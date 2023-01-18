PEORIA (25 News Now) - After dinner time Saturday, precipitation will begin to move into central Illinois. At first, we may see a rain/snow mix, but quickly precipitation will fully transition to snow and be most widespread overnight. A dusting up to an inch across the viewing area will be most common. Some isolated areas may see up to 2 inches. The northern half of the viewing area has the best chance to see more than an inch. Regardless, it’s not a lot but can certainly create slick spots on untreated surfaces so be careful traveling Sunday morning and plan to use a few extra minutes.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO