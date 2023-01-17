ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potential Notre Dame Candidates to Replace Mike Brey

Notre Dame basketball coach Mike Brey will retire following the 2022-23 season and the Fighting Irish will search for a new head man for the first time in 23 years. Jack Swarbrick will have the opportunity to interview candidates familiar with the program, but it’s also Notre Dame, so the coaching search will also be national.
6 Thoughts on a Thursday

Difference-makers. Game-wreckers. All-Americans. I probably write about how important they are way too often, but however they are labeled, they matter a lot for a college football team. They’re the ones who can help the good teams become great. They’re the ones who can help lift up a team from...
Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman Drops In On 2024 DE Benedict Umeh

If Benedict Umeh‍ didn’t know Notre Dame was serious about him, he does know. Irish head coach Marcus Freeman and defensive line coach Al Washington were in the Northeast on Wednesday and checked in on the 2024 defensive end from Avon Old Farms at a wrestling meet. “They...
5 Priorities for the Notre Dame Defense this Offseason

It was a good year for the Notre Dame defense in year one under Al Golden. They finished 24th in points per drive, 8th in yards per play against Power 5 competition, and most importantly, they kept the boat from sinking when the offense struggled. It was also the worst...
Notre Dame Offer "Means A Lot" To 2024 DL Deyvid Palepale

It didn’t take long for Deyvid Palepale‍ to become a fan of Al Washington. The 2024 defensive lineman received an offer to play for Notre Dame from Washington last week. “I really love the guy,” Palepale said of Washington after their phone call. “He's very personable. He's more interested in the person more than the player and I think that really stands out to me.
Notre Dame Football Releases 2023 Schedule

Notre Dame football will travel across the world in 2023 as the program released its schedule on Wednesday morning. The Fighting Irish announced they would travel to play Navy in Ireland to open the season back in November of 2021, so it’s not a surprise nor is the matchup with FCS Tennessee State the following week.
