MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Community Theatre will hold auditions for Roald Dahl's "Matilda The Musical" this February. This production was originally slated for the 2019-2020 season, but had to be postponed due to COVID-19. Auditions will be in two segments for adults and children on Feb. 19.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 16 HOURS AGO