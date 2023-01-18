Parkland boys rally for win over Hanks on busy Tuesday night of hoops
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 10-point third quarter deficit didn’t phase the Parkland Matadors on Tuesday night at Hanks; it may have inspired them.
The Parkland boys rallied for a 60-54 win over the Knights on Tuesday night to improve to 2-0 in District 2-5A action. Julian Moreno scored 24 points in the victory that could prove to be important when it comes time to decide a district title.
Elsewhere, the Andress boys cruised past Burges 61-43, while the Burges girls flipped the script and beat Andress 71-38 on Tuesday night.
