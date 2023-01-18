ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

WATCH: John Calipari Press Conference Following Kentucky's 85-71 Win Over Georgia

By Wildcats Today Staff
 4 days ago

Kentucky head coach John Calipari spoke to media following the Wildcats' 85-71 win over Georgia on Tuesday night inside Rupp Arena.

You can watch the press conference above.

More on the big win over the Bulldogs here .

More on Ian Jackson's commitment to North Carolina HERE .

More on how a players-only meeting shifted Kentucky's momentum HERE .

John Calipari found vindication in Kentucky's victory over the Volunteers. More HERE .

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

