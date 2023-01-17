2024 Largo (Fla.) linebacker Adarius Hayes‍ got his first look at Notre Dame in the spring as he attended the Blue-Gold Game in April. The four-star prospect returned last weekend for Junior Day as he wanted to get a more in-depth look at the opportunities Notre Dame could provide on and off the field while also getting a feel for the Irish coaching staff.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 21 HOURS AGO