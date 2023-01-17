ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
irishsportsdaily.com

Top 2024 LB Adarius Hayes Getting Comfortable with Notre Dame

2024 Largo (Fla.) linebacker Adarius Hayes‍ got his first look at Notre Dame in the spring as he attended the Blue-Gold Game in April. The four-star prospect returned last weekend for Junior Day as he wanted to get a more in-depth look at the opportunities Notre Dame could provide on and off the field while also getting a feel for the Irish coaching staff.
NOTRE DAME, IN
irishsportsdaily.com

Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman Drops In On 2024 DE Benedict Umeh

If Benedict Umeh‍ didn’t know Notre Dame was serious about him, he does know. Irish head coach Marcus Freeman and defensive line coach Al Washington were in the Northeast on Wednesday and checked in on the 2024 defensive end from Avon Old Farms at a wrestling meet. “They...
NOTRE DAME, IN
irishsportsdaily.com

Potential Notre Dame Candidates to Replace Mike Brey

Notre Dame basketball coach Mike Brey will retire following the 2022-23 season and the Fighting Irish will search for a new head man for the first time in 23 years. Jack Swarbrick will have the opportunity to interview candidates familiar with the program, but it’s also Notre Dame, so the coaching search will also be national.
NOTRE DAME, IN
irishsportsdaily.com

6 Thoughts on a Thursday

Difference-makers. Game-wreckers. All-Americans. I probably write about how important they are way too often, but however they are labeled, they matter a lot for a college football team. They’re the ones who can help the good teams become great. They’re the ones who can help lift up a team from...
SOUTH BEND, IN
irishsportsdaily.com

Notre Dame Stacking Up Embarrassing Losses, Fall to Florida State

Florida State (6-13, 4-4) needed just two possessions to break Notre Dame’s (9-10, 1-7) will on Tuesday night as the Seminoles left South Bend 84-71 winners. Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey knew immediately his Irish didn’t have it and admitted he misread his veteran team, which is alarming given the 1-7 start in ACC play.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
irishsportsdaily.com

2024 TE Commit Jack Larsen Enjoys "Fun" Notre Dame Return

Jack Larsen‍ made his way back to Notre Dame again this past weekend and once again, the 2024 Irish tight end commit loved his time. “It was awesome,” the North Carolina native told Irish Sports Daily afterward. “It was good to get back up and see all the...
NOTRE DAME, IN
irishsportsdaily.com

Notre Dame Football Releases 2023 Schedule

Notre Dame football will travel across the world in 2023 as the program released its schedule on Wednesday morning. The Fighting Irish announced they would travel to play Navy in Ireland to open the season back in November of 2021, so it’s not a surprise nor is the matchup with FCS Tennessee State the following week.
NOTRE DAME, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy