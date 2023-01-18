Read full article on original website
Mark White
4d ago
This is crazy contractor say they will donate land for schools they should be building the schools so other tax paying people don't have to. Put the cost on the people moving in.
3
94-acre sports complex planned for Eagle
Eagle obtains nearly 700 acres of land to close out 2022, plans on multiple projects including a large sports complex
Boise prepares to fill city council vacancies
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Mayor Lauren McLean will appoint two new people to city council positions. One to fill Elaine Clegg's seat, as she is the new CEO for Valley Regional Transit and the second to fill a seat Lisa Sánchez inadvertently vacated when she had to move out of District 3.
Section of Boise Greenbelt closing Monday for lighting project
BOISE, Idaho — A popular stretch of the Boise River Greenbelt is closing Monday, Jan. 23, as construction begins on Boise Parks and Recreation's lighting project. Parks and rec plans to add pedestrian lighting from the Old Timer's Shelter in Ann Morrison Park to the 9th Street pedestrian bridge, on the south side of the greenbelt.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Idaho lawmaker seeks to prohibit state agencies from supporting nongovernment events
BOISE — Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian, is hoping to stop state government agencies from supporting any nongovernment events, unless given permission by the governor. The House State Affairs Committee on Thursday morning unanimously voted to introduce the proposed legislation. Monks told the Idaho Press that the recent Boise Pride...
KTVB
Idaho wins lawsuit against illegal encampments on state property
BOISE, Idaho — The state of Idaho won a lawsuit to protect the state's ability to prevent illegal encampments. “We’ve sent a clear message: Idaho does not tolerate illegal public encampments and destruction of public property. Idaho is not Portland, LA, San Francisco, or Seattle where public officials have engaged in failed experiments to permit and encourage unsafe and destructive public camping,” Governor Little said.
Boise City Council President details process behind Councilmember Sanchez's lost seat
BOISE, Idaho — A week ago, at Boise City Council, it was a very memorable meeting. Council member Elaine Clegg got news minutes before the meeting began. “We just learned that Councilmember Sanchez may no longer be a legal resident of the district she was elected in,” Clegg said.
Idaho State Journal
Opinion: All aboard passenger rail for Southern Idaho?
Momentum is building to bring back passenger rail service between Boise and Salt Lake City with potential stops in between, including Pocatello. Last week, local, state and federal leaders, including Idaho Gov. Brad Little, attended the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce annual Legislative Forum to discuss the issue. Also present for a panel discussion was the executive director of the Utah Transit Authority and a government affairs official from Amtrak. Basically, all of the big-wigs. At stake is restoring a portion of the old “Pioneer Line” which connected Seattle with Salt Lake City with stops in Southern Idaho.
Idaho senator: ‘We will never stop trying’ to add the words to state civil rights act
A Boise senator introduced a personal bill Friday to encourage the Idaho Legislature to reconsider passing a law that would add the words sexual orientation and gender identity to Idaho’s Civil Rights Act, a bill that has failed to pass the Legislature for more than 15 years. Personal bills are often introduced by legislators who […] The post Idaho senator: ‘We will never stop trying’ to add the words to state civil rights act appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Boise State University survey finds 41% of Idahoans say the state is on the wrong track
An increasing percentage of Idahoans believe the state is on the wrong track, according to a new Boise State University School of Public Service survey released Friday. According to the eighth annual Idaho Public Policy Survey, 41.2% of those surveyed said the state is on the wrong track, versus 44.1% who said the state is […] The post Boise State University survey finds 41% of Idahoans say the state is on the wrong track appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Caldwell School Board cancels public hearing
CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell School District Trustees have canceled a public hearing that was scheduled for Monday, Jan. 23 citing safety concerns. "The Trustees will be working with the Caldwell Police Department to create a plan to ensure the safety of participants at all future meetings because the safety of our students, parents, patrons, and staff is of utmost importance," Jessica Watts, the director of communications at Caldwell School District wrote in an email.
March For Life Saturday: 'Now the hard work begins,' Idaho GOP says
BOISE, Idaho — For the past half century, the weekend closest to Jan. 22 has been a time people on both sides of the abortion-rights issue take to the streets in cities across the U.S. This year is no exception, but for participants in the March For Life and in pro-abortion rights -- a.k.a. pro-choice -- camps, the legal and political fight has changed.
Viewpoint: Meridian's challenges and opportunities
MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian is Idaho's second largest city behind Boise. Meridian has consistently appeared on lists of the fastest growing cities in the United States, and that growth continues today. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of people living in Meridian jumped from 9,596 in 1990...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Records reveal more reactions to Labrador's dismissal of Meridian park mom case
Meridian Police Chief Tracy Basterrechea told front office staff in a memo to expect “more ignorant and belligerent phone calls” after Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador dismissed the case against Sara Brady. The memo, sent to all personnel, was obtained via a public records request to the...
This Tiny Idaho Airport May Soon See Major Commercial Flights
If you've ever tried to fly out of the Treasure Valley to someplace further than Seattle, Portland, or Salt Lake City--then you understand it isn't always an easy task. In fact, some destinations require more than one stop and if you're trying to travel someplace fast--there's no options!. Boise, at...
Boise Rescue Mission, Zoo Boise receive $1.25 million donation
BOISE, Idaho — Zoo Boise and Boise Rescue Mission Ministries will soon be able to implement new improvements thanks to a very generous donation. The M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust recently donated a total of $1.25 million to the Treasure Valley non-profit organizations, with $750,000 going to the rescue mission and $500,000 to the zoo.
Two different abortion rights events planned in Boise
BOISE, Idaho — Two different organizations are holding two different pro-abortion rights events in Boise. Idaho Abortion Rights Collective is hosting a counter protest against "the anti-abortion agenda harming our community," and the Women's March is holding a "Bigger than Roe" rally that is part of a national movement.
Meridian Canine Rescue 'drowning' in dog surrender inquires
BOISE, Idaho — Meridian Canine Rescue is in need of help from dog fosters in the Treasure Valley, as they are "drowning" in the number of requests from people wanting to surrender their pups. Board President Karinna Lozano told KTVB Meridian Canine Rescue has seen roughly 30 to 40...
Lisa Sánchez loses Boise City Council seat after moving out of District 3
BOISE, Idaho — District 3 councilwoman Lisa Sánchez has lost her seat on the Boise City Council after she moved out of the district she represents. Council President Holli Woodings confirmed Sánchez' departure to the City of Boise Friday afternoon, a spokesperson told KTVB. Tuesday’s Boise City...
Snow slows Thursday morning commute on I-84
BOISE, Idaho — Several crashes have been reported on Interstate 84, the Interstate 184 connector and some major arterial streets in Ada and Canyon counties Thursday morning. After weeks of relatively mild weather, snow and snow mixed with rain fell overnight and continued into the Thursday morning rush hour. The KTVB First Alert Weather team forecasts snow to continue into the mid-morning hours.
More Locations Approved for a Local Favorite Ice Cream Shop
Just because it’s not Summer doesn’t mean we can’t still be excited about ice cream! And we’ve got some great news for you — a local ice cream shop is now expanding throughout the Treasure Valley and other Idaho cities. Earlier this month in the...
