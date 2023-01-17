So. Bound Brook Man Charged with Hitting McDonalds Employee With Rock

BRIDGEWATER, NJ - A South Bound Brook man has been arrested for weapons possession and aggravated assault after a fight broke out in the McDonalds on Promenade Boulevard Jan. 16, according to Bridgewater Township Police Chief John Mitzak.

Faris N. Salem, 42, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, aggravated assault, throwing bodily fluids at law enforcement, simple assault and resisting arrest.

According to Mitzak, at about 2 p.m. Jan. 16, Bridgewater Township Police officers were dispatched to McDonalds for a fight in progress. Before they arrived, multiple callers had reported that someone was throwing rocks at people.

Mitzak said that when officers arrived, they found Salem being restrained by bystanders, and they were directed inside to treat a victim, a McDonalds employee.

According to Mitzak, the investigation found that Salem took a rock from the exterior landscaping and walked up to the victim who was behind the counter, hitting the victim several times in the head. The victim was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital New Brunswick by the RWJ Rescue Squad.

During the arrest, Mitzak said, Salem resisted arrest and spit at two officers. The officers were treated at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in Somerville and released.

Mitzak thanked bystanders who interceded; their quick actions to restrain Salem prevented any further injuries to others, he said.

Salem was taken to Somerset County Jail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bridgewater Township Police Det. Sgt. Steve Zeichner at 908-722-4111, ext. 4183.



