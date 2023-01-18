Read full article on original website
Access to Popular Southern Idaho Canyon Restricted Due to Wintering Eagles
WENDELL, Idaho (KLIX) -The road into the popular Box Canyon at Thousand Springs State Park west of Wendell has been closed off to vehicles while wintering eagles are in the area. Bald Eagles Wintering In Southern Idaho. Thousand Springs State Park made the decision to close off motorized travel into...
7 Events this Weekend in the Magic Valley you Don’t Want to Miss
The weeks are flying by and we are fast approaching the third weekend of the year already. The weather is set to drop a tad and there is a chance of some snow this weekend, but there is no reason for that to keep you inside and from having some fun. No matter what the weather is, there will be some events worth getting out to attend and check out this weekend in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley.
Don’t Miss Seeing this Country Music Star Coming to Idaho
Certain music artists come along from time to time which take the industry by storm and seem to have hit after hit, and when these artists begin hitting it big they are can't miss attractions. One such artist that has become a star over the last few years with multiple hits is Chris Janson, and this country star will be making his way to the Gem State soon and you won't want to miss him live in concert.
WATCH: Excited Twin Falls ID Fisherman Reacts To Hooking Sunhat
Snagging a fishing line on garbage is something that happens quite often. What begins as excitement for the person holding the pole can quickly turn to shock and disappointment. As was the case with a local man fishing near Pillar Falls recently. My mother tried to get me into fly...
Is Evel Knievel Site Overhyped? Twin Falls Tourist Opinions Mixed
There aren't many Twin Falls residents that don't know what historic event took place on the Snake River Canyon in the summer of 1974. To this day, there stands a mound of dirt used by one of the world's most beloved daredevils in a nationally televised attempt to launch from one side of the canyon to the other.
Some Twin Falls Residents Didn’t Get Billed for Trash Services in January
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Some people in Twin Falls may have noticed they didn't have to pay as much for utilities in January due to a glitch in the billing. The City of Twin Falls said Wednesday about 2,000 customers got bills that didn't include the sanitation services on them, but people will still have to pay it. The City will send out a second bill with the appropriate charges and total amount due. People who are on auto pay or include the payment in the next bill will not have to pay a late fee because of the error. Any questions people can call the City Utility Services 208-735-7250.
Expect Snow and Slick Roads With New Southern Idaho Winter Weather Advisory
The National Weather Service has issued a new Winter Weather Advisory for Southern Idaho. Get Ready: A New Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Southern Idaho. The sun may be shining one minute in Idaho and then blocked by clouds and snow the next in Idaho. That’s what we can expect in Southern Idaho with the latest Winter Weather Advisory, according to the National Weather Service. The weather forecast is predicting mostly sunny skies Wednesday afternoon leading up to a mostly cloudy evening. Snow is expected overnight, dropping up to 3 inches in the valley and possibly 8 inches in the mountains.
Fun, Delicious Event Happening this Weekend in the Magic Valley
The weather is set to drop this weekend, and there is the potential for snow in the forecast. While that would usually damper some weekend plans, this weekend the colder weather and snow may make a certain event a tad bit better. It will add to the environment and will have you craving to attend and enjoy some of the delicious food and drinks that will be available. What event would be better with colder weather and where is it?
Twin Falls Police Looking for Missing Woman
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Twin Falls Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing woman. Police are looking for Angela Dawn Gwin, age 40, Case number 23000213, who has not been seen since Jan. 9 (Monday) in Twin Falls. If you have any information call TFPD at 208-735-4357 or Corporal Jayson Mickelson at 208-735-7315.
Why Some Twin Falls Residents Claim Papa John’s is Closed
I was within earshot of a conversation while waiting in line at the store, and the couple in front of me was talking about how excited they were about the new Papa John's in Twin Falls. Usually, I don't go out of my way to eavesdrop, but conversations about food are of great interest to me. During their conversation, one of the mentioned that they had heard that Papa John's had already closed. Say, what? They just opened, so that can't be right. I had to check it out for myself.
