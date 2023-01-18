Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Effingham judge pauses assault weapon ban
UPDATE (7 p.m.) - Illinois State Rifle Association Executive Director Richard Pearson released a statement Friday evening applauding the judge’s ruling which pauses implementation of the assault weapons ban for four gun stores and 862 individual gun owners who filed suit in Effingham County Court. “This is a clear...
Local childcare provider shares frustration in delayed payments from state
BISMARCK, Ill. (WAND) - Leanne Bright, licensed home daycare provider, has a passion for what she does. Providing for children is how she spends every day. “I love doing my job. I love the kids and just the job all around. We greet the children at the door every morning. We have them come in; they play for a little bit while we fix them breakfast. Give them snuggles and tell them good morning,” said Bright.
Pritzker relaunches homebuyer assistance program
ILLINOIS (25 News Now) - A homebuyer assistance program was relaunched by Governor Pritzker in an effort to help lower-income people of color who have historically faced steeper barriers. The ‘Opening Doors’ program offers $6,000 in forgivable assistance for a down payment or closing costs. This latest round...
Art across Central Illinois - January 21
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Check out some of the fun, art-related events happening across Central Illinois this weekend. Join Bloomington Public Library and the Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department for StoryWalk®. Read When The Snow is Deeper Than My Boots are Tall by Jean Reidy while enjoying a walk outdoors.
USGS announces low-flying helicopter survey of Illinois River Basin
(25 News Now) - The United State Geological Service has announced a study of the Illinois River Basin that will involve a low-flying helicopter. The USGS says it will start on or around January 24 and last 3-4 weeks with a large hoop suspended from a helicopter that will fly around the state covering much of Central Illinois and parts of northwest Indiana.
Nuisance snow this weekend
PEORIA (25 News Now) - It will be a quiet start to the weekend with temperatures trending a few degrees above seasonal averages for Saturday afternoon. Snow chances will return to Central Illinois Saturday night into Sunday morning with minor accumulations expected. Additional snow chances will be possible next week.
Lingering snow throughout the day
PEORIA (25 News Now) - After quiet conditions to begin the weekend, scattered snow showers have worked their way into Central Illinois. We’ve already seen trace amounts up to about an inch area wide. A few snow showers and flurries will continue for our Sunday’s forecast, but any additional accumulations will remain minor. Quiet conditions will return for the start of the work week before we turn our attention to another winter storm system that will arrive by the midweek.
Dusting up to 2 inches of snow possible tonight into Sunday
PEORIA (25 News Now) - After dinner time Saturday, precipitation will begin to move into central Illinois. At first, we may see a rain/snow mix, but quickly precipitation will fully transition to snow and be most widespread overnight. A dusting up to an inch across the viewing area will be most common. Some isolated areas may see up to 2 inches. The northern half of the viewing area has the best chance to see more than an inch. Regardless, it’s not a lot but can certainly create slick spots on untreated surfaces so be careful traveling Sunday morning and plan to use a few extra minutes.
