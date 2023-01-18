ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
There's Something About Emily: a Go-To Person

By Rebecca Greene
FAIR LAWN, NJ - Emily Setteducato has been the "go-to" person for so many of her friends. Now, after a diagnosis of leukemia in December 2021, her friends are there as her go-to.

There’s Something About Emily

Friends are reaching out in droves to help the 28-year-old get the treatment she needs to fend off a virus post chemotherapy that has incapacitated her, according to her sister Jackie Griffin.

Emily, a Fair Lawn resident who has gone through the borough's lauded school system, has friends that want to support her and are looking for others to support her.

The GoFundMe page, set up by her sister Jackie Griffin, has so far garnered $156,842 toward her medevac treatments that bring her to Cincinnati Children's Hospital in Ohio, where she will need to travel regularly under a physician’s care to get lifesaving treatment. Each trip costs $50,000.

Her sister eloquently described Emily's condition: “After being diagnosed with Acute Leukemia, undergoing testing, treatments, multiple rounds of Chemotherapy, and a stem cell transplant, Emily has now contracted a life-threatening infection which has affected her brain and has incapacitated her.”

Emily has already undergone the first treatment on January 13, just 24 hours after the GoFundMe page was put up. This is nothing short of a miracle, but, as stated in the first article, it's not so miraculous when you hear how her friends feel about her.

This is the second of three installments on the life of Emily Setteducato, as seen through her friends.

Daisy Brunston

I met Em when we were in the third grade at Milnes Elementary, and we have been friends ever since.

My fondest memories of Em were from the fall of 2013. Throughout our years in the Fair Lawn school system, we had made plenty of friends, but it was the fall after our senior year when everyone was leaving for college. That's what stands out for me.

Em and I were going to school in the area, so it was just the two of us left behind. After everyone was gone, we looked at each other and said, 'okay, now it’s just the two of us against the world.'

We shared so many special memories during those times, just me and her in that new chapter of our lives. From going to visit our friends at college, meeting each other's new friends that we had both made at our new schools and talking about the future.

It was a time of new beginnings, and we talked a lot about what our lives would look like. We’d talk about finishing school, getting jobs, being in each other's weddings, how many kids she’d have, and how one day we’d be old ladies sitting on a porch somewhere together.

Being able to watch each other grow and share our dreams was such a special time, and I can’t wait for her to be able to live out all those dreams.

I want to help because Em isn’t just a friend, she’s a sister to me. I don’t remember my life before her, and I don’t want to know what life would be like without her. She’s such a special person who means so much to so many.

She still has so much life left to live, and I want to do everything in my power to make sure she gets a chance at living it.

Arianna Caldarone

Emily and I met through our mutual friend Daisy when I was 17. They had a big welcoming group of friends, and once I started hanging out with them, the rest was history.

As years have gone by, our friend group has changed, gotten larger. A lot of that is thanks to Em. She’s the glue that holds us all together. Life gets in the way sometimes of seeing your friends, but Em always wrangles us together. Whether it’s dinner, drinks or even just errands, Em always likes one of us by her side.

It’s hard to pick one special story about Em. She’s caring, funny, stubborn, adorable and anytime we’re together, it’s non-stop laughter.

A day I think about a lot was right around her 27th birthday in October 2021. She said she didn’t have any plans for the Saturday after her birthday, and I told her well c'mon, we have to do something! Most of our friends happened not to be around, so we decided to go out to brunch with our other friend Jackie.

We went to The Vreeland Store in West Milford, NJ. We would like to stop in there from time to time since her aunt and uncle actually own it! When we got there, her aunt gave her a princess crown to wear while we had brunch. Em looked so adorable in her crown that day. She felt like people thought she may look nuts…a 27-year-old dressed like a princess. But, we assured her it was perfect, and who cares?!  She’s the birthday girl! We laughed and spent most of the afternoon there.

Em kept telling me how happy she was we did that even though everyone couldn’t be there. This was just a few months before we found out she was sick.

I want to help because Em deserves every chance she has to fight this. She’s always been a healthy girl who watches what she eats, goes to the gym and tries to get her friends doing the same!

Em is a planner. She’s always been very vocal for what she wants out of life. She’s dreamed of the perfect wedding, her own beautiful family, a nice suburban house AND beach house. She deserves for her dreams to come true. She’s caring, giving and the best person I’ve ever met.

The world is a brighter and better place with her in it and just knowing her has changed my life forever. Being her friend has made me a better person.

Amanda Quinn

I met Emily in college at William Paterson University in 2014. We were both majoring in Early Childhood Education, and we were in most classes together. In one of our classes we were partnered up with each other working on a project on how to further help autistic students within a classroom. We were asked to create technology to help students no matter what their disability was. Despite not knowing Emily and it only being the first time meeting her, I knew instantly she was an amazing person. She was so easy to talk to and took the time to get to know me. Throughout that semester we grew close, and she took me under her wing.

After meeting Emily and us becoming really good friends, we soon realized that we shared a common interest in the beach. Emily would tell me how she grew up 'down the shore' in the summer going to her uncle’s beach house. My family also owns a beach house a couple blocks away from her uncle's. Anytime we got the chance, we would take trips to the beach. With being teachers and having the summers off, it's what we both looked forward to the most. Spending the days on the beach and going to our favorite restaurant after would be our favorite thing to do.

Emily is an amazing person and I would do anything for her because I know she would do the same for me. Anyone who has the privilege of knowing Emily knows she would drop everything for someone she cares about.

Katie Greco - the college years

When it came time for college, it was quickly evident that our friendship might change as I was going away to school, and Emily was staying in Fair Lawn. But, our friendship only grew stronger. I saw her less, but the times that I did see her, we had to make up for lost time. We were supportive of each other through everything that we chose to do.

And then I went to study abroad in Ireland.

I was scared to go, but my family was encouraging me, and before I had even booked my flight, Emily was rearranging her schedule so she could visit. We spent St. Patrick’s Day and the weeks before together in Ireland.

Emily’s favorite memory from that trip is probably when we were at Giant’s Causeway hopping the stones along the water…of course, I fell in. She laughed so hard that day and every day after when recalling that story.

It only made sense for me to merge my college friendships with my best friend. Everybody in my life knows how much I treasure my friendship with Emily.

When I finally moved home from college and graduate school, it was a seamless transition to being able to see each other more often. Emily had obviously gained a ton of great friends while I was away, but the depth of our friendship hasn’t ever changed.

As we continued to experience different life events and struggles, she remained my go-to. It’s hard for me to put into words how much I trust her, value her opinion, count on her, and lean on her during tough times.

