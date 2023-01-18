Rent-Controlled Apartment Project for Middle-Income Workers Set to Go Before Santa Barbara Commission

Read full article on original website
Orcutt Residents Speak Out Against Proposal to Annex 44 Acres Into Santa Maria for Development
Orcutt residents have rallied against a proposal to annex nearly 44 acres into the city of Santa of Maria to develop 400 apartments, 95 townhomes and 106,800 square feet of retail space along Union Valley Parkway. A draft environmental impact report on the Richards Ranch Annexation was released in December....
Bill Banning’s Experience, ‘Steady Hand’ Led to Appointment to Santa Barbara School Board
He was the first person in his family to go to college, and 40 years later, Bill Banning is still focused on breaking down barriers in education. “My whole career in public education has been based around the idea that it’s giving every child an opportunity to learn,” Banning said. “Whether that looks like something when I started my career, now it’s even more important, with all the various interest groups. Equity, I am absolutely on board with providing an equitable education experience.”
No Farms to Condos, Says Goleta
“As a farmer, the best thing you can raise is condos,” said Stuart Kasdin, riffing on the truism about the value of land in the Golden State. Kasdin is a councilmember for the City of Goleta, which just sent its revised Housing Element report to the state, well ahead of the February 15 deadline. But as a small city on the coast surrounded by the County of Santa Barbara, it’s waging another battle to save nearby agricultural lands and open spaces.
Goleta Council Adopts 2nd Attempt at Housing Element After State Returned 1st Draft
The Goleta City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to adopt a revised Housing Element for 2023-31, after the first draft that was sent to the state was returned to the city with comments and requests from the California Department of Housing and Community Development for changes or more information. Each city...
Fentanyl use rising to crisis level among Santa Barbara County youth
In 1999, drug overdose and poisoning was the 10th leading cause of death among children and adolescents in America. By 2020, it was No. 3. In Santa Barbara County, six deaths were opioid-related in 2016; by 2019, the number rose to 12; but by 2021, total annual opioid-related deaths jumped to 75.
Farmacy Opens the First Cannabis Dispensary in Santa Ynez
The first cannabis dispensary in Santa Ynez, Farmacy, opened earlier this month. The spot at 3576 Madera St. is the third Farmacy location in Santa Barbara County — there are others in Santa Barbara and Isla Vista — and the ninth dispensary for the Carpinteria-based Glass House Farms.
Bill Macfadyen: Santa Barbara Murder Arrests Clouded by Lack of Transparency
Although the dark clouds have moved on after a very rainy start to the year, there’s still a troubling lack of sunshine in Santa Barbara. But more on that in a moment. According to our Google Analytics, there were 117,504 readers on Noozhawk this past week and, once again, our storm coverage dominated among the top 20 stories.
FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams are assisting local residents
Disaster survivor assistance teams are going door to door checking in with residents impacted by last week’s storms.
Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce Announces Regional Business Award Winners
The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, from Goleta to Carpinteria, is proud to announce the winners of the Regional Business Awards that will be presented at the chamber’s annual Membership Meeting & Regional Business Awards luncheon on Thursday, Feb. 2. “We are excited to be honoring these...
A-List Boutique to Open in Montecito’s Upper Village
••• And Kismet is returning to its plan for an annex in the storefront across from the Montecito Village Grocery; it briefly opened there before subletting to Santa Ynez General for a pop-up. This time, the space will offer “an expanded collection of bras and underwear and lingerie,” says founder Lindsey Eckardt. “Our original store next to the post office will stay loungewear, pajamas, and fine jewelry.” The annex opens the week of February 6.
Santa Barbara Radio Stations Come Back On the Air as Edison Starts Repairs to Gibraltar Peak-Area Equipment
Many Santa Barbara radio stations that went off the air with storm-related power issues last week have come back. Flooding and washouts from the Jan. 9 storm have badly damaged Gibraltar Road, one of the main access roads to the Gibraltar Peak broadcast transmitter site. Multiple power poles fell down...
Amtrak Cancels or Adjusts Routes Between Goleta, San Luis Obispo for Track Repairs
Several Amtrak train routes have been canceled or adjusted between San Luis Obispo and Goleta and are expected to reopen in early February. The railroad tracks are closed as crews repair damage caused during recent storms, according to Union Pacific, which owns the tracks in the area. “Heavy rainfall washed...
Carpinteria City Manager Dave Durflinger Announces Retirement
Carpinteria City Manager Dave Durflinger has announced that he will be retiring by the end of the calendar year. His announcement was made to the City Council and all city staff this week. “It has been my honor and privilege to serve the Carpinteria community for the past 24 years...
Santa Barbara County emergency office 'grateful' area was added to disaster declaration
Santa Barbara County has been added to the federal major disaster declaration previously issued for the state, which will allow individuals to seek assistance for debris removal, emergency protective measures and other help. The amendment adding the county was approved Tuesday, a county spokeswoman said. San Luis Obispo County was...
Finally! Isla Vista introduces 69 block
Nice! After years of anticipation, Isla Vista’s westward expansion has finally manifested its destiny: the completion of the infamous 69 block. After so long with just the 65, 66, 67 and 68 blocks, the housing crisis ruthlessly pressed on, prompting community leaders to get creative with solutions. Sources say...
Community Comes Together to Open Temporary Homeless Shelter in Santa Barbara During Weekend Storm
In the midst of record-breaking rainstorms, the Good Samaritan shelter opened a temporary day warming center in an empty storefront from Friday to Tuesday in downtown Santa Barbara. Sylvia Bernard, director of Good Samaritan, started looking for an option for a day center when she saw the forecast of heavy...
Noozhawk
Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel announces security breach
On December 11, 2022, Rosewood Miramar Beach, an oceanfront hotel in Montecito, was notified of a data security breach.
Storm Local Assistance Centers Opening in Sisquoc, Montecito on Saturday, Jan. 21
In coordination with local, state and federal partners, the County of Santa Barbara is providing January 2023 Storm recovery and assistance resources throughout the County. These resources can be found online through ReadySBC.org. Resources in Spanish can be found here. This online location of resources serves as a single point...
