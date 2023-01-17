Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
JCPenney to Close Indiana Store Location Next MonthBryan DijkhuizenIndiana State
Construction on Campus: Universities are Establishing Unique ProjectsBuilding Indiana BusinessSouth Bend, IN
Well-known retail chain closing another store in IndianaKristen WaltersElkhart, IN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From South BendTed RiversSouth Bend, IN
Popular local restaurant chain opens new location in IndianaKristen WaltersMishawaka, IN
Related
irishsportsdaily.com
Top 2024 LB Adarius Hayes Getting Comfortable with Notre Dame
2024 Largo (Fla.) linebacker Adarius Hayes got his first look at Notre Dame in the spring as he attended the Blue-Gold Game in April. The four-star prospect returned last weekend for Junior Day as he wanted to get a more in-depth look at the opportunities Notre Dame could provide on and off the field while also getting a feel for the Irish coaching staff.
irishsportsdaily.com
Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman Drops In On 2024 DE Benedict Umeh
If Benedict Umeh didn’t know Notre Dame was serious about him, he does know. Irish head coach Marcus Freeman and defensive line coach Al Washington were in the Northeast on Wednesday and checked in on the 2024 defensive end from Avon Old Farms at a wrestling meet. “They...
irishsportsdaily.com
Potential Notre Dame Candidates to Replace Mike Brey
Notre Dame basketball coach Mike Brey will retire following the 2022-23 season and the Fighting Irish will search for a new head man for the first time in 23 years. Jack Swarbrick will have the opportunity to interview candidates familiar with the program, but it’s also Notre Dame, so the coaching search will also be national.
irishsportsdaily.com
Report | Notre Dame Basketball Coach Mike Brey to Retire Following 2022-23 Season
Notre Dame head basketball coach Mike Brey plans to retire following the 2022-23 season per a report from Tom Noie of the South Bend Tribune. A source also confirmed Brey’s plans to ISD on Thursday afternoon prior to the university announcing the program will be looking for a new head coach following this season.
irishsportsdaily.com
6 Thoughts on a Thursday
Difference-makers. Game-wreckers. All-Americans. I probably write about how important they are way too often, but however they are labeled, they matter a lot for a college football team. They’re the ones who can help the good teams become great. They’re the ones who can help lift up a team from...
irishsportsdaily.com
Notre Dame Stacking Up Embarrassing Losses, Fall to Florida State
Florida State (6-13, 4-4) needed just two possessions to break Notre Dame’s (9-10, 1-7) will on Tuesday night as the Seminoles left South Bend 84-71 winners. Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey knew immediately his Irish didn’t have it and admitted he misread his veteran team, which is alarming given the 1-7 start in ACC play.
irishsportsdaily.com
2024 TE Commit Jack Larsen Enjoys "Fun" Notre Dame Return
Jack Larsen made his way back to Notre Dame again this past weekend and once again, the 2024 Irish tight end commit loved his time. “It was awesome,” the North Carolina native told Irish Sports Daily afterward. “It was good to get back up and see all the...
irishsportsdaily.com
Notre Dame Football Releases 2023 Schedule
Notre Dame football will travel across the world in 2023 as the program released its schedule on Wednesday morning. The Fighting Irish announced they would travel to play Navy in Ireland to open the season back in November of 2021, so it’s not a surprise nor is the matchup with FCS Tennessee State the following week.
Comments / 0