ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bound Brook, NJ

So. Bound Brook Man Charged with Hitting McDonalds Employee With Rock

By Audrey Blumberg
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 4 days ago

BRIDGEWATER, NJ - A South Bound Brook man has been arrested for weapons possession and aggravated assault after a fight broke out in the McDonalds on Promenade Boulevard Jan. 16, according to Bridgewater Township Police Chief John Mitzak.

Faris N. Salem, 42, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, aggravated assault, throwing bodily fluids at law enforcement, simple assault and resisting arrest.

According to Mitzak, at about 2 p.m. Jan. 16, Bridgewater Township Police officers were dispatched to McDonalds for a fight in progress. Before they arrived, multiple callers had reported that someone was throwing rocks at people.

Mitzak said that when officers arrived, they found Salem being restrained by bystanders, and they were directed inside to treat a victim, a McDonalds employee.

According to Mitzak, the investigation found that Salem took a rock from the exterior landscaping and walked up to the victim who was behind the counter, hitting the victim several times in the head. The victim was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital New Brunswick by the RWJ Rescue Squad.

During the arrest, Mitzak said, Salem resisted arrest and spit at two officers. The officers were treated at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in Somerville and released.

Mitzak thanked bystanders who interceded; their quick actions to restrain Salem prevented any further injuries to others, he said.

Salem was taken to Somerset County Jail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bridgewater Township Police Det. Sgt. Steve Zeichner at 908-722-4111, ext. 4183.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xon2R_0kILgavO00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

Kohl's Shoplifting Suspects Had $10K in Stolen Goods, say Roxbury Cops

ROXBURY, NJ - A response this week to a report of shoplifting at the Sucasunna Kohl's store resulted in the arrest of three suspects from Passaic County and the recovery of about $10,000 worth of stolen goods, according to the Roxbury Police Department.  The incident began at about 2:43 p.m. on Jan. 17, said the department. It said police were called to the Kohl's store in the Roxbury Mall in reference to suspected shoplifting. "Upon arrival, officers encountered the two suspects leaving the store," police said. "A search of the suspect’s vehicle revealed they were in possession of approximately $10,000 of merchandise from the...
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Charged With Aggravated Manslaughter In Irvington Killing

A 32-year-old man has been charged with aggravated manslaughter and a weapons offense in the death of a 37-year-old Irvington man. Jonathan Quallis shot Ibn Vincent on the 400 block of Union Avenue around 7:35 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Irvington Police Director Tracy Bowers said.
IRVINGTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Five Nabbed For Shootings, Weapons Offenses In Newark

A teen and four men were arrested for separate shootings and weapons offenses in Newark, authorities announced. A 16-year-old from East Orange was charged with weapon possession after a female victim walked into University Hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound on Jan. 2, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said. The victim is reportedly in stable condition.
NEWARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Sparta Police: Wantage Woman Sick on Shoulder of Route 15 Charged with DWI

SPARTA, NJ -   Sparta Police Officer Thomas Herd stopped to check on a woman on the side of Route 15 around 3 a.m. on January 14.  Herd found Stephanie Dehagara, 26 was “getting sick in the grass on the shoulder,” police said. Herd suspected Dehagara was drunk and had her perform field sobriety tests.  She was then taken into custody and brought to Sparta Police Department Headquarters.  After processing and breath testing she was charged with DWI and careless driving, police said. Dehagara was given a court date and released to a sober adult.
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Two Hackensack Residents Arrested For Manslaughter

Hackensack, NJ - The arrests of Tyrone Closs and Aniesa Samad of 2 Kinderkamack Road, Unit 602, in Hackensack, NJ were made public by Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella on suspicion of aggravated manslaughter, desecrating human remains, criminal restraint, elder abuse, and obstruction. The charges are the outcome of an investigation carried out by the River Edge Police Department under the leadership of Chief Michael Walker and the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit under the command of Chief Jason Love.   According to a press release distributed by Bergen County Police Department, the River Edge Police Department responded to a...
HACKENSACK, NJ
NJ.com

Suspect wanted in fatal shooting of N.J. man arrested in Georgia, investigators say

A man wanted for a deadly Cumberland County shooting had eluded authorities for nearly six months, but he was ultimately arrested Saturday in Georgia, officials said. Ryan A. Askins, 29, of Bridgeton, was taken into custody by multiple agencies including U.S. Marshals and the Georgia State Patrol in connection with the 2022 murder of 36-year-old Bridgeton resident Herbert R. Lee Jr., according to a statement from the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Trio Accused Of Stealing $10K In Merchandise From Morris County Kohl’s Stores

Three people were put behind bars after police said approximately $10,000 worth of stolen merchandise from Kohl’s stores around Morris County was found in their vehicle. Yovana Valdiviego, 45, of Haledon, as well as Jose Gonzalez, 35, and Percy Eduardo Rojasllenque, 26, both of Paterson, were charged with shoplifting, possession of stolen property, possession of anti-shoplifting tools, and possession of drugs, Roxbury Township Police said Friday, Jan. 20.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Fair Lawn Gas Station Employee and Individual Were in Cahoots to Burglarize Fuel 4, Police Said

FAIR LAWN, NJ - Two individuals have been charged with the November burglary of a Plaza Road gas station after police determined the two worked together to take approximately $11,500 from a safe in the business. On November 28, 2022, at 2:18 a.m., Fair Lawn Police responded to Fuel 4, 6-06 Plaza Road, on a report of an employee, Iver Vera-Miranda, 29 of Clifton, who forgot to set the alarm when he left the business for the night. When the employee returned, police said he found a door to the office and the safe opened, without force. Approximately $11,500 was missing from the safe.  Detectives determined through interviews...
FAIR LAWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Police Probe Single Car Crash That Killed Man on Route 22 in Mountainside

MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ — A 61-year-old Plainfield man was killed in an early Friday morning crash on Route 22, police said. At about 6:45 a.m., Mountainside Police were dispatched to a single car crash on Route 22 West just after the Springfield border and across from the AMC Theater, police Chief Joseph Giannuzzi said in a statement. Upon arrival officers found the sole occupant, a 61-year-old Plainfield man unresponsive, Giannuzzi said. The man’s name was not disclosed. The victim's vehicle, a 1996 Mercedes-Benz left the roadway at a curve and hit a large diameter utility pole, Giannuzzi said. Responding officers attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, the chief said. The cause of the crash remained unclear on Friday. Mountainside Police are continuing their investigation and are asking any witnesses to contact Detective Ryan Carr at 908-232-8100.
MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ
WBRE

Police investigate $200 ATM theft at Weis Market

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a suspect they say stole $200 from an ATM at Weis Market in Monroe County. According to Pocono Township Police Department, the man pictured below entered the Weis Market in Tanersville on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Police say the suspect took $200 from the ATM that […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
TAPinto.net

Jersey City Men, Gang Members Were Dealing Cocaine, Police Say

NEWARK, NJ - Three members of a Jersey City street gang have been charged for their connection to a cocaine distribution organization, as well as for firearms violations, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced on Friday.  Rodney Broadway, aka “Banks,” 31; Parish George, aka “P Money,” 31; and Dejahn Ingram, aka “Fresh,” 32, are each charged by complaint with one count of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.  George and Ingram, armed at the time of their arrests, were also charged with unlawful possession of firearms as convicted felons, and Broadway is charged with unlawful possession of ammunition as a convicted felon. Broadway and George are also charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine. A report said that the investigation leading to the arrests also revealed a significant quantity of cocaine, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, and other paraphernalia.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
njurbannews.com

Police search for missing women with ties to Newark

Several law enforcement agencies across New Jersey are searching for a Morristown woman who frequents Newark, East Orange, and Harlem; authorities announced earlier this week. The woman, Imani Glover, 25, was reported missing by family and friends on Sunday. According to some reports, she was last seen on Wednesday at the Jimmy Jazz Shoe Store on West 125th St., in Harlem. However, other reports indicate she was last seen on December 31st at Newark’s Penn Station. Also missing is her partner and girlfriend, Destiny Owens, 29. The two women were last seen together on New Year’s Eve at the Newark train station.
NEWARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Puppy Stolen in Mountainside Reunited With Family 53 Days Later, Cops Say

MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ — A dachshund puppy stolen from a car on Route 22 was reunited with his human family 53 days after the theft, according to police. Tucker was stolen from a car parked behind Bovella’s Pastry Shoppe on Nov. 23, police said. Two men had attempted to steal the vehicle and failing to do that took the puppy, along with the Springfield resident’s purse, which contained credit cards and cash, police said. Officers canvassed the area for video, issued alerts for the suspects’ vehicle which had been reported stolen and put out alerts for the stolen family pet, police said in a news release. Authorities also advised the family to update Tucker’s microchip to reflect that he had been stolen, police said. On Sunday, Jan. 15, Tucker was turned over to members of the Mountainside Rescue Squad During a training session, police said. “Corporal James Urban took the animal to a local veterinary hospital to confirm if the dog was Tucker as he suspected,” police said. “Tucker was reunited with his family that same afternoon.” Detectives are still investigating this matter and anyone with additional information is urged to call 908-232-8100, police said.
MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ
94.5 PST

Essex County, NJ town records 2 homicides in 1 day

IRVINGTON — As authorities search for the killer in a stabbing early Wednesday morning, they have a man in custody for a fatal shooting that occurred in the township Wednesday evening. The Essex County Prosecutor's Office announced that Jonathan Quallis, 32, has been arrested and charged with aggravated manslaughter...
IRVINGTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Mountainside Police Release Statement on Friday Morning Fatal Car Crash

MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ - Police Chief Joseph Giannuzzi release the following statement regarding the fatal car accident on Route 22 West Friday morning. On January 20, 2023 at approximately 6:45 a.m. Mountainside Police were dispatched to a single care motor vehicle accident on Route 22 West just after the Springfield border and across from the AMC Theater. Upon arrival officers found the sole occupant, a 61-year-old Plainfield man unresponsive. The victim's vehicle, a 1996 Mercedes-Benz left the roadway at a curve and struck a large diameter utility pole. Responding officers attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Mountainside Police are continuing their investigation and are asking any witness' to contact Det. Ryan Carr at 908.232.8100.  
MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Paterson Man in Critical Condition After Saturday Shooting, Police Say

PATERSON, NJ - A 33-year-old Paterson man was reported to be in critical condition on Saturday, hours after he was shot in the head. According to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro the incident took place at approximately 2:20 a.m. in the area of North Bridge Street and Watson Street  The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact them on their tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or to contact the Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit at 973-321-1342.
PATERSON, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
189K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy