Highly-rated grocery store opens in IowaKristen WaltersNorth Liberty, IA
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes beat Hawkeyes 93-77, snap 5-game skidThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
LWVJC to host a series of Legislative Forums in 2023Linda SchreiberJohnson County, IA
KCRG.com
Iowa City seeks emerging artist for bus stop project
In just a few days, the full Iowa House and Senate are set to debate Governor Reynolds' School Voucher plan called "The Students First Act". Since December, he's been hospitalized after both hips were removed so doctors could treat an infection. State lawmakers aim to pass reforms for state agency...
KCRG.com
“It’s a way to foster creativity in a community.” - Iowa City seeks emerging artist for bus stop project
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Travelers coasting along Highway 6 in Iowa City might miss a bus stop just east of Heinz Road. The only indication is its sign. While transit users are familiar with the route, community leaders aim to make it more noticeable to all who pass by - through their ‘Bus Stop Bench Project’.
KCRG.com
Linn-Mar School Board pushes back against Gov. Reynold’s education savings account plan
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn-Mar School Board is urging families to tell state legislators to vote against Gov. Reynold’s latest education proposal. The plan, which is in House Bill 68, would allow all families to receive taxpayer-funded education savings accounts with more than $7,500 a year to pay for tuition, tutoring, and other costs associated with attending a private school. The money given to families would come from a public school district’s budget, but public schools would receive $1,200 for any student who lives in the district and attends a private school.
KCRG.com
Food pantry expects increased need to accompany new location
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A steady stream of people visited the Coralville Community Food Pantry Saturday as it opened its new location 804 13th Avenue. John Boller, Executive Director, said the biggest gain with the new location was the increased storage space. The old location had been a post office, and Boller said, “It’s been a really wonderful location for us, but we quickly outgrew it, the building was falling apart.”
KCJJ
University of Iowa Health Care to build primary health care facility in Southeast Iowa City
University of Iowa Health Care is addressing the health care access gap in Iowa City’s southeast neighborhood by planning more primary care services in the underserved area. An analysis by UI Health Care found that although the southeast side of Iowa City is the most densely populated part of the city, it has the fewest primary care options. Many residents must travel outside of their immediate community to access care, which studies have shown increase people’s use of emergency departments and urgent care as their main source of health care. This inefficient use of health care services increases costs, causes backlogs, and increases a person’s likelihood of developing chronic diseases.
ACLU demands Department of Treasury clarify COVID relief jail funds
(The Center Square) – The American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa is urging the U.S. Treasury to investigate the misuse of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds by state and local governments. ACLU’s National Prison Project and affiliates in several states, including ACLU of Iowa, told Deputy Inspector General...
ems1.com
Entire Iowa EMS agency staff resigns
FAIRFIELD, Iowa — Eight CARE Ambulance providers resigned this week, forcing leaders to pull workers from other locations in the state, the Southeast Iowa Union reported. Prior to the resignations, CARE Ambulance was working to fulfill its legal obligation to staff two full-time ALS ambulances. Following the staff’s departure, agency owner Bob Libby said the organization will be able to staff 1.5 ambulances by utilizing crewmembers from other branches in the area.
Daily Iowan
Melissa Whisler to serve as interim chief administrative officer at UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital
University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics named Melissa Whisler as UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital interim chief administrative officer in December, and she recently started her role. Whisler began serving in her position Jan. 12 following the departure of Pamela Johnson-Carlson, who now serves as a chief nursing officer...
Are You Legally Required To Shovel Snow Off Your Sidewalks In Iowa?
Recent snow this week in Iowa has built up to as much as 6 inches in some areas. But what do we have to do when it comes to shoveling it?. Snow is in the forecast for the QC this weekend, mainly on Saturday night, and it could accumulate to 1-3 inches of snow, after it's already been snowy this week. Even into next Tuesday and Wednesday, there's yet another chance we could get 1-3 inches of snow. 'Tis the season.
KCRG.com
Coralville celebrates Winterfest with a new addition
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Coralville held its annual winterfest today with a new addition. They held an eagle watch along the Iowa River with the help of the Iowa City Bird Club, Iowa Raptor Project/UI Wild, and Johnson County Conservation. There were also activities such as ice...
KCRG.com
Artist will pay to remove disputed sculpture from Kirkwood Hotel
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The artist who made a sculpture will pay to remove her sculpture from the Hotel at Kirkwood Community College after she sued, claiming the college had mutilated it. Molly Mason designed the sculpture as a water fountain when it was installed when the hotel opened...
Iowa Movie Based on True Events Showing In Cedar Rapids & Iowa City
A movie that started hitting theaters around Iowa last month has made its way to big screens in the corridor. Back in November of 2021, camera crews were in north central Iowa to film a movie about actual events that happened in that part of the state during World War II. Scenes for the movie were filmed in Whittemore, Forest City, and the town of Algona, which was home to a German POW camp during the war.
Davenport educators react to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds's third 'school choice' plan
DAVENPORT, Iowa — For the second time, people in Iowa got the chance to weigh in on a proposed school choice bill to lawmakers in Des Moines. The House Education Reform Committee held a hearing on the proposal, House Study Bill 1, Tuesday night, alternating between public comment in support and against the plan.
Davenport, IA Named One Of 2023’s Top Cities That Has… Bed Bugs
Bed bugs are disgusting and really hard to get rid of without throwing your mattress away. Many people get bed bugs from hotels and places that stay at that aren't typically their homes, but sometimes those pesky little night chompers get into our homes and wreak havoc. Davenport, IA is one of the most infested cities when it comes to bed bugs and it is as disgusting as it sounds.
‘Iowa’s Most Beautiful Furniture Store’ is Going Out of Business
A longtime eastern Iowa furniture store has announced they're going out of business, after decades of furnishing the homes of their community and surrounding counties. According to its website, Keller's Home Furnishings in Tipton was established in 1978 and has served customers from not only Cedar County, but Johnson, Jones, Linn, Muscatine, and Scott County through the years. However, a furniture store in Tipton has been a constant for much longer than that.
KCRG.com
‘I wasn’t ready’: Cedar Rapids woman shares weight loss transformation
The company says it found out the gravy mix used in the meals made between December 26th through yesterday January 17th, contain a wheat allergen that wasn't listed on the ingredient list. Dubuque County residents head to nations capitol for "March for Life" Updated: 6 hours ago. More than two...
ourquadcities.com
Helping a friend: QC restaurant hosting fundraiser for cancer patient
A QC restaurant is helping support a friend battling breast cancer. Finn’s Grill in Milan started a fundraiser for Karla Johnston, who was diagnosed with Grade 3 invasive ductal carcinoma. Customers who visit the restaurant between 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. through January 20 and donate $5.00 to the cause can order a burger basket for $5.00. Additionally, waitstaff will donate their tips this week to Johnston’s fundraiser, which will be matched by the restaurant’s owner, Joe Ende.
Residents of an Iowa City Will Pump $15,000 in Free Gasoline
Is there anything better than free gasoline? Not if you're one of the Iowans who will soon fill up your vehicle's gas tank for free. To me, getting the best gasoline price is almost like winning a game. While it seems most of the time prices are just a few cents apart, a well-timed visit to another part of the city could end up with significant savings. This Saturday, hundreds of people won't feel the pain at the pump... they'll be filling up for free. They're also going to get something free for the kids.
KCRG.com
Electric vehicle drivers say more quality car chargers are needed
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Electric car drivers said there wasn’t enough level 3 or ‘fast chargers’ throughout the state of Iowa and when they did find one, sometimes they didn’t work. “All these years, I’ve been driving my {Nissan} Leaf, but never been able to...
KCRG.com
Iowa City bar security guard charged after knocking someone out while on the job
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa City security guard is facing charges after police said he knocked someone unconscious while on the job last month. Cole Donaghey, 21, of Iowa City, has been arrested and is charged with willful injury. In a criminal complaint, police said he was working...
