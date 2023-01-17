Read full article on original website
mystandardnews.com
MCHS boys basketball vs. Hermann
The Montgomery County boys basketball team won the South Callaway Tournament for the fifth time after coming from behind to beat the Hermann Bearcats 67-65 in the championship game on Jan. 14 at South Callaway High School. Clayton Parker finished with 20 points, Tyler Erwin scored 15 and Isaiah Thomas added 13 for the Wildcats, who beat Vienna and North Callaway in the first two rounds. Parker and Thomas were named to the all-tournament team. Theo Tate photos.
mystandardnews.com
MCHS girls basketball vs. Fatima
The Montgomery County girls basketball team lost to the Fatima Comets 48-41 in the finals of the South Callaway Tournament on Jan. 14. It's only the Wildcats' fifth appearance in the championship game. Malia Rodgers led the Wildcats with 10 points. She, Maddy Queathem and Carson Flake represented the Wildcats on the all-tournament team. Photos by Theo Tate.
mystandardnews.com
MCHS boys basketball vs. Bowling Green
The Montgomery County boys basketball team improved to 11-5 overall and 5-0 in Eastern Missouri Conference play with a 56-43 win over the Bowling Green Bobcats on Jan. 17. It's the second time this season the Wildcats beat Bowling Green. Clayton Parker scored 26 points, Jay Rodgers finished with 15 off the bench and Isaiah Thomas added 10 for MCHS, which will play its next conference game on Jan. 31 at Van-Far. The Wildcats' next game will be on Jan. 24 against New Haven in the Hermann Tournament. Theo Tate photos.
mystandardnews.com
Butch Thurman
Bernard Marion “Butch” Thurman, 80, of Montgomery City, died on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at his home surrounded by family. Bernard Marion “Butch” Thurman was born on May 16, 1942 in New Florence to George Webster Thurman and Ethel Harriett Jones Thurman. He graduated from Montgomery City High School. He was a member of the school’s last class to graduate. The school moved to the new Montgomery County R-II Building. He was a member of Harmony Baptist Church. Butch enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with all his family and friends.
mystandardnews.com
Barbara Call
Barbara Jean Call, 80, of Fulton, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Fulton Nursing and Rehab. Barbara was born on February 15, 1942 to Frank F. and Mary E. (Devoy) Gnemi, who preceded her in death. She graduated from Fulton High School in 1960. She was united in marriage to Bill Call – who preceded her in death – in 1978 in Montgomery City at their home. She was employed as a communications supervisor at Fulton Police department then worked for the State of Missouri in the unemployment claims department. In Barbara’s free time, she enjoyed gardening and working in the yard. She refilled her multiple bird feeders every day. She adored humming birds and worked diligently on her flower beds. She made the best big dinners and out of all of her dishes, she perfected her famous fried chicken.
abc17news.com
Tracking weekend snow before possibly more next week
Tonight: Overnight lows cool to the mid-20s as winds switch out of the southwest eventually. Skies become partly cloudy. Tomorrow: The morning starts off mostly cloudy before a wintery mix of rain, sleet, and snow pulls into the western portion of Central Missouri after 3 pm slowly spready east become more widespread into the overnight hours. Northern portions of the viewing area from Jefferson City and up will see mostly snow with cooler temperatures. highs warm into the lower 40s.
It's ironic former 'Eddie Munster' owned a house said to be haunted and built on a vortex
Macon, Missouri is full of history and apparently, mystery too. Butch Patrick, pictured above and in case you didn’t know, was the child star actor who portrayed Eddie Munster from 1964–1966 in the television series, The Munsters.
This Town Has Been Named The Friendliest in Missouri
If you're looking for one of the friendliest towns in Missouri we've found it. Just west of St. Louis, you'll find Dardenne Prairie, Missouri which was just named by Travelpulse, the friendliest town in Missouri. To be honest, I have not heard of Dardenne Prarie, but they were the town described I want to check out this town.
Missouri lawmaker works with Humane Society to stop use of gas to kill shelter animals
Some of Missouri’s animals’ last moments are spent in a gas chamber, suffocating in carbon dioxide – but a bill by Rep. Adam Schwadron, R-St. Charles, would bar shelters from using this type of euthanasia. “Humanely treating our animals in our shelters is something that’s very important for us in the state,” Schwadron said. “And […] The post Missouri lawmaker works with Humane Society to stop use of gas to kill shelter animals appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Washington Missourian
Suspect in fatal shooting in custody following manhunt
The man authorities say is responsible for a double homicide at a home north of Pacific earlier this month was transported Monday evening to the Franklin County Adult Detention Center after he was arrested Sunday following a car chase in St. Louis. Timothy J. Kalter, 41, of St. Louis, was...
Murder suspect arrested in western St. Charles County
At about 1:30 p.m., the Wentzville Police Department arrested a person who may have been involved in a murder in St. Louis City. The suspect was arrested near Highway N.
kmmo.com
BEEF PRODUCERS URGED TO ‘GET YOUR HOUSE IN ORDER’ IN 2023 ACCORDING TO UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI EXTENSION
Drought, high feed and input costs and lingering supply chain issues will likely push Missouri cow numbers lower in 2023 according the University of Missouri Extension. Missouri lost six percent of its cow numbers from January 2021 to January 2022 according to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. The 2022...
Suspect fatally shot after police chase Tuesday night on WB I-70
WENTZVILLE, Mo. — A suspect died in a hospital early Wednesday morning after being shot by St. Charles City and St. Peters officers during a police chase near Wentzville Parkway. According to the Wentzville Police Department, the incident began at about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday when the St. Charles County...
kttn.com
Missouri man pleads guilty to repeated rape of 13-year-old runaway
A Missouri man admitted repeatedly raping a 13-year-old runaway on a trip to Las Vegas. Jacob D. Burney, 24, of Mexico, Missouri, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey to a charge of transportation of a minor to engage in a criminal sex act. Burney admitted...
Washington Missourian
Union hires consultant on roundabout
The city of Union has hired a consultant to complete a grant application for money to make improvements on Denmark Road, including a new roundabout at the intersection with Progress Parkway. The city will pay Cochran Engineering, of Union, $3,000 to complete the application and submit it to the East-West...
KMOV
Local property owner promises ceasefire after neighbors complained of constant gunfire
WILDWOOD (KMOV) -- The owner of a shooting range that caused controversy in a local town has now made a written promise to cease fire. It’s a story News 4 Investigates broke on January 5. Now, News 4 is learning that Wildwood city leaders had previous doubts about the business owner but granted him a license anyway.
