ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
californiapublic.com

Thieves Break Into Huntington Beach Barbershop, Rip Out ATM

An ATM was yanked out of a Huntington Beach barbershop and stolen early Saturday morning. This incident comes just days after an ATM was stolen in the Inland Empire last week. Surveillance video shows them using a truck to pull the money machines out of businesses in the Inland Empire.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
californiapublic.com

New Cameras Promise Better Views of LAPD Traffic Stops

The Los Angeles Police Department has begun to install new higher-definition video cameras in its patrol cars, part of an effort to vastly improve the clarity of the images and sounds recorded during officers’ encounters with the community. “The public in this day and age expects police departments to...
californiapublic.com

Record Number of People Try to Waltz Through TSA With Firearm in 2022

A total of 6,542 firearms were found in 262 different airports inside carry-on bags nationwide but while it was a record-breaking year for the U.S, discoveries at LA-area airports are down slightly. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at the five Los Angeles-area airports discovered 142 firearms in travelers’ carry-on luggage...

Comments / 0

Community Policy