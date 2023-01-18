Read full article on original website
Related
Plumas County News
Pile burning continues near Graeagle, other areas as conditions allow
The Plumas National Forest provided this update on its pile burning operations that were planned for this week. Beckwourth Ranger District: Plans are to work on burning approximately 15 acres of piles near Graeagle today, Jan. 19, with ignitions possibly continuing tomorrow, conditions permitting. Feather River Ranger District: Conditions are...
Plumas County News
Will the new fire map impact your insurance rates?
As Plumas County residents looked at the map displayed on the wall of the Mineral Building, they saw a sea of red. Most now live in what Cal Fire has deemed “very high hazard severity” zones. While the map is designed to be a tool to help agencies manage fire risk, it’s feared the reality will mean canceled homeowner’s insurance or sharp increases in premiums.
Paradise Post
Frustratons aired as Gold Nugget Parade removes gunfire
PARADISE — The decision to remove the Devil Mountain Brigade from the Gold Nugget Parade has put the Gold Nugget Museum under fire by many locals. The board of directors made the decision Jan. 12 at which point the museum sent out a press release detailing the change going forward.
Plumas County News
Motorists should expect delays on 89 near Canyon Dam
For all motorists who regularly travel between Greenville you already know this, but for others, Caltrans is telling drivers to expect delays 24/7 due to slides on Highway 89. One-way traffic control remains in place on 89, east of Canyon Dam, due to these slides. An additional slide further east in the same vicinity has expanded the closure area from approximately 1/2 mile east of the junction with State Route 147 to approximately 2.5 miles east of the junction with 147. Motorists should plan for up to 10-minute delays in the area 24-hours a day, 7 days a week. This is subject to change depending on conditions.
Plumas County News
All invited to Sierra City Shrimp Boil on Saturday, January 21
The Sierra City Shrimp Boil is all set for the community to attend on Saturday, January 21 at 5 p.m. at the Sierra City Community Hall. Tickets are $25 per person and each meal includes a Southern Low Country Shrimp Boil, clam chowder and dessert. Due to the price of crab this season, this event replaces the annual crab feed, and the event is a “bring your own beverage” affair. Any proceeds will benefit the Sierra City Improvement Group. For more information or tickets, contact Rebecca at 530-277-6885 or Cindy at 530-862-1151.
Plumas County News
Supervisors approve help for the Auditor’s office
The Jan. 17 meeting of the Plumas County Board of Supervisors began like they have for the past four months — with Social Services worker Ava Hagwood speaking during the public comment portion of the meeting, advocating for her fellow employees to be paid more. Well, that’s all about to end. This week Hagwood told the board that she will spend her extra time trying to find a job in another county. She plans to finish her master’s degree and then move. “Plumas County has showed they are not interested in investing in their employees,” she said.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Single-Vehicle Crash Near Grass Valley Results in Two Injuries
Two People Hospitalized Following Moonshine Road Single-Vehicle Crash. A single-vehicle crash north of Grass Valley ended up with two people being hospitalized on January 16. The collision occurred along Moonshine Road near Camptonville around 1:42 p.m. The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office as well as the California Highway Patrol (CHP), responded to the accident scene.
krcrtv.com
Police recover stolen truck at Oroville McDonald's
Oroville, CALIF. — This morning at a local McDonald's, Police in Oroville arrested a man suspected of stealing a truck and trailer. The incident happened early January 21st, around 5:56 AM, near the McDonald's along Oro Dam Boulevard. It was here that Oroville Police spotted a white 2003 Ford F250 which had previously been reported stolen. Officers watched as the driver, 28 year old Paradise resident Austin Somera, left the vehicle and attempted to enter the McDonalds. Police then contacted and arrested Somera for driving the reportedly stolen truck.
actionnewsnow.com
Oroville man arrested for breaking into Biggs restaurant
BIGGS, Calif. - A man was arrested in Biggs after breaking into a Pizza Round-up early Wednesday morning, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the restaurant shortly before 6 a.m. and learned a person was inside the restaurant while they were responding. When authorities arrived,...
Plumas County News
Snowman story time at the Portola Library on Wednesday, January 25
The end of January 2023 is fast approaching and Snowmen are back for a Portola Library Story Time program at the City of Portola Public Library. The free story time will be held on Wednesday, January 25 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. for toddlers, babies and families. The younger a child begins reading, the more likely they will score higher in cognitive ability tests, and in both verbal and nonverbal tests later in life.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Head-On Crash in Grass Valley Causes Fatality and Injuries
A head-on crash involving two vehicles in Grass Valley on January 17 resulted in a fatality and major injuries to another person. The fatal collision occurred around 5:48 p.m. on northbound S.R. 49 at its intersection with La Barr Meadows Road and involved an SUV and pickup. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that one person died at the accident scene.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Single-Vehicle Collision Near Auburn Hospitalizes One Person
Rollover Traps Person Inside in I-80 Single-Vehicle Collision. A single-vehicle collision in Alta, northeast of Auburn, occurred on January 17 when the car left the roadway. The accident happened around 1:38 p.m. along westbound I-80 just east of the Baxter Road off-ramp. Cal Fire emergency responders were called to the scene when officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) discovered that the vehicle had exited the roadway, leaving at least one person alive but trapped inside.
Plumas County News
Plumas Bank announces commitment to respecting data by becoming a 2023 Data Privacy Week Champion
Plumas Bank just announced its commitment to Data Privacy Week 2023 by registering as a Champion. As a Champion, the local bank supports the principle that all organizations share the responsibility of being conscientious stewards of personal information. This year’s initiative emphasizes educating businesses on data collection best practices that respect data privacy and promoting transparency.
krcrtv.com
Owner of treatment center in Oroville admits to having large cache of narcotics, firearms
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — A 60-year-old man from Oroville appeared in Butte County Superior Court on Wednesday and pleaded no-contest to two charges of transporting narcotics for sales and possessing narcotics while armed with a firearm. Butte County District Attorney said Michael Mirton Anderson, who owns and operates a...
Plumas County News
Learn how to line dance at the Mohawk Community Resource Center
All are invited to learn how to line dance at the Mohawk Community Resource Center next to the Corner Barn in Graeagle on Monday evenings from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. There is a $5 entry fee, and the class is designed for people that have no experience in line dancing, in addition to more advanced dancers. The class teaches in a patient and positive manner, and moves at a pace that is needed for one to learn the dances they are teaching. For more information, contact Holly at 530-293-7172.
actionnewsnow.com
Former Enloe employee arrested for making threats toward employees
CHICO, Calif. - A former Enloe Medical Center employee was arrested after she made online threats to harm employees at the hospital in Chico on Thursday, according to the Chico Police Department. Officers responded to the hospital around 9 a.m. after receiving a call from a person who saw a...
actionnewsnow.com
Oroville sober living center owner admits to possession of narcotics for sale
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - An owner of a sober living environment in Oroville pleaded a no-contest to two charges of transporting narcotics for sales and a charge of possessing narcotics while armed, said District Attorney Mike Ramsey. 60-year-old Michael Mirton Anderson, of Oroville, plead no contest in Butte County Superior...
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s office warns of new scam
The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be wary of scams — many of which we are already familiar with, but now there appears to be a new one. Recently a community member reported being contacted by someone who said they were from the Sheriff’s Office and requested payment for an outstanding warrant. The Sheriff’s Office wants individuals to know that they would never call you to clear up an active warrant or request a payment of any kind.
Plumas County News
New restaurant opens in Taylorsville Jan. 21
Grizzly Bite Breakfast and Pizza is having their Grand Opening Saturday, Jan. 21, at 4301 Nelson St., Taylorsville. Breakfast menu, 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. $15 All you can eat Pizza by the slice, salad, and pop, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Children under 5 eat free from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Pizza/salad menu will be served from 4-8 p.m.
krcrtv.com
Two flu-related deaths reported in Butte County, officials urge vaccines
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — Butte County Public Health (BCPH) reported the first two flu-related deaths in 2023 on Thursday. Health officials say both people were over the age of 60 and died as a result of complications from influenza. The main symptoms of the flu include:. Fever. Cough. Sore...
Comments / 0