzer-beater vs. Celtics
Stephen Curry did Stephen Curry things Thursday night at TD Garden. The Golden State Warriors superstar made his presence felt with four 3-pointers in the first half of the NBA Finals rematch vs. the Boston Celtics. He saved his best 3 of the half for last. With two seconds left...
The 3-Team Blockbuster Mock Trade That Sends Khris Middleton And Kyle Kuzma To Lakers, Bradley Beal To Bucks
This trade gets the Lakers and Bucks some key players.
Karl-Anthony Towns blasts ESPN report for giving fans ‘false hope’
The Minnesota Timberwolves have been without Karl-Anthony Towns since Nov. 28. He’s missed the last 26 games with a calf strain. The day after he suffered the injury against the Washington Wizards, ESPN’s NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski published a story claiming that Towns would miss approximately four to six weeks and placed a timetable for […] The post Karl-Anthony Towns blasts ESPN report for giving fans ‘false hope’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Draymond Green Makes A Bold Claim About Steph Curry
Golden State Warriors All-Star Draymond Green thinks his teammate Steph Curry could run for President one day.
Stephen Curry makes history with buzzer beater in Celtics NBA Finals rematch
There is no limit to the range of Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry. As if he has not done enough in his stellar NBA career to prove that, he reminded every basketball fan again why he’s the greatest shooter ever by launching and making a desperation attempt from half-court near the end of […] The post Stephen Curry makes history with buzzer beater in Celtics NBA Finals rematch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Doc Rivers, Tyrese Maxey vocal on Sixers’ massive Kings upset without Joel Embiid, James Harden
The Philadelphia 76ers are heading back home from the west coast with five new victories. The Sixers pulled off the most impressive win of their five-game road trip (and one of their best of the season) with a win over the Sacramento Kings despite Joel Embiid and James Harden sitting out. The Sixers came back […] The post Doc Rivers, Tyrese Maxey vocal on Sixers’ massive Kings upset without Joel Embiid, James Harden appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Zion Williamson who? Willie Green throws down windmill slam in practice
New Orleans Pelicans fans are definitely missing Zion Williamson and his highlight-reel-worthy rim attacks. But let Pelicans head coach Willie Green entertain the same fans with this windmill dunk down in Miami. Willie Green throwing down a casual windmill dunk after Pelicans practice today 👀 (h/t @DanielBove) pic.twitter.com/GaU5C2eTGf — Will Guillory (@WillGuillory) January 21, 2023 […] The post Zion Williamson who? Willie Green throws down windmill slam in practice appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Erik Spoelstra blown away by Bam Adebayo as he passes Giannis Antetokounmpo for most points in paint
The Miami Heat are not one of the most prolific scoring teams in the NBA in the 2022-23 NBA season. In fact, the Heat are just 29th in the league so far with just 109.2 points per game. Even when adjusted per 100 possessions, they still lag behind with just a 111.5 offensive rating. Nevertheless, […] The post Erik Spoelstra blown away by Bam Adebayo as he passes Giannis Antetokounmpo for most points in paint appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Warriors’ top trade priority ahead of deadline, revealed
The Golden State Warriors have a good team. It might not look like that right now given how the Dubs are sitting on a 22-22 record and the sixth seed in the West. However, this is the defending champs we’re talking about here and this is pretty much the same group that won the title […] The post RUMOR: Warriors’ top trade priority ahead of deadline, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 players Suns must move ahead of 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Phoenix Suns appear to be having some problems, and it’s not only Devin Booker’s groin injury. Chris Paul hasn’t been himself this entire season, and the forward positions have two obvious openings since Cam Johnson’s knee issues and Jae Crowder’s trade situation. As a result, the Suns are mired in 10th place in the […] The post 3 players Suns must move ahead of 2023 NBA trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr’s strong message to fans as Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, others all sit vs. Cavs
Imagine saving up to watch just one game this season only to be heartbroken after realizing that you won’t be seeing your favorite players take the court for that contest. This will be the case for a ton of Cleveland Cavaliers fans who purchased tickets to watch Friday’s matchup against the defending champions Golden State […] The post Warriors coach Steve Kerr’s strong message to fans as Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, others all sit vs. Cavs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Damian Lillard’s heartfelt reaction to passing of legendary Blazers broadcaster Bill Schonely
Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard reacted to the passing of legendary team broadcaster Bill Schonely, who died Friday at age 93. “It’s a sad day for the city and the organization. Schonz was somebody that I actually got to know pretty well. When I first got here, he was one of the first people […] The post Damian Lillard’s heartfelt reaction to passing of legendary Blazers broadcaster Bill Schonely appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Draymond Green shares adorable moment with Jayson Tatum’s son Deuce
It’s not quite revenge for what happened in the 2022 NBA Finals, but the Boston Celtics were able to get a small measure of it, beating the Golden State Warriors 121-118 in overtime Thursday night in Boston. Even after the tough loss, Warriors forward Draymond Green still found a way to have a little fun […] The post Draymond Green shares adorable moment with Jayson Tatum’s son Deuce appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers star LeBron James’ injury status vs. Damian Lillard, Blazers, revealed
LeBron James has been tagged as questionable over the Los Angeles Lakers past few games. The four-time NBA champ is still dealing with a lingering ankle issue that has kept him on the injury list for an extended period. With the Lakers set to return to action on Sunday against Damian Lillard and the Portland […] The post Lakers star LeBron James’ injury status vs. Damian Lillard, Blazers, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steve Kerr addresses major Jordan Poole lineup change after loss to Celtics
The Golden State Warriors’ sudden starting lineup change against the Boston Celtics on Thursday didn’t quite lead them to victory. But just because the defending champions ultimately ell just short against the best team in the Eastern Conference on its home floor hardly means Steve Kerr will fall victim to prioritizing immediate result over long-term […] The post Steve Kerr addresses major Jordan Poole lineup change after loss to Celtics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors stars Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson injury status vs. Nets, revealed
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was on the receiving end of some criticism after deciding to rest all but one of his starters for Friday’s 120-114 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins were all sidelined against the Cavs, with Kevon Looney the only starter available. […] The post Warriors stars Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson injury status vs. Nets, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
217K+
Followers
132K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0