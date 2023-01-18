The Jan. 17 meeting of the Plumas County Board of Supervisors began like they have for the past four months — with Social Services worker Ava Hagwood speaking during the public comment portion of the meeting, advocating for her fellow employees to be paid more. Well, that’s all about to end. This week Hagwood told the board that she will spend her extra time trying to find a job in another county. She plans to finish her master’s degree and then move. “Plumas County has showed they are not interested in investing in their employees,” she said.

