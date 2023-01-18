I was within earshot of a conversation while waiting in line at the store, and the couple in front of me was talking about how excited they were about the new Papa John's in Twin Falls. Usually, I don't go out of my way to eavesdrop, but conversations about food are of great interest to me. During their conversation, one of the mentioned that they had heard that Papa John's had already closed. Say, what? They just opened, so that can't be right. I had to check it out for myself.

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO