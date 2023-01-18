Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Northbound lanes open after accident on Eastside Highway
MISSOULA, Mont. — Ravalli County Sheriff's Office announced the northbound lanes of Eastside Highway north of Stevensville are now open and traffic has resumed. Officials reported a two vehicle accident had blocked the northbound lanes Saturday afternoon. The crash occurred near Wilderness Lane. The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office posted...
NBCMontana
Missoula Ranger District seeks public input on Granite Graves Fuelbreak project
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Ranger District is seeking public feedback on the proposed Granite Graves Shaded Fuelbreak Project. The 1,971-acre project is located within the Fish, Graves and Howard Creek drainages north of Highway 12 on National Forest lands in Missoula and Mineral counties. It proposes shaded fuelbreaks...
NBCMontana
Frenchtown student removed after bringing weapon on school property
MISSOULA, Mont. — A student in Frenchtown self-reported taking a weapon onto the North Campus Friday, according to the Missoula County Sheriff's Office Facebook post. After the report, school officials contacted the Missoula County Sheriff's Office and its school resource officer. Law enforcement officers conducted an investigation and found...
NBCMontana
Suspect in custody after pursuit in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — A suspect is in custody after a pursuit just before 2 p.m. that continued down Mullan Road and Chuck Wagon Road in Missoula. Law enforcement responded to an incident occurred on the 1900 block of North Council Way, near the Kelly Island Fishing Access site, according to Missoula County Sheriff's Office.
NBCMontana
Hellgate High School choir to perform at national conference
MISSOULA, Mont. — Hellgate High School's top choir, the Chevaliers, was selected to perform at the National Association for Music Education's All-Northwest Conference. The conference takes place in Bellevue, Wash., this February. Only three groups from Montana have been selected, including the Montana State University Montanans Choir and the...
NBCMontana
Missoula man found guilty of homicide
MISSOULA, Mont. — A jury found Charles Michael Covey guilty of deliberate homicide in the death of 65-year-old Lee Nelson, according to the Missoula Police Department. Missoula County prosecutors filed charging affidavits in Nov. 2020 against Covey who was suspected of murdering another man along the north side of the river trail below the old Western Montana clinic buildings.
NBCMontana
Missoula nonprofit works to protect environment
MISSOULA, Mont. — A local nonprofit is working hard to protect the environment on a global level while keeping strong roots right here in Missoula. Ami Vitale is a world-renowned National Geographic photographer, writer and documentary filmmaker who calls Missoula home. Vitale is well known for her photojournalism style...
NBCMontana
Arlee dancer shines at Ballet Beyond Borders competition in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — A local student stood out as exceptional at the recent International Ballet Beyond Borders Competition in Missoula. The judges awarded 15-year-old Arlee High student Chrome Glacier Louie gold in the open solo dance category, junior age division, and that a judge from Vassar College specifically recognized Chrome with her favorite dancer award.
NBCMontana
Missoula Community Theatre to hold auditions for 'Matilda The Musical'
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Community Theatre will hold auditions for Roald Dahl's "Matilda The Musical" this February. This production was originally slated for the 2019-2020 season, but had to be postponed due to COVID-19. Auditions will be in two segments for adults and children on Feb. 19.
NBCMontana
Community Medical Center invests $1.2 million into new lab
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Community Medical Center invested $1.2 million to install a new cardiac catheterization lab and remodel the existing space. The new cath lab will provide advanced imaging clarity and give cardiologists and vascular specialists detailed information for diagnosis and treatment. The Community Medical Center released the...
NBCMontana
'Yellowstone' series brings visitors, millions of dollars to Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — A brand-new study from the University of Montana details how the hit show “Yellowstone” is becoming to be a huge economic boost for Montana. The result found that the production resulted in roughly $730 million in spending to Montana’s economy. The show also...
NBCMontana
2023 Economic Outlook Seminar covers inflation, recession
MISSOULA, Mont. — University of Montana's 2023 Economic Outlook Seminar kicks off its tour across the Treasure State next Tuesday. The seminar covers topics including inflation, strained labor and housing markets, the pandemic and how it ties into more people moving to Montana. Registration is required, costing $90 per...
NBCMontana
Missoula Symphony presents 2023 annual family concert
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Symphony invites the public to attend this year's annual youth and family concert, “The Mountain That Loved a Bird.”. “The Mountain That Loved a Bird” is a musical adaptation by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Caroline Shaw based on a beloved book by Eric Carle and Alice McLerran that focuses on friendship and renewal.
NBCMontana
UM honors college joins network training students for food, climate, ag careers
MISSOULA, Mont. — The University of Montana's Davidson Honors College is one of 14 universities to join a collaboration project to train students for leadership roles in the fields of food, agriculture, natural sciences and human sciences. The three-year project is called The Justice Challenge: Engaging Students for the...
