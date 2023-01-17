It didn’t take long for Deyvid Palepale‍ to become a fan of Al Washington. The 2024 defensive lineman received an offer to play for Notre Dame from Washington last week. “I really love the guy,” Palepale said of Washington after their phone call. “He's very personable. He's more interested in the person more than the player and I think that really stands out to me.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO