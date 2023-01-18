Read full article on original website
californiapublic.com
L.A. City Council votes to dramatically expand tenant protections ahead of deadline
After a dramatic and lengthy debate, the L.A. City Council voted unanimously Friday to dramatically expand protections for renters, including those who do not live in rent-stabilized units. Source: Los Angeles Times.
californiapublic.com
A 'very different January': L.A. County drops to low COVID community level
Los Angeles County has seen marked improvement in its pandemic metrics. A much-discussed double COVID wave fueled by gatherings and travel has not materialized.
californiapublic.com
You think you're chilly, L.A.? This part of California hit minus 27 degrees
The temperature in California’s Bridgeport Valley is tied for the area’s 27th coldest day on record.
californiapublic.com
Redondo Beach councilman accused of misappropriating $515,000 in law practice faces new State Bar charges
The State Bar of California charged Councilmember Zein E. Obagi Jr. with seeking to mislead a judge and making misrepresentations to the Superior Court over the money meant for a former client. Source: Los Angeles Times.
californiapublic.com
Column: LA Weekly's controversial publisher wants to revive OC Weekly. Should he?
OC Weekly shut down in 2019, but LA Weekly publisher Brian Calle recently bought the alternative newspaper and wants to bring it back. Can he succeed?
californiapublic.com
Keenan Anderson's family files $50-million legal claim after tasing by LAPD
After Keenan Anderson died after an encounter with LAPD officers in which he was tased repeatedly, relatives filed a $50-million wrongful-death claim.
californiapublic.com
Mourners pay their respects to slain Riverside County sheriff's deputy
Deputy Darnell Calhoun was fatally shot on Jan. 13 while responding to a call. It was the second killing of a Riverside County sheriff’s deputy in recent weeks.
californiapublic.com
Did You Feel It? 2.4 Magnitude Quake Strikes Sherman Oaks Area
A 2.4 magnitude earthquake struck the Sherman Oaks area on Saturday afternoon, according to USGS. Sherman Oaks is in the San Fernando Valley, about 16 miles from downtown Los Angeles. Source: NBC Los Angeles.
californiapublic.com
New Cameras Promise Better Views of LAPD Traffic Stops
The Los Angeles Police Department has begun to install new higher-definition video cameras in its patrol cars, part of an effort to vastly improve the clarity of the images and sounds recorded during officers’ encounters with the community. “The public in this day and age expects police departments to...
californiapublic.com
Thieves Break Into Huntington Beach Barbershop, Rip Out ATM
An ATM was yanked out of a Huntington Beach barbershop and stolen early Saturday morning. This incident comes just days after an ATM was stolen in the Inland Empire last week. Surveillance video shows them using a truck to pull the money machines out of businesses in the Inland Empire.
